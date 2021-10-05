Sunday, Sunset

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 56 - 16; Gene's Team 53 - 19; Above All 49.5 - 22.5; MN Valley Irrigation 41 - 31; Star Bank 40 - 32; Arvig 39.5 - 32.5; T & J Woodworking 39.5 - 32.5; The Fun Team 27 - 45; Steve's Alignment 24 - 48; RDO 21.5 - 50.5; Certified Auto Repair 20.5 - 51.5; Team 12 20.5 - 51.5

High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 2644

High Team Game:Gene's Team - 977

High Individual Men's Series:

Scott Gaudette - 665

Bill Poppe - 599

Joe Forys - 596

High Individual Women's Series:

Char Sweere - 559

Ashley Reinitz - 555

Ruth Ramsay - 551

High Individual Men's Games:

Bill Poppe - 236

Scott Gaudette - 235

Darin Deckert - 235

High Individual Women's Games:

Pam Gaudette - 209

Ruth Ramsay - 204

Char Sweere - 199

Monday, Early Birds

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 10 - 2; Studio 10 8 - 4; VFW 7 - 5; Local Legends 6 - 6; Star Bank 5 - 7; Tia's 4.5 - 7.5; Wadena State Bank 4 - 8; MN Valley Irrigation 3.5 - 8.5

High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 1653

High Team Game: Studio 10 & Bootleggers - 571

High Individual Series:

Char Sweere - 624

Steph Schiller - 530

Ruth Ramsay - 521

High Individual Games:

Char Sweere - 234

Steph Schiller - 187

Tia Freitag - 184

Monday, Ten Pin Keglers

Wadena Lanes 10 - 2; Certified Auto Repair 8 - 4; Bootleggers Bar & Grill 5 - 7; KWAD 5 - 7; Romper Room Daycare 5 - 7; Mid Central National Bank 3 - 9

High Team Series: Certified Auto Repair - 2323

High Individual Series:

Kaitlin Sweere - 589

Tia Freitag - 585

Char Sweere - 564

Wadena Fultz - 563

High Individual Games:

Tia Freitag - 222

Kaitlin Sweere - 221

Wadena Fultz - 214

Ruth Ramsay - 201

Tuesday, Twilite

American Family Insurance 69 - 27; Nimrod Bull Bash 65 - 31; Mid Central Quality 58.5 - 37.5; RK Plumbing 56 - 40; Schmitty's Music & Vending 51.5 - 44.5; Olson Lawn Service 49 - 47; Certified Auto Repair 48.5 - 47.5; Woodland Dental 41.5 - 54.5; Olson Trucking 40 - 56' Wadena VFW 39.5 - 56.5; Ottertail Aggregate 29.5 - 66.5; Super One Foods 28 - 68

High Team Series: Nimrod Bull Bash - 2084

High Team Game: Nimrod Bull Bash - 708

High Individual Series:

Scott Gaudette - 662

Scott Sweere - 609

Mack Olson - 602

High Individual Games:

Scott Gaudette - 244

Mike Olson - 216

Mack Olson - 214

Scott Sweere - 214