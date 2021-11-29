Sunday, Sunset Nov. 21

MN Valley Irrigation 48 - 24, Certified Auto Repair 47.5 - 24.5, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 46 - 26, Gene's Pro Shop 46 - 26, Steve's Alignment 43 - 29, Above All 42 - 30, Arvig 37.5 - 34.5, Lakeland Vet 30 - 42, RDO 29.5 - 42.5, The Fun Team 24 - 48, T&J Woodworking 20.5 - 51.5, Star Bank 18 - 54

High Team Series: RDO - 2714

High Team Game: Arvig - 969

High Individual Men's Series: Darin Deckert - 663, Joey Price - 625, Steve Malone - 609

High Individual Women's Series: Tia Freitag - 619, Lisa Rudolph - 606, Ashley Reinitz - 581

High Individual Men's Games: Joey Price - 233, Anthony Jenkins - 232, Darin Deckert - 232

High Individual Women's Games: Tia Freitag - 246, Char Sweere 234, Lisa Rudolph - 234

Monday, Early Birds Nov. 22

Wadena VFW 4 - 0, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 3 - 1, Wadena State Bank 3 - 1, Star Bank 2 - 2, MN Valley Irrigation 2 - 2, Tia's 1 - 3, Local Legends 1 - 3, Studio 10 0 - 4

High Team Series: Wadena VFW - 1784

High Team Game: Wadena VFW - 605

High Individual Series: Anna Almer - 634, Char Sweere - 619, Ruth Ramsay - 546

High Individual Games: Char Sweere - 236, Anna Almer - 225, Kristina Kukacka - 215

Monday, Ten Pin Keglers Nov. 22

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 4 - 0, Wadena Lanes 3 - 1, Certified Auto Repair 2 - 2, Mid Central National Bank 2 - 2, Romper Room Daycare 1 - 3, KWAD 0 - 4

High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 2306

High Team Game: Certified Auto Repair - 841

High Individual Series: Char Sweere - 635, Kaitlin Sweere - 614, Lisa Rudolph - 587

High Individual Games: Ruth Lugert - 237, Kaitlin Sweere - 234, Char Sweere - 223

Tuesday, Twilite Nov. 23

Ottertail Aggregate 62 - 10, American Family Insurance 53 - 19, Mid Central Quality 53 - 19, Woodland Dental 45 - 27, Olson Trucking 40 - 32, Super One Foods 37 - 35, Wadena VFW 34 - 38, Olson Lawn Service 28 - 44, Schmitty's Music & Vending 27 - 45, RK Plumbing 26 - 46, Nimrod Bull Bash 14 - 58, Certified Auto Repair 11 - 61

High Team Series: Ottertail Aggregate - 2089

High Team Game: Ottertail Aggregate - 733

High Individual Series: Joey Boehland - 741, Ron Koskiniemi - 670, Jeff Umland - 665

High Individual Games: Joey Boehland - 269, Scott Gaudette - 268, Ron Koskiniemi - 267