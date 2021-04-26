Sunday, Sunset 4/18/21

The Fun Team 113 - 55, MN Valley Irrigation 104.5 - 63.5, Wadena Lanes 98 - 70, Gene's Team 95.5 - 72.5, Certified Auto Repair 86 - 82, Arvig 80 - 88, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 47.5 - 120.5, Star Bank 47.5 - 120.5

High Team Series: Gene's Team - 2716

High Team Game: Gene's Team - 1005

High Individual Men's Series:

Gene Captain - 758

Darin Deckert - 664

Scott Gaudette - 656

High Individual Women's Series:

Char Sweere - 599

Lisa Rudolph - 584

Kaitlin Sweere - 557

High Individual Men's Games:

Scott Sweere - 269

Gene Captain - 266

Jared Reinitz - 255

High Individual Women's Games:

Lisa Rudolph - 216

Char Sweere - 215

Ruth Ramsay - 210

Monday, Early Birds 4/19/21

Wadena Asphalt 18 - 6, Lugert Angus 17 - 7, Wadena VFW 15.5 - 8.5, MN Valley Irrigation 13 - 11, Wadena State Bank 12.5 - 11.5, Keith Waln Heating & Air 7.5 - 16.5, Star Bank 7.5 - 16.5, Local Legends 5 - 19

High Team Series: Wadena Asphalt - 1814

High Team Game: Wadena Asphalt - 671

High Individual Series:

Kaitlin Sweere - 657

Kylie Uselman - 645

Char Sweere - 597

High Individual Games:

Kylie Uselman - 246

Kaitlin Sweere - 221

Char Sweere - 215

Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 4/19/21

KWAD 17 - 7, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 14 - 10, Certified Auto Repair 14 - 10, Mid Central National Bank 12 - 2, Star Bank 10.5 - 13.5, Greimans 4.5 - 19.5

High Team Series: KWAD - 2260

High Team Game: KWAD - 824

High Individual Series:

Kaitlin Sweere - 567

Char Sweere - 540

Judy Johnston - 530

High Individual Games:

Char Sweere - 212

Kaitlin Sweere - 203

Melissa Anderson - 201

Tuesday, Twilite 4/20/21

Rudolph Construction - 2154, Woodland Dental - 2084, RK Plumbing - 2050, Michaelangelo's Pizza - 2026, American Family Insurance - 1985, Certified Auto Repair - 1976, Super One Foods - 1965, BBQ Smokehouse - 1957, Wadena VFW - 1955, Schmitty's Music & Vending - 1919, Ottertail Aggregate - 1914

High Team Series: Rudolph Construction - 2154

High Team Game: Rudolph Construction - 765

High Individual Series:

Chad Rudolph - 709

Jeff Umland - 671

Tyrell Campbell - 669

High Individual Games:

Chad Rudolph - 278

Jeff Umland - 256

Tyrell Campbell - 256

Thursday, City 4/22/21

Ottertail Aggregate - 6920, Arvig - 6884, Kimber Kustoms - 6702, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing - 6560, Brasel Construction - 6541, Alley Gators - 6396, Olson Lawn Service - 6835, Central MN Quality - 6524, Sundby Trailer Sales - 6469, MN Valley Irrigation - 6344

High Team Series: Ottertail Aggregate - 3489

High Team Game: Kimber Kustoms - 1241

High Individual Series:

Kaleb Thalmann - 730

Scott Gaudette - 699

Joe Heltenes - 679

High Individual Games:

Joe Heltenes - 260

Scott Gaudette - 258

Kaleb Thalmann - 258

Friday, Dutch Treaters 4/23/21

Team Trouble 27 - 13, Timber Lake Hotel 26 - 14, XS Energy 15 - 25, B&B Pinheads 12 - 28

High Team Series: Timber Lake Hotel - 2310

High Team Game: Team Trouble - 786

High Individual Men's Series:

Gordy Sharp - 640

Mike Almer - 605

Dan Hathaway - 596

High Individual Women's Series:

Sherye Turek - 515

Kristen Betts - 489

Tina Riendeau - 447