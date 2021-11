A snowmobile safety field day is planned from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Knob Hill Sportsman Club in Wadena.

The class is limited to 30 students and is taught by instructor Brad Ellingworth.

To register or for questions contact Brad at 218-639-4766 or email elling99@charter.net. Students must have completed the online course before you contact instructor to register.

Must also be 11 years of age before class start date in order to be eligible to take this class.