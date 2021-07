The Wadena-Deer Creek High School fishing team participated in the third event of the Heart O' Lakes Fishing League Friday, July 2, on West Battle Lake. Three WDC boats finished in the top eight out of 32 boats total.

Team Wegscheid led the way for the team, with Ella, Matthew, and Bryan Wegscheid placing second. Willie Osberg, Eric Benson, and Erik Osberg placed fifth, and Brandy and David Folkestad placed seventh.

The team's next event will be Thursday, July 15, on Star Lake.