Sunday, Sunset 3/28/21
The Fun Team 71 - 25, MN Valley Irrigation 68.5 - 27.5, Wadena Lanes 61 - 35, Arvig 48 - 48, Certified Auto Repair 45 - 51, Gene's Team 43 - 53, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 27.5 - 68.5, Star Bank 20 - 76
High Team Series: Arvig - 2708
High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 939
High Individual Men's Series:
Gene Captain - 699
Scott Sweere - 674
Scott Peterson - 645
High Individual Women's Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 642
Ruth Ramsay - 595
Lisa Rudolph - 578
High Individual Men's Games:
Aaron Turner - 274
Gene Captain - 269
Darin Deckert - 258
High Individual Women's Games:
Kaitlin Sweere - 246
Lisa Rudolph - 226
Ruth Ramsay - 214
Monday, Early Birds 3/29/21
Wadena VFW 9.5 - 2.5, Lugert Angus 8 - 4, Wadena State Bank 7.5 - 4.5, Star Bank 6.5 - 5.5, Wadena Asphalt 6 - 6, MN Valley Irrigation 4 - 8, Local Legends 4 - 8, Keith Waln Heating & Air 2.5 - 9.5
High Team Series: Lugert Angus - 1793
High Team Game: Wadena Asphalt - 639
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 674
Ruth Ramsay - 584
Char Sweere - 576
High Individual Games:
Kaitlin Sweere - 237
Char Sweere - 224
Ruth Ramsay - 219
Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 3/29/21
Bootleggers Bar & Grill 9 - 3, Mid Central National Bank 8 - 4, KWAD 6 - 6, Certified Auto Repair 5 - 7, Star Bank 4 - 8, Greimans 4 - 8
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 598
Melissa Anderson - 557
Steph Schiller - 550
High Individual Games:
Kaitlin Sweere - 223
Melissa Anderson - 199
Char Sweere - 194
Tuesday, Twilite 3/30/21
Championship Bracket: B
Michaelangelo's Pizza - 2083
Rudolph Construction - 2048
BBQ Smokehouse - 2015
American Family Insurance - 1962
Wadena VFW - 1930
Woodland Dental - 1854
Consolation Bracket:
Certified Auto Repair - 2020
Super One Foods - 1992
Ottertail Aggregate - 1969
Schmitty's Music & Vending - 1969
RK Plumbing - 1914
High Team Series: Michaelangelo's Pizza - 2083
High Team Game: BBQ Smokehouse
High Individual Series:
Scott Sweere - 733
Troy Thorson - 701
Jeff Umland - 658
High Individual Games:
Scott Sweere - 300
Troy Thorson - 279
Jeff Umland - 249
Thursday, City 4/1/21
Kimber Kustom 279.5 - 110.5, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 243 - 147, Arvig 213 - 177, Wadena Lanes 205 - 185, Brasel Construction 191 - 199, Sundby Trailer Sales 183.5 - 206.5, Ottertail Aggregate 182.5 - 207.5, Alley Gators 180 - 210, Napa 174.5 - 215.5, Central MN Quality 171.5 - 218.5, MN Valley Irrigation 166.5 - 223.5, Olson Lawn Service 150 - 240
High Team Series: Brasel Construction - 3407
High Team Game: Brasel Construction - 1178
High Individual Series:
Doug Bruske - 701
John Holman - 693
Rod Thalmann - 666
Ron Heinis - 666
High Individual Games:
Doug Bruske - 259
Ashley Reinitz - 258
John Holman - 255
Bryce Looker - 255