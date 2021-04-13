Sunday, Sunset 4/4/21

The Fun Team 90 -30, Wadena Lanes 80 - 40, MN Valley Irrigation 74.5 - 45.5, Certified Auto Repair 63 - 57, Gene's Team 61 - 59, Arvig 53 - 67, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 32.5 - 87.5, Star Bank 26 - 94

High Team Series: The Fun Team - 2800

High Team Game: Certified Auto Repair - 1003

High Individual Men's Series:

Bill Poppe - 723

Scott Gaudette - 687

Scott Sweere - 667

High Individual Women's Series:

Ruth Ramsay - 636

Ashley Reinitz - 618

Lisa Rudolph - 587

High Individual Men's Games:

Scott Petersen - 269

Scott Sweere - 266

Jared Reinitz - 257

High Individual Women's Games:

Ashley Reinitz - 255

Ruth Ramsay - 228

Anna Almer - 210

Monday, Early Birds 4/5/21

Wadena VFW 12.5 - 3.5, Lugert Angus 11 - 5, Wadena Asphalt 10 - 6, Star Bank 7.5 - 8.5, Wadena State Bank 7.5 - 8.5, MN Valley Irrigation 7 - 9, Local Legends 4 - 12, Keith Waln Heating & Air 3.5 - 12.5

High Team Series: Wadena Asphalt - 1790

High Team Game: Lugert Angus - 634

High Individual Series:

Kylie Uselman - 652

Tia Freitag - 645

Ruth Ramsay - 614

High Individual Games:

Kylie Uselman - 247

Tia Freitag - 243

Ruth Ramsay - 235

Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 4/5/21

Mid Central National Bank 11 - 5, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 10 - 6, KWAD 10 - 6, Certified Auto Repair 7 - 9, Star Bank 6 - 10, Greimans 4 - 12

High Individual Series:

Char Sweere - 581

Tia Freitag - 545

Dawn Wirth - 540

High Individual Games:

Dawn Wirth - 207

Char Sweere - 206

Ashley Pauley - 204

Tuesday, Twilite 4/6/21

Championship Bracket:

Michaelangelo's Pizza - 4187

Wadena VFW - 4061

BBQ Smokehouse - 4030

American Family Insurance - 3957

Rudolph Construction - 3926

Woodland Dental - 3694

Consolation Bracket:

Ottertail Aggregate - 4064

Certified Auto Repair - 4019

Schmitty's Music & Vending - 3946

Super One Foods - 3842

RK Plumbing - 2630

High Team Series: Wadena VFW - 2131

High Team Game: Michaelangelo's Pizza - 785

High Individual Series:

Darin Deckert - 731

Don Krack - 716

Shane Alwin - 703

High Individual Games:

Don Krack - 279

Scott Sweere - 278

Darin Deckert - 257

Shane Alwin - 257

Friday, Dutch Treaters 4/9/21

Timber Lake Hotel 20 - 12, Team Trouble 19 - 13, XS Energy 13 - 19, B&B Pinheads 12 - 20

High Team Series: B&B Pinheads - 2273

High Team Game: B&B Pinheads - 795

High Individual Men's Series:

Dan Hathaway - 616

Gordon Sharp - 575

Dennis Brusewitz - 549

High Individual Women's Series:

Sherye Turek - 254

Tina Riendeau - 474

Kristen Betts - 471