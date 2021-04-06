Sunday, Sunset 3/28/21

The Fun Team 71 - 25, MN Valley Irrigation 68.5 - 27.5, Wadena Lanes 61 - 35, Arvig 48 - 48, Certified Auto Repair 45 - 51, Gene's Team 43 - 53, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 27.5 - 68.5, Star Bank 20 - 76

High Team Series: Arvig - 2708

High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 939

High Individual Men's Series:

Gene Captain - 699

Scott Sweere - 674

Scott Peterson - 645

High Individual Women's Series:

Kaitlin Sweere - 642

Ruth Ramsay - 595

Lisa Rudolph - 578

High Individual Men's Games:

Aaron Turner - 274

Gene Captain - 269

Darin Deckert - 258

High Individual Women's Games:

Kaitlin Sweere - 246

Lisa Rudolph - 226

Ruth Ramsay - 214

Monday, Early Birds 3/29/21

Wadena VFW 9.5 - 2.5, Lugert Angus 8 - 4, Wadena State Bank 7.5 - 4.5, Star Bank 6.5 - 5.5, Wadena Asphalt 6 - 6, MN Valley Irrigation 4 - 8, Local Legends 4 - 8, Keith Waln Heating & Air 2.5 - 9.5

High Team Series: Lugert Angus - 1793

High Team Game: Wadena Asphalt - 639

High Individual Series:

Kaitlin Sweere - 674

Ruth Ramsay - 584

Char Sweere - 576

High Individual Games:

Kaitlin Sweere - 237

Char Sweere - 224

Ruth Ramsay - 219

Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 3/29/21

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 9 - 3, Mid Central National Bank 8 - 4, KWAD 6 - 6, Certified Auto Repair 5 - 7, Star Bank 4 - 8, Greimans 4 - 8

High Individual Series:

Kaitlin Sweere - 598

Melissa Anderson - 557

Steph Schiller - 550

High Individual Games:

Kaitlin Sweere - 223

Melissa Anderson - 199

Char Sweere - 194

Tuesday, Twilite 3/30/21

Championship Bracket: B

Michaelangelo's Pizza - 2083

Rudolph Construction - 2048

BBQ Smokehouse - 2015

American Family Insurance - 1962

Wadena VFW - 1930

Woodland Dental - 1854

Consolation Bracket:

Certified Auto Repair - 2020

Super One Foods - 1992

Ottertail Aggregate - 1969

Schmitty's Music & Vending - 1969

RK Plumbing - 1914

High Team Series: Michaelangelo's Pizza - 2083

High Team Game: BBQ Smokehouse

High Individual Series:

Scott Sweere - 733

Troy Thorson - 701

Jeff Umland - 658

High Individual Games:

Scott Sweere - 300

Troy Thorson - 279

Jeff Umland - 249

Thursday, City 4/1/21

Kimber Kustom 279.5 - 110.5, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 243 - 147, Arvig 213 - 177, Wadena Lanes 205 - 185, Brasel Construction 191 - 199, Sundby Trailer Sales 183.5 - 206.5, Ottertail Aggregate 182.5 - 207.5, Alley Gators 180 - 210, Napa 174.5 - 215.5, Central MN Quality 171.5 - 218.5, MN Valley Irrigation 166.5 - 223.5, Olson Lawn Service 150 - 240

High Team Series: Brasel Construction - 3407

High Team Game: Brasel Construction - 1178

High Individual Series:

Doug Bruske - 701

John Holman - 693

Rod Thalmann - 666

Ron Heinis - 666

High Individual Games:

Doug Bruske - 259

Ashley Reinitz - 258

John Holman - 255

Bryce Looker - 255