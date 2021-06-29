Wadena's first axe throwing league is set to start Tuesday, July 6, at 6 p.m. at the Wadena VFW. The league will run for six weeks (through August 10), culminating in an axe throwing championship tournament in St. Cloud August 22.

The league is open to both youth and adults. Participants do not need to have axe-throwing experience, as axe coaches will be there to teach the proper technique.

The league will be divided into three divisions: singles can register for $97, doubles can register for $132, and youth singles can register for $57. In addition to league membership, participants will also receive discounted throwing lessons ($10 for 30 minutes, $15 for 60 minutes) and drink specials on league nights.

And if axe throwing isn't enough, participants can add on shovel throwing for $50, and they get to keep the steel shovel.

For more information, visit the United States Axe website at https://unitedstatesaxe.sportsengine-prelive.com/home.