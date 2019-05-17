Wolverines hold off Bagley in regular season finale

The Wolverines used a three-run second inning and scored two more in the fifth and held on as Bagley rallied for three in the fifth and a late run in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Wolverines late.

The Wolverines finished with 11 hits as a team with Hailey Wiederich led the way with three hits, while Myja Nemeth and Mercedes Schulz had two hits each as well during the win.

Madison Carsten used her wheels to give the Wolverines the 1-0 lead in the first. She singled, stole second and scored on a pair of passed balls.

Bagley answered, but the Wolverines came back with three runs in the second inning. Mackenzie Carsten drove in a pair of runs with a single, making it 3-1. Madison Carsten brought home a run with a bases loaded walk, which gave the Wolverines a 4-1 lead. The Wolverines ran into some tough luck when Courtny Warren ripped a line drive but was robbed of a run-scoring single. Bagley would retire the Wolverines by getting a pair of force outs.

Wadena-DC added two more in the fifth. Wiederich tripled and scored on an RBI single by Schulz. With two outs and Schulz on third, Warren reached on an error which allowed Schulz to score an important insurance run.

The Flyers capitalized on a pair of Wadena-DC errors in the fifth inning to score three runs, all with two outs. However, relief pitcher Kyla Ness was able to get out of the jam and preserve the lead.

The Flyers added a run in the seventh but Ness induced a deep fly ball to Madison Carsten to retire the side and secure the win for Wadena-DC.

Mackenzie Carsten earned the win. She allowed four runs on four hits. She struck out four and walked four, while Ness closed out and got the save.

Warren, Madison Carsten, Mackenzie Carsten and Laura Krause each finished with a hit for the Wolverines.

It was a nice bounceback for the Wolverines who were coming off a 6-2 defeat to Sebeka in their Park Region Conference finale. The Wolverines finished the regular season with a 9-11 record and a 5-9 mark in the Park Region Conference.