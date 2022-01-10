Sunday, Sunset, Jan. 2

MN Valley Irrigation 149.5 - 66.5, Above All 126.5 - 89.5, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 125 - 91, Gene's Team 123.5 - 92.5, Certified Auto Repair 115.5 - 100.5, The Fun Team 114.5 - 101.5, Star Bank 109.5 - 106.5, Steve's Alignment 103 - 113, Arvig 97.5 - 118.5, RDO 79.5 - 136.5, T&J Woodworking 76 - 140, Lakeland Vet 76 - 140

High Team Series: Gene's Team - 2789

High Team Game: Gene's Team - 1003

High Individual Men's Series: Aaron Tibbetts - 635, Scott Gaudette - 616, Mike Ramsay - 613

High Individual Women's Series: Kaitlin Sweere - 630, Ruth Ramsay - 567, Addi Crocker - 656

High Individual Men's Games: Mike Ramsay - 266, Jared Reinitz - 235, Toby Wood - 222

High Individual Women's Games: Kaitlin Sweere - 222, Addi Crocker - 221, Tia Freitag - 211

Monday, Early Birds, Jan. 3

MN Valley Irrigation 16 - 8, Wadena State Bank 15 - 9, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 14 - 10, Wadena VFW 12 - 12, Star Bank 12 - 12, Wadena Lanes 12 - 12, Local Legends 10 - 14, Studio 10 5 - 19

High Team Series: Studio 10

High Team Game: Wadena VFW - 636

High Individual Series: Ruth Ramsay - 570, Anna Almer - 549, Ruth Lugert - 547

High Individual Games: Ruth Ramsay - 207, Tia Frietag - 204, Anna Almer - 202

Monday, Ten Pin Keglers, Jan. 3

Wadena Lanes 19.5 - 4.5, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 14 - 10, Certified Auto Repair 13 - 11, KWAD 10.5 - 13.5, Mid Central National Bank 9 - 15, Romper Room Daycare 6 - 18

High Team Series: Wadena Lanes - 2334

High Team Game: KWAD - 806

High Individual Series: Lisa Rudolph - 662, Kaitlin Sweere - 633, Anna Almer - 580

High Individual Games: Lisa Rudolph - 242, Kaitlin Sweere - 236, Anna Almer - 215

Tuesday, Twilite, Jan. 4

American Family Insurance 141 - 75, Olson Trucking 138 - 78, Ottertail Aggregate 134.5 - 81.5, Mid Central Quality 134.5 - 81.5, Woodland Dental 119.5 - 96.5, Super One Foods 118 - 98, Schmitty's Music & Vending 111 - 105, Wadena VFW 92.5 - 123.5, Olson Lawn Service 89.5 - 126.5, Nimrod Bull Bash 83 - 133, Certified Auto Repair 70.5 - 145.5, RK Plumbing 61 - 155

High Team Series: Certified Auto - 2138

High Team Game: Mid Central Quality - 765

High Individual Series: Jared Evans - 687, Joey Boehland - 677, Scott Gaudette - 649

High Individual Games: Anthony Jenkins - 248, Joe Heltemes - 247, Scott Gaudette - 245

Friday, Dutch Treaters, Jan. 7

Timberlake Hotel 33.5 - 26.5, Tree Care Everywhere 33.5 - 26.5, Wadena Lanes 29 - 31, XS Energy 24 - 36

High Team Series: Tree Care Everywhere - 1697

High Team Game: Tree Care Everywhere - 617

High Individual Men's Series: Dan Hathaway - 516, Duane Turek - 489, Ethan Hieb - 488

High Individual Women's Series: Sherye Turek - 528, Kristen Betts - 490, Tina Riendeau - 453

High Individual Men's Games: Duane Turek - 201, Gordy Sharp - 189, Dan Hathaway - 184

High Individual Women's Games: Sherye Turek - 189, Kristen Betts - 180, Tina Riendeau - 166