Sunday, Sunset 4/4/21
The Fun Team 90 -30, Wadena Lanes 80 - 40, MN Valley Irrigation 74.5 - 45.5, Certified Auto Repair 63 - 57, Gene's Team 61 - 59, Arvig 53 - 67, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 32.5 - 87.5, Star Bank 26 - 94
High Team Series: The Fun Team - 2800
High Team Game: Certified Auto Repair - 1003
High Individual Men's Series:
Bill Poppe - 723
Scott Gaudette - 687
Scott Sweere - 667
High Individual Women's Series:
Ruth Ramsay - 636
Ashley Reinitz - 618
Lisa Rudolph - 587
High Individual Men's Games:
Scott Petersen - 269
Scott Sweere - 266
Jared Reinitz - 257
High Individual Women's Games:
Ashley Reinitz - 255
Ruth Ramsay - 228
Anna Almer - 210
Monday, Early Birds 4/5/21
Wadena VFW 12.5 - 3.5, Lugert Angus 11 - 5, Wadena Asphalt 10 - 6, Star Bank 7.5 - 8.5, Wadena State Bank 7.5 - 8.5, MN Valley Irrigation 7 - 9, Local Legends 4 - 12, Keith Waln Heating & Air 3.5 - 12.5
High Team Series: Wadena Asphalt - 1790
High Team Game: Lugert Angus - 634
High Individual Series:
Kylie Uselman - 652
Tia Freitag - 645
Ruth Ramsay - 614
High Individual Games:
Kylie Uselman - 247
Tia Freitag - 243
Ruth Ramsay - 235
Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 4/5/21
Mid Central National Bank 11 - 5, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 10 - 6, KWAD 10 - 6, Certified Auto Repair 7 - 9, Star Bank 6 - 10, Greimans 4 - 12
High Individual Series:
Char Sweere - 581
Tia Freitag - 545
Dawn Wirth - 540
High Individual Games:
Dawn Wirth - 207
Char Sweere - 206
Ashley Pauley - 204
Tuesday, Twilite 4/6/21
Championship Bracket:
Michaelangelo's Pizza - 4187
Wadena VFW - 4061
BBQ Smokehouse - 4030
American Family Insurance - 3957
Rudolph Construction - 3926
Woodland Dental - 3694
Consolation Bracket:
Ottertail Aggregate - 4064
Certified Auto Repair - 4019
Schmitty's Music & Vending - 3946
Super One Foods - 3842
RK Plumbing - 2630
High Team Series: Wadena VFW - 2131
High Team Game: Michaelangelo's Pizza - 785
High Individual Series:
Darin Deckert - 731
Don Krack - 716
Shane Alwin - 703
High Individual Games:
Don Krack - 279
Scott Sweere - 278
Darin Deckert - 257
Shane Alwin - 257
Friday, Dutch Treaters 4/9/21
Timber Lake Hotel 20 - 12, Team Trouble 19 - 13, XS Energy 13 - 19, B&B Pinheads 12 - 20
High Team Series: B&B Pinheads - 2273
High Team Game: B&B Pinheads - 795
High Individual Men's Series:
Dan Hathaway - 616
Gordon Sharp - 575
Dennis Brusewitz - 549
High Individual Women's Series:
Sherye Turek - 254
Tina Riendeau - 474
Kristen Betts - 471