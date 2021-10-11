Sunday, Sunset Oct. 3

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 73 - 23; MN Valley Irrigation 61.5 - 34.5; Star Bank 61 - 35; Gene's Team 56.5 - 39.5; Above All 52.5 - 34.5; Steve's Alignment 45 - 51; Arvig 43.5 - 52.5; RDO 40.5 - 55.5; The Fun Team 32 - 64; Certified Auto Repair 27.5 - 68.5; Team 12 26.5 - 69.5

High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 2796

High Team Game: T&J Woodworking - 977

High Individual Men's Series: Scott Sweere - 669; Scott Petersen - 639; Aaron Tibbetts - 628

High Individual Women's Series: Kaitlin Sweere - 641; Addi Crocker - 546; Char Sweere - 544

High Individual Men's Games: Aaron Tibbetts - 243; Scott Sweere - 233; Toby Wood - 226

High Individual Women's Series: Addi Crocker - 226; Kaitlin Sweere - 226; Nicole White - 208

Monday, Early Birds Oct. 4

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 13 - 3; Wadena VFW 11 - 5; Studio 10 8 - 8; MN Valley Irrigation 7.5 - 8.5; Local Legends 7 - 9; Tia's 6.5 - 9.5; Wadena State Bank 6 - 10; Star Bank 5 - 11

High Team Series: Wadena VFW - 1742

High Team Game: Wadena VFW - 601

High Individual Series: Tia Freitag - 591; Anna Almer - 585; Char Sweere - 537

High Individual Games: Char Sweere - 226; Anna Almer - 213; Tia Freitag - 209

Ten Pin Keglers Oct. 4

Wadena Lanes 14 - 2; Romper Room Daycare 9 - 7; Certified Auto Repair 8 - 8; Bootleggers Bar & Grill 6 - 10; Mid Central National Bank 6 - 10; KWAD 5 - 11

High Team Series: Wadena Lanes - 2328

High Team Game: Wadena Lanes - 808

High Individual Series: Lisa Rudolph - 644; Anna Almer - 559; Melissa Anderson - 559

High Individual Games: Lisa Rudolph - 237; Anna Almer - 215; Ruth Ramsay - 213

Tuesday, Twilite Oct. 5

American Family Insurance 88 - 32; RK Plumbing 73 - 47; Certified Auto Repair 70.5 - 49.5; Nimrod Bull Bash 67 - 53; Olson Lawn Service 64 - 56; Olson Trucking 62 - 58; Mid Central Quality 60.5 - 59.5; Schmitty's Music & Vending 58.5 - 61.5; Wadena VFW 55.5 - 64.5; Woodland Dental 49.5 - 70.5; Ottertail Aggregate - 38.5 - 81.5; Super One Foods 33 - 87

High Team Series: Olson Trucking - 2168

High Team Game: Olson Trucking - 770

High Individual Series: Joe Heltemes - 675; Isaac Schmitz - 664; Mack Olson - 664

High Individual Games: Joe Heltemes - 259; Mack Olson - 247; Gordy Sharp - 244

Thursday, City Oct. 7

RK Plumbing - 102 - 48; Sundby Trailer Sales 89 - 61; Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 83.5 - 66.5; Wadena Lanes 79 - 71; Arvig 77.5 - 71.5; Olson Lawn Service 77 - 73; MN Valley Irrigation 71.5 - 78.5; Gene's Team 71 - 79; Alley Gators 67 - 83; Kimber Kustom 67 - 83; Ottertail Aggregate 59 - 91; Brasel Construction 55.5 - 94.5

High Team Series: Olson Lawn Service - 3543

High Team Game: Gene's Team - 1233

High Individual Series: Mark Rolloff - 722; Josh Olson - 695; Gene Captain - 662

High Individual Games: Mark Rolloff - 269; Scott Sweere - 264; Josh Olson - 255

Friday, Dutch Treaters Oct. 8

Turek's 14 - 6; XS Energy 11 - 9; Timberlake Hotel 9 - 11; Wadena Lanes 6 - 14

High Team Series: Turek's - 1696

High Team Game: Turek's - 600

High Individual Men's Series: Dan Hathaway - 536; Gordy Sharp - 496; Ethan Hieb - 460

High Individual Women's Series: Sherye Turek - 518; Kristen Betts - 515; Macenzie Schultz - 464

High Individual Men's Games: Dan Hathaway - 195; Ethan Hieb - 182; Gordy Sharp - 175

High Individual Women's Games: Sherye Turek - 211; Kristen Betts - 182; Macenzie Schultz - 178