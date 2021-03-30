Sunday, Sunset 3/21/21
MN Valley Irrigation 61 - 11, The Fun Team 54 - 18, Wadena Lanes 43 - 29, Gene's Team 36 - 36, Arvig 32 - 40, Certified Auto Repair 28 - 44, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 20 - 52, Star Bank 14 - 58
High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 2789
High Team Game: Arvig - 1031
High Individual Men's Series:
Ricky Price - 690
Mike Almer - 676
Bill Poppe - 655
High Individual Women's Series:
Char Sweere - 618
Kaitlin Sweere - 586
Ashley Reinitz - 580
High Individual Men's Games:
Jared Reinitz - 279
Aaron Tibbetts - 278
Mike Almer - 266
High Individual Women's Games:
Char Sweere - 219
Kaitlin Sweere - 205
Ashley Reinitz - 203
Monday, Early Birds 3/22/21
Wadena VFW 6.5 - 1.5, Star Bank 5.5 - 2.5, Lugert Angus 4 - 4, MN Valley Irrigation 4 - 4, Local Legends 4 - 4, Wadena State Bank 3.5 - 4.5, Keith Waln Heating & Air 2.5 - 5.5, Wadena Asphalt 2 - 6
High Team Series: Wadena VFW - 1861
High Team Game: Wadena VFW - 668
High Individual Series:
Ruth Ramsay - 691
Kaitlin Sweere - 659
Tia Freitag - 585
High Individual Games:
Ruth Ramsay - 257
Kaitlin Sweere - 246
Tia Freitag - 216
Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 3/22/21
Mid Central National Bank 7 - 1, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 5 - 3, Certified Auto Repair 4 - 4, Greimans 4 - 4, KWAD 3 - 5, Star Bank 1 - 7
High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 2400
High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 814
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 627
Char Sweere - 619
Steph Schiller - 517
High Individual Games:
Kaitlin Sweere - 249
Char Sweere - 231
Steph Schiller - 190
Tuesday, Twilite 3/23/21
BBQ Smokehouse 161 - 79, Woodland Dental 161 - 79, Certified Auto Repair 141.5 - 98.5, Michaelangelo's Pizza 138.5 - 101.5, Schmitty's Music & Vending 133.5 - 106.5, RK Plumbing 132 - 108, Ottertail Aggregate 122 - 118, American Family Insurance 112 - 128, Rudolph Construction 111.5 - 128.5, Wadena VFW 109 - 131, Super One Foods 65 - 172
High Team Series: Michaelangelo's Pizza - 2092
High Team Game: BBQ Smokehouse - 740
High Individual Series:
Scott Sweere - 699
Gordy Sharp - 698
Mack Olson - 678
High Individual Games:
Scott Sweere - 257
Jeff Umland - 257
Gordy Sharp - 248
Friday, Dutch Treaters 3/26/21
Timber Lake Hotel 18 - 10, Team Trouble 17 - 11, XS Energy 11 - 17, B&B Pinheads 10 - 18
High Individual Series: XS Energy - 2300
High Individual Games: XS Energy - 855
High Individual Men's Series:
Gordon Sharp - 643
Dan Hathaway - 590
Dustin Tigges - 525
High Individual Women's Series:
Kristen Betts - 604
Tina Riendeau - 472
Sherye Turek - 471