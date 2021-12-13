Sunday, Sunset, Dec. 5

MN Valley Irrigation 85 - 35, Certified Auto Repair 81.5 - 38.5, Above All 81 - 39, Gene's Team 75.5 - 44.5, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 73 - 47, Steve's Alignment 64 - 56, Arvig 50.5 - 69.5, The Fun Team 48 - 72, T&J Woodworking 45.5 - 74.5, Star Bank 41 - 79, RDO 40.5 - 79.5, Lakeland Vet 34.5 - 85.5

High Team Series: The Fun Team - 2714

High Team Game: Gene's Pro Shop - 956

High Individual Men's Series: Scott Gaudette - 692, Scott Petersen - 650, Scott Sweere - 630

High Individual Women's Series: Ashley Reinitz - 617, Tia Freitag - 553, Kaitlin Sweere - 545

High Individual Men's Games: Scott Gaudette - 254, Scott Petersen - 241, Ricky Price - 234

High Individual Women's Games: Ashley Reinitz - 236, Laurie Ramsdell - 217, Lisa Rudolph - 205

Monday, Early Birds, Dec. 6

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 10.5 - 1.5, Wadena VFW 9 - 3, Star Bank 6 - 6, Wadena State Bank 6 - 6, Local Legends 6 - 6, MN Valley Irrigation 5 - 7, Tia's 4.5 - 7.5, Studio 10 1 - 11

High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 1858

High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 685

High Individual Series: Char Sweere - 695, Steph Schiller - 543, Robin Bartlett - 536

High Individual Games: Char Sweere - 278, Mary Wulf - 202, Robin Bartlett - 193

Monday, Ten Pin Keglers, Dec. 6

Wadena Lanes 11 - 1, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 7 - 5, Certified Auto Repair 7 - 5, Mid Central National Bank 5 - 7, KWAD 3 - 9, Romper Room Daycare 3 - 9

High Team Series: Wadena Lanes - 2234

High Team Game: Wadena Lanes - 797

High Individual Series: Char Sweere - 606, Ruth Ramsay - 575, Lisa Rudolph - 569

High Individual Games: Ruth Ramsay - 215, Lisa Rudolph - 214, Char Sweere - 212

Tuesday, Twilite, Dec. 7

Ottertail Aggregate 89.5 - 30.5, Mid Central Quality 83 - 37, American Family Insurance 75 - 45, Olson Trucking 71 - 49, Schmitty's Music & Vending 70 - 50, Woodland Dental 65 - 55, Super One Foods 60 - 60, Nimrod Bull Bash 49.5 - 70.5, Wadena VFW 48 - 72, Olson Lawn Service 46.5 - 73.5, RK Plumbing 44 - 76, Certified Auto Repair 16.5 - 103.5

High Team Series: Super One Foods - 2072

High Team Game: Super One Foods - 707

High Individual Series: Scott Sweere - 691, Joey Boehland - 654, Ron Koskiniemi - 628

High Individual Games: Corey Buker - 253, Scott Sweere - 246, Joe Heltemes - 239

Thursday, City, Dec. 9

RK Plumbing 239.5 - 150.5, Alley Gators 220 - 170, Gene's Team 214.5 - 175.5, MN Valley Irrigation 212.5 - 177.5, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 209 - 181, Brasel Construction 198 - 192, Ottertail Aggregate 194 - 196, Arvig 178.5 - 210.5, Sundby Trailer Sales 176.5 - 213.5, Olson Lawn Service 170.5 - 219.5, Wadena Lanes 165 - 225, Kimber Kustom 157 - 233

High Team Series: Ottertail Aggregate - 3403

High Team Game: Ottertail Aggregate - 1185

High Individual Series: Mack Olson - 708, Kaleb Thalmann - 674, Terry Brasel - 640

High Individual Games: Mack Olson - 289, Kaleb Thalmann - 277, Terry Brasel - 238, Bill Faysak - 238

Friday, Dutch Treaters Dec. 10

Tree Care Everywhere 29 - 23, Timberlake Hotel 27 - 25, Wadena Lanes 25 - 27, XS Energy 23 - 29

High Team Series: XS Energy - 1784

High Team Game: XS Energy - 634

High Individual Men's Series: Dustin Tigges - 573, Dan Hathaway - 571, Gordy Sharp - 536

High Individual Women's Series: Kristen Betts - 520, Macenzie Schultz - 472, Tina Riendeau - 470

High Individual Men's Games: Ethan Hieb - 213, Gordy Sharp - 206, Dan Hathaway - 203

High Individual Women's Games: Kristen Betts - 191, Tina Riendeau - 170, Macenzie Schultz - 169