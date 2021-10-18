Sunday, Sunset Oct. 10

MN Valley Irrigation 80.5 - 39.5; Above All 80 - 40; Bootleggers Bar & Grill 79 - 41; T&J Woodworking 75.5 - 44.5; Star Bank 69 - 51; Gene's Pro Shop 63.5 - 56.5; The Fun Team 57 - 63, RDO 55.5 - 64.5; Steve's Alignment 49.5 - 70; Arvig 48.5 - 71.5; Lakeland 31.5 - 88.5; Certified Auto Repair 30.5 - 89.5

High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 2822

High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 1014

High Individual Men's Series: Scott Sweere - 727; ill Poppe; 686, Ricky Price; 678

High Individual Women's Series: Lisa Rudolph - 605; Ashley Reinitz; 564, Kaitlin Sweere; 563

High Individual Men's Games: Scott Sweere - 255; Bill Poppe - 247; Ricky Price - 243

High Individual Women’s Games: Addie Cocker - 233; Lisa Rudolph - 232; Kaitlin Sweere - 216

Monday, Early Birds Oct. 11

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 14 - 10; MN Valley Irrigation 11.5 - 12.5; Wadena VFW 11 - 13; Studio 10 11 - 13; Local Legends 10 - 14; Tia's 9.5 - 14.5; Wadena State Bank 7 - 17; Star Bank 6 - 18

High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 1685

High Team Game: Local Legends - 591

High Individual Series: Anna Almer - 562; Heidi Hansen - 519; Ruth Lugert - 515

High Individual Games: Anna Almer - 194; Ruth Ramsay - 186; Char Sweere - 184

Tuesday, Twilite Oct. 12

American Family Insurance 110 - 34; Certified Auto Repair 88.5 - 55.5; Nimrod Bull Bash 87 - 57; Olson Trucking 77.5 - 66.5; RK Plumbing 75 - 69; Olson Lawn Service 70 - 74; Mid Central Quality 69 - 75; Schmitty Music & Vending 62.5 - 81.5; Wadena VFW 61.5 - 82.5; Woodland Dental 59.5 - 84.5; Ottertail Aggregate 52.5 - 91.5; Super One Foods 51 - 93;

High Team Series: Super One Foods - 2080

High Team Game: Wadena VFW - 747

High Individual Series: Ron Koskiniemi - 658; Scott Gaudette - 657; Isaac Schmitz - 640

High Individual Games: Scott Gaudette - 264; Scott Sweere - 253; Joey Boehland - 251

Thursday, City Oct. 14

RK Plumbing 117 - 63; Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 110 - 70; Olson Lawn Service 96 - 81; Sundby Trailer Sales 95 - 85; Wadena Lanes 94 - 86; Alley Gators 91 - 89; MN Valley Irrigation 82.5 - 97.5; Brasel Construction 82.5 - 97.5; Gene's Team 82 - 98; Arvig 80 - 99; Ottertail Aggregate 78 - 102; Kimber Kustom 71 - 109

High Team Series: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing - 3522

High Team Games: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing - 1178

High Individual Series: Kolby Thalmann - 681; Josh Sweere - 672; Jason Wehry - 656

High Individual Games:Bill Faysak - 257; Jason Wehry - 254; Josh Sweere - 249

Friday, Dutch Treaters Oct. 15

Tree Care Everywhere 18 - 6; Timberlake Hotel 12 - 12; XS Energy 11 - 13; Wadena Lanes 7 - 17

High Team Series: Tree Care Everywhere - 1913

High Team Game: Tree Care Everywhere - 667

High Individual Men's Series: Dan Hathaway - 630; Ethan Hieb - 544; Gordy Sharp - 539

High Individual Women's Series: Sherye Turek - 598; Macenzie Schultz - 535; Kristen Betts - 493

High Individual Men's Games: Dan Hathaway - 244; Ethen Hieb - 197; Gordy Sharp - 196

High Individual Women's Games: Sherye Turek - 222; Macenzie Schultz - 210; Kristen Betts - 194