Sunday, Sunset
Bootleggers Bar & Grill 56 - 16; Gene's Team 53 - 19; Above All 49.5 - 22.5; MN Valley Irrigation 41 - 31; Star Bank 40 - 32; Arvig 39.5 - 32.5; T & J Woodworking 39.5 - 32.5; The Fun Team 27 - 45; Steve's Alignment 24 - 48; RDO 21.5 - 50.5; Certified Auto Repair 20.5 - 51.5; Team 12 20.5 - 51.5
High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 2644
High Team Game:Gene's Team - 977
High Individual Men's Series:
Scott Gaudette - 665
Bill Poppe - 599
Joe Forys - 596
High Individual Women's Series:
Char Sweere - 559
Ashley Reinitz - 555
Ruth Ramsay - 551
High Individual Men's Games:
Bill Poppe - 236
Scott Gaudette - 235
Darin Deckert - 235
High Individual Women's Games:
Pam Gaudette - 209
Ruth Ramsay - 204
Char Sweere - 199
Monday, Early Birds
Bootleggers Bar & Grill 10 - 2; Studio 10 8 - 4; VFW 7 - 5; Local Legends 6 - 6; Star Bank 5 - 7; Tia's 4.5 - 7.5; Wadena State Bank 4 - 8; MN Valley Irrigation 3.5 - 8.5
High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 1653
High Team Game: Studio 10 & Bootleggers - 571
High Individual Series:
Char Sweere - 624
Steph Schiller - 530
Ruth Ramsay - 521
High Individual Games:
Char Sweere - 234
Steph Schiller - 187
Tia Freitag - 184
Monday, Ten Pin Keglers
Wadena Lanes 10 - 2; Certified Auto Repair 8 - 4; Bootleggers Bar & Grill 5 - 7; KWAD 5 - 7; Romper Room Daycare 5 - 7; Mid Central National Bank 3 - 9
High Team Series: Certified Auto Repair - 2323
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 589
Tia Freitag - 585
Char Sweere - 564
Wadena Fultz - 563
High Individual Games:
Tia Freitag - 222
Kaitlin Sweere - 221
Wadena Fultz - 214
Ruth Ramsay - 201
Tuesday, Twilite
American Family Insurance 69 - 27; Nimrod Bull Bash 65 - 31; Mid Central Quality 58.5 - 37.5; RK Plumbing 56 - 40; Schmitty's Music & Vending 51.5 - 44.5; Olson Lawn Service 49 - 47; Certified Auto Repair 48.5 - 47.5; Woodland Dental 41.5 - 54.5; Olson Trucking 40 - 56' Wadena VFW 39.5 - 56.5; Ottertail Aggregate 29.5 - 66.5; Super One Foods 28 - 68
High Team Series: Nimrod Bull Bash - 2084
High Team Game: Nimrod Bull Bash - 708
High Individual Series:
Scott Gaudette - 662
Scott Sweere - 609
Mack Olson - 602
High Individual Games:
Scott Gaudette - 244
Mike Olson - 216
Mack Olson - 214
Scott Sweere - 214