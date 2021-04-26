Sunday, Sunset 4/18/21
The Fun Team 113 - 55, MN Valley Irrigation 104.5 - 63.5, Wadena Lanes 98 - 70, Gene's Team 95.5 - 72.5, Certified Auto Repair 86 - 82, Arvig 80 - 88, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 47.5 - 120.5, Star Bank 47.5 - 120.5
High Team Series: Gene's Team - 2716
High Team Game: Gene's Team - 1005
High Individual Men's Series:
Gene Captain - 758
Darin Deckert - 664
Scott Gaudette - 656
High Individual Women's Series:
Char Sweere - 599
Lisa Rudolph - 584
Kaitlin Sweere - 557
High Individual Men's Games:
Scott Sweere - 269
Gene Captain - 266
Jared Reinitz - 255
High Individual Women's Games:
Lisa Rudolph - 216
Char Sweere - 215
Ruth Ramsay - 210
Monday, Early Birds 4/19/21
Wadena Asphalt 18 - 6, Lugert Angus 17 - 7, Wadena VFW 15.5 - 8.5, MN Valley Irrigation 13 - 11, Wadena State Bank 12.5 - 11.5, Keith Waln Heating & Air 7.5 - 16.5, Star Bank 7.5 - 16.5, Local Legends 5 - 19
High Team Series: Wadena Asphalt - 1814
High Team Game: Wadena Asphalt - 671
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 657
Kylie Uselman - 645
Char Sweere - 597
High Individual Games:
Kylie Uselman - 246
Kaitlin Sweere - 221
Char Sweere - 215
Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 4/19/21
KWAD 17 - 7, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 14 - 10, Certified Auto Repair 14 - 10, Mid Central National Bank 12 - 2, Star Bank 10.5 - 13.5, Greimans 4.5 - 19.5
High Team Series: KWAD - 2260
High Team Game: KWAD - 824
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 567
Char Sweere - 540
Judy Johnston - 530
High Individual Games:
Char Sweere - 212
Kaitlin Sweere - 203
Melissa Anderson - 201
Tuesday, Twilite 4/20/21
Rudolph Construction - 2154, Woodland Dental - 2084, RK Plumbing - 2050, Michaelangelo's Pizza - 2026, American Family Insurance - 1985, Certified Auto Repair - 1976, Super One Foods - 1965, BBQ Smokehouse - 1957, Wadena VFW - 1955, Schmitty's Music & Vending - 1919, Ottertail Aggregate - 1914
High Team Series: Rudolph Construction - 2154
High Team Game: Rudolph Construction - 765
High Individual Series:
Chad Rudolph - 709
Jeff Umland - 671
Tyrell Campbell - 669
High Individual Games:
Chad Rudolph - 278
Jeff Umland - 256
Tyrell Campbell - 256
Thursday, City 4/22/21
Ottertail Aggregate - 6920, Arvig - 6884, Kimber Kustoms - 6702, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing - 6560, Brasel Construction - 6541, Alley Gators - 6396, Olson Lawn Service - 6835, Central MN Quality - 6524, Sundby Trailer Sales - 6469, MN Valley Irrigation - 6344
High Team Series: Ottertail Aggregate - 3489
High Team Game: Kimber Kustoms - 1241
High Individual Series:
Kaleb Thalmann - 730
Scott Gaudette - 699
Joe Heltenes - 679
High Individual Games:
Joe Heltenes - 260
Scott Gaudette - 258
Kaleb Thalmann - 258
Friday, Dutch Treaters 4/23/21
Team Trouble 27 - 13, Timber Lake Hotel 26 - 14, XS Energy 15 - 25, B&B Pinheads 12 - 28
High Team Series: Timber Lake Hotel - 2310
High Team Game: Team Trouble - 786
High Individual Men's Series:
Gordy Sharp - 640
Mike Almer - 605
Dan Hathaway - 596
High Individual Women's Series:
Sherye Turek - 515
Kristen Betts - 489
Tina Riendeau - 447