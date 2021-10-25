Sunday, Sunset Oct. 17

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 100 - 44; MN Valley Irrigation 99.5 - 44.5; Above All 85 - 59; Star Bank 84.5 - 59.5; T&J Woodworking 84 - 60; Gene's Pro Shop 80.5 - 63.5; The Fun Team 78 - 66; Arvig 69.5 - 74.5; RDO 58.5 - 85.5; Steve's Alignment 56.5 - 87.5; Lakeland Vet 34.5 - 109.5; Certified Auto Repair 33.5 - 110.5

High Team Series: Star Bank & Bootleggers - 2703

High Team Game: Star Bank & T&J Woodworking - 937

High Individual Men's Series: Scott Gaudette - 650; Troy Thorson - 633; Jared Reinitz - 622

High Individual Women's Series: Char Sweere - 609; Kaitlin Sweere - 588; Ashley Reinitz - 547

High Individual Men's Games: Troy Thorson - 257; Scott Gaudette - 257; Jared Reinitz - 237

High Individual Women's Games: Char Sweere - 220; Lisa Rudolph - 217; Kaitlin Sweere - 205

Monday Early Birds Oct. 18

Studio 10 15 - 9; Bootleggers Bar & Grill 14 - 10; Wadena VFW 14 - 10; Tia's 12.5 - 11.5; MN Valley Irrigation 12.5 - 11.5; Local Legends 11 - 13; Wadena State Bank 10 - 14; Star Bank 7 - 17

High Team Series: Studio 10 - 1863

High Team Game: Studio 10 - 648

High Individual Series: Kylie Uselman - 598; Heidi Hansen - 550; Anna Almer - 542

High Individual Games: Kylie Uselman - 259; Anna Almer - 217; Char Sweere - 201

Monday, Ten Pin Keglers Oct. 18

Wadena Lanes 16 - 8; Certified Auto Repair 15 - 9; KWAD 12.5 - 11.5; Bootleggers Bar & Grill 12 - 12; Mid Central National Bank 10.5 - 13.5; Romper Room Daycare 6 - 18

High Team Series: KWAD - 2342

High Team Game: KWAD - 805

High Individual Series: Char Sweere - 664; Lisa Rudolph - 617; Anna Almer - 562

High Individual Games: Lisa Rudolph - 225; Char Sweere - 223; Melissa Anderson - 200

Tuesday, Twilite Oct. 19

American Family Insurance 123 - 45; Nimrod Bull Bash 105 - 63; Olson Trucking 96.5 - 71.5; Certified Auto Repair 93.5 - 74.5; Woodland Dental 81.5 - 86.5; RK Plumbing 80 - 88; Wadena VFW 78.5 - 89.5; Mid Central Quality 75 - 93; Schmitty Music & Vending 73.5 - 94.5; Olson Lawn Service 72 - 96; Super One Foods 70 - 98; Ottertail Aggregate 59.5 - 108.5

High Team Series: Wadena VFW - 2053

High Team Game: Ottertail Aggregate - 734

High Individual Series: Scott Gaudette - 723; Isaac Schmitz - 651; Jeff Umland - 641

High Individual Games: Isaac Schmitz - 276; Scott Gaudette - 265; Jeff Umland - 258

Friday, Dutch Treaters Oct. 22

Tree Care Everywhere 18 - 10; XS Energy 15 -13; Timberlake Hotel 12 - 16; Wadena Lanes 11 - 17

High Team Series: XS Energy - 1844

High Team Game: XS Energy - 669

High Individual Men's Series: Dan Hathaway - 644; Gordy Sharp - 588; Dustin Tigges - 521

High Individual Women's Series: Kristen Betts - 559; Tina Riendeau - 515; Macenzie Schultz - 493

High Individual Men's Games: Dan Hathaway - 222; Gordy Sharp - 205; Dustin Tigges - 191

High Individual Women's Games: Kristen Betts - 223; Tina Riendeau - 190; Macenzie Schultz - 179