Sunday, Sunset Oct. 24

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 117.5 - 50.5; MN Valley Irrigation 107.5 - 60.5; Above All 102 - 66; Star Bank 100.5 - 67.5; T&J Woodworking 99.5 - 68.5; Gene's Pro Shop 87.5 - 80.5; The Fun Team 86.5 - 81.5; Arvig 76 - 92; RDO 74.5 - 93.5; Steve's Alignment 64.5 - 103.5; Lakeland Vet 51.5 - 116.5; Certified Auto Repair 40.5 - 127.5

High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 2815

High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 999

High Individual Men's Series: Steve Malone - 679, Scott Petersen - 678, Joey Boehland - 643

High Individual Women's Series: Lisa Rudolph - 628, Ashley Reinitz - 627, Char Sweere - 615

High Individual Men's Games: Bill Poppe - 265, Joey Boehland - 257, Steve Malone - 245

High Individual Women's Games: Ashley Reinitz - 257, Char Sweere - 224, Kaitlin Sweere - 217

Monday, Early Birds Oct. 25

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 18 - 10, Studio 10 18 - 10, Wadena VFW 16 - 12, MN Valley Irrigation 15.5 - 12.5, Tia's 13.5 - 14.5, Local Legends 12 - 16, Wadena State Bank 12 - 16, Star Bank 7 - 21

High Team Series: Studio 10 - 1725

High Team Game: Studio 10 - 600

High Individual Series: Char Sweere - 622, Heidi Hansen - 526, Tia Freitag - 517

High Individual Games: Char Sweere - 231, Tia Freitag - 224, Heidi Hansen - 195

Monday, Ten Pin Keglers Oct. 25

Wadena Lanes 20 - 8, Certified Auto Repair 19 - 9, KWAD 12.5 - 15.5, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 12.5 - 15.5, Romper Room Daycare 10.5 - 17.5, Mid Central National Bank 9.5 - 8.5

High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 2348

High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 798

High Individual Series: Char Sweere - 604, Melissa Anderson - 578, Lisa Rudolph - 544

High Individual Games: Char Sweere - 214, Robin Barlett - 202, Melissa Anderson - 201

Tuesday, Twilite Oct. 26

American Family Insurance 144 - 48, Nimrod Bull Bash 128 - 64, Olson Trucking 117.5 - 74.5, Woodland Dental 105 - 87, Certified Auto Repair 95.5 - 96.5, Schmitty's Music & Vending 90 - 102, RK Plumbing 86.5 - 105.5, Mid Central Quality 81 - 111, Wadena VFW 79.5 - 112.5, Ottertail Aggregate 77.5 - 114.5, Super One Foods 76 - 116, Olson Lawn Service 71.5 - 120.5

High Team Series: Nimrod Bull Bash - 2190

High Team Game: Nimrod Bull Bash - 789

High Individual Series: Scott Gaudette - 709, Jeff Umland - 703, Rich Bailey - 629

High Individual Games: Jeff Umland - 280, Mack Olson - 235, Scott Gaudette - 229

Friday, Dutch Treaters Oct. 26

Tree Care Everywhere 18 - 14, XS Energy 17 - 15, Timberlake Hotel 16 - 16, Wadena Lanes 13 - 19

High Team Series: Timberlake Hotel - 1823

High Team Game: Timberlake Hotel - 638

High Individual Men's Series: Gordon Sharp - 674, Dustin Tigges - 542, Dan Hathaway - 520

High Individual Women's Series: Macenzie Schultz - 479, Kristen Betts - 478, Sherye Turek - 453

High Individual Men's Games: Gordon Sharp - 248, Dustin Tigges - 223, Dan Hathaway - 192

High Individual Women's Games: Sherye Turek - 196, Tina Riendeau - 189, Kristen Betts - 174