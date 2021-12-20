Sunday, Sunset, Dec. 12

MN Valley Irrigation 102.5 - 41.5, Above All 100 - 44, Gene's Team 89 - 55, Certified Auto Repair 86.5 - 57.5, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 81 - 63, Arvig 70.5 - 73.5, Steve's Alignment 70.5 - 73.5, The Fun Team 65.5 - 78.5, Star Bank 57 - 87, T&J Woodworking 52 - 92, Lakeland Vet 47 - 97, RDO 4.5 - 103.5

High Team Series: Gene's Team - 2696

High Team Game: The Fun Team - 954

High Individual Series: Scott Gaudette - 723, Joe Heltemes - 645, Ricky Price - 627

High Individual Games: Scott Gaudette - 249, Joe Heltemes - 244, Bill Poppe - 232

Monday, Early Birds, Dec. 13

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 12.5 - 3.5, MN Valley Irrigation 9 - 7, Star Bank 8 - 8, Local Legends 8 - 8, Tia's Team 7.5 - 8.5, Wadena VFW 7 - 9, Wadena State Bank 6 - 10, Studio 10 2 - 14

High Team Series: Tia's Team - 1691

High Team Game: Tia's Team - 608

High Individual Series: Char Sweere - 582, Anna Almer - 567, Tia Freitag - 514

High Individual Games: Char Sweere - 227, Anna Almer - 207, Tia Freitag - 206

Monday, Ten Pin Keglers Dec. 13

Wadena Lanes 13.5 - 2.5, Certified Auto Repair 11 - 5, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 10 - 6, Mid Central National Bank 6 - 10, KWAD 4.5 - 11.5, Romper Room Daycare 3 - 13

High Team Series: Certified Auto Repair - 2310

High Team Game: Certified Auto Repair - 902

High Individual Series: Kaitlin Sweere - 634, Ruth Ramsay - 575, Tia Freitag - 569

High Team Game: Tia Freitag - 265, Kaitlin Sweere - 247, Ruth Ramsay - 207, Twilite 12/14/21, Mid Central Quality 98 - 46, Ottertail Aggregate 96.5 - 47.5, Olson Trucking 93 - 57, American Family Insurance 92 - 52, Woodland Dental 80 - 64, Schmitty's Music & Vending 79 - 65, Super One Foods 69 - 75, Olson Lawn Service 69 - 75, Nimrod Bull Bash 51.5 - 92.5, Wadena VFW 49.5 - 94.5, RK Plumbing & Heating 46 - 98, Certified Auto Repair 38.5 - 105.5

High Team Series: Olson Trucking - 2192

High Team Game: Olson Trucking - 2048

High Individual Series: Mack Olson - 721, Scott Sweere - 703, Scott Gaudette - 672

High Individual Games: Mack Olson - 264, Nicholas Hogan - 248, Scott Sweere - 243

Thursday, City Dec. 16

RK Plumbing 250.5 - 169.5, Alley Gators 234 - 186, Gene's Team 229.5 - 190.5, MN Valley Irrigation 226 - 194, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 219 - 201, Brasel Construction 215.5 - 204.5, Ottertail Aggregate 206 - 214, Olson Lawn Service 194.5 - 225.5, Kimber Kustom 188 - 232, Wadena Lanes 186.5 - 233.5, Sundby Trailer Sales 185 - 235, Arvig 184.5 - 234.5

High Team Series: Gene's Team - 3430

High Team Game: Gene's Team - 1254

High Individual Series: Joe Forys - 727, Mark Rolloff - 719, Mack Olson - 704

High Individual Games: Mack Olson - 276, Scott Sweere - 265, Joe Forys - 266

Friday, Dutch Treaters Dec. 17

TimberLake Hotel 30.5 - 25.5, Tree Care Everywhere 29.5 - 26.5, Wadena Lanes 28 - 28, XS Energy 24 - 32

High Team Series: TimberLake Hotel - 1795

High Team Game: TimberLake Hotel - 627

High Individual Men's Series: Gordy Sharp - 640, Dan Hathaway - 511, RJ Maki - 489

High Individual Women's Series: Sherye Turek - 479, Laura Sharp - 440, Tina Riendeau - 436

High Individual Men's Series: Gordy Sharp - 247, Dustin Tigges - 226, Dan Hathaway - 185

High Individual Women's Series: Kristen Betts - 169, Sherye Turek - 166, Tina Riendeau - 158