The Wadena-Deer Creek trap shooting team’s season came to an end after competing in the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Trap Shooting Championship in Alexandria June 14-June 22.

The championship featured 6,534 athletes from 302 teams. The top 40 teams at the league championship move on to the Minnesota State High School League tournament.

While Wadena-Deer Creek didn’t qualify for the MSHSL tournament, Coach Chelsa Golberg thinks the team has a bright future with only four seniors leaving after this season, although the numbers aren’t as high as she hoped.

“We had fewer kids out this year,” she said, “only 37 compared to usually around 60, so we just focused on making improvements and fine-tuning things as usual.”

This year, the team purchased two Garmin devices that provide immediate feedback to shooters about how and where they missed a target.

“This has been a great teaching tool,” Golberg said. “And with a smaller group we had some more time to work on those types of things.”

This year, 10,528 student athletes representing 324 high school teams across the state participated in the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League this spring. The MNSHSCTL is a part of USA Clay Target League, which offers high school and college programs in 34 states. It is the only 100% school-approved clay target shooting sport program in the nation.

The league is co-ed and adaptive, which attracts schools because it's fully Title IX compliant and, as an adaptive sport, allows students with disabilities to participate as well. It is also the safest sport in high school, with zero reported injuries since the League began in 2001. All athletes must complete firearm safety certification before participation.

WDC Top Individual Scorers at MNSHSCTL

Varsity Male-Carson Kern, 93

Varsity Female-Madyson Moats, 87

JV Male-Bradley Moats, 91

JV Female-Macie Moore, 69