Sunday, Sunset, Jan. 9

Steve's Alignment 18 - 6, Certified Auto Repair 18 - 6, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 17 - 7, The Fun Team 17 - 7, Gene's Pro Shop 17 - 7, RDO 16 - 8, MN Valley Irrigation 8 - 16, Arvig 7 - 17, T&J Woodworking 7 - 17, Above All 7 - 17, Lakeland Vet 6 - 18, Star Bank 6 - 18

High Team Series : Bootleggers - 2767

: Bootleggers - 2767 High Team Game : Bootleggers - 974

: Bootleggers - 974 High Individual Men's Series : Scott Gaudette - 685, Joe Forys - 652, Scott Petersen - 641

: Scott Gaudette - 685, Joe Forys - 652, Scott Petersen - 641 High Individual Women's Series : Kaitlin Sweere - 663, Ashley Reinitz - 627, Addi Crocker - 608

: Kaitlin Sweere - 663, Ashley Reinitz - 627, Addi Crocker - 608 High Individual Men's Games: Scott Gaudette - 259, Kevin Pederson - 247, Joe Forys - 244

Monday, Early Birds Jan. 10

Wadena State Bank 19 - 9, Wadena Lanes 17 - 11, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 16 - 12, MN Valley Irrigation 16 - 12, Wadena VFW 14 - 14, Star Bank 12 - 16, Local Legends 11.5 - 16.5, Studio 10 6.5 - 21.5

High Team Series : Wadena Lanes - 1748

: Wadena Lanes - 1748 High Team Game : Wadena Lanes - 620

: Wadena Lanes - 620 High Individual Series : Anna Almer - 582, Char Sweere - 566, Tia Freitag - 538

: Anna Almer - 582, Char Sweere - 566, Tia Freitag - 538 High Individual Games: Char Sweere - 222, Anna Almer - 206, Ruth Lugert - 203

Monday, Ten Pin Keglers Jan. 10

Wadena Lanes 23.5 - 4.5, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 17 - 11, Certified Auto Repair 15 - 13, KWAD 11.5 - 16.5, Mid Central National Bank 11 - 17, Romper Room Daycare 6 - 22

High Team Series : Bootleggers - 2214

: Bootleggers - 2214 High Team Game : Mid Central National Bank - 772

: Mid Central National Bank - 772 High Individual Series : Melissa Anderson - 571, Ruth Lugert - 559, Tia Freitag - 548

: Melissa Anderson - 571, Ruth Lugert - 559, Tia Freitag - 548 High Individual Games: Tia Freitag - 215, Melissa Anderson - 209, Anna Almer - 208

Tuesday, Twilite Jan. 11

American Family Insurance 160 - 80, Mid Central National 155.5 - 84.5, Olson Trucking 155 - 85, Ottertail Aggregate 139.5 - 100.5, Super One Foods 136 - 104, Schmitty's Music & Vending 129 - 111, Woodland Dental 125.5 - 114.5, Wadena VFW 113 - 127, Olson Lawn Service 97.5 - 142.5, Nimrod Bull Bash 86.5 - 153.5, Certified Auto Repair 74.5 - 165.5, RK Plumbing 66 - 174

High Team Series : Schmitty's Music & Vending - 2074

: Schmitty's Music & Vending - 2074 High Team Game : Olson Trucking - 724

: Olson Trucking - 724 High Individual Series : Jeff Umland - 673, Gordy Sharp - 664, Scott Gaudette - 648

: Jeff Umland - 673, Gordy Sharp - 664, Scott Gaudette - 648 High Individual Games: Anthony Jenkins - 257, Scott Gaudette - 253, Jeff Umland - 246

Thursday, City Jan. 13

Ottertail Aggregate 76 - 44, Kimber Kustom 73 - 47, RK Plumbing 72 - 48, MN Valley Irrigation 68 - 52, Gene's Team 65.5 - 54.5, Wadena Lanes 64.5 - 55.5, Sundby Trailer Sales 57 - 63, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 55 - 65, Brasel Construction 52.5 - 67.5, Olson Lawn Service 50.5 - 69.5, Alley Gators 43 - 77, Arvig 43 - 77

High Team Series : Sundby Trailer Sales - 3314

: Sundby Trailer Sales - 3314 High Team Game : Olson Lawn Service - 1184

: Olson Lawn Service - 1184 High Individual Series : Jeremy Freitag - 753, Mack Olson - 674, Chad Rudolph - 574

: Jeremy Freitag - 753, Mack Olson - 674, Chad Rudolph - 574 High Individual Games: Jeremy Freitag - 258, Mack Olson - 257, Chad Rudolph - 249

Friday, Dutch Treaters Jan. 14

Wadena Lanes 4 - 0, Timberlake Hotel 3 - 1, XS Energy 1 - 3, Tree Care Everywhere 0 - 4