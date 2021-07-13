The first annual Sunnybrook Bash, a Professional Disc Golf Association C-Tier tournament, will be held Saturday, July 24, at Sunnybrook Park in Wadena. People don't have to be professionals to play, however; the tournament has divisions for both amateur and professional players, as well as youth, so anyone with interest in the sport is welcome to participate.

According to assistant tournament director Brett Burch, one of the goals of the tournament is to show what tournaments can do for the city as well as the sport. The current course at Sunnybrook Park is a nine-hole layout, but a temporary 18-hole layout with water hazards, tree shots, and open shots will be featured in the tournament.

"With a professional event and an 18-hole course, these tournaments are more likely to draw individuals from out of town to compete, and it also allows amateurs the opportunity to play in a professional event," Burch said. "We want to expand the sport in Wadena and build on this event."

While this is a professional, sanctioned tournament, there are also divisions for amateur players, including junior divisions. The registration fees run from $30-$55 depending on the division. If people want to participate but are not sure what division best fits them, there is a link to the PDGA guidelines on the tournament registration page. As of July 13, 42 players are registered out of 72 possible spots: Nine in the professional divisions, eight in the junior divisions, and 25 in the amateur divisions.

Check-in on the day of the tournament will start at 7:00 a.m., followed by a players' meeting from 8:30-8:45. The first round will begin at 9 a.m. with a shot gun start. The second round will start one hour after the last players finish the first round. During the break between rounds, the players will be reassigned based on their first round score and sent out for the second round.

A prize/awards ceremony will follow the tournament. Professional divisions will be paid out in cash, while amateur divisions will be paid out in merchandise from Big Cat Disc Golf.

Spectators are welcome and encouraged to watch the competition, and Burch said the final hole will be the best place to observe. There will also be a Tournament Central tent where people can go if they have questions about where to observe or about the tournament itself.

Big Cat Disc Golf is hosting the tournament and is responsible for all refunds and cancellations. For more information about the tournament, divisions offered, registration fees, and more, visit www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Sunnybrook_Bash_2021/register. Online registration closes at 8 a.m. July 22.