Sunday, Sunset 3/21/21

MN Valley Irrigation 61 - 11, The Fun Team 54 - 18, Wadena Lanes 43 - 29, Gene's Team 36 - 36, Arvig 32 - 40, Certified Auto Repair 28 - 44, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 20 - 52, Star Bank 14 - 58

High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 2789

High Team Game: Arvig - 1031

High Individual Men's Series:

Newsletter signup for email alerts

Ricky Price - 690

Mike Almer - 676

Bill Poppe - 655

High Individual Women's Series:

Char Sweere - 618

Kaitlin Sweere - 586

Ashley Reinitz - 580

High Individual Men's Games:

Jared Reinitz - 279

Aaron Tibbetts - 278

Mike Almer - 266

High Individual Women's Games:

Char Sweere - 219

Kaitlin Sweere - 205

Ashley Reinitz - 203

Monday, Early Birds 3/22/21

Wadena VFW 6.5 - 1.5, Star Bank 5.5 - 2.5, Lugert Angus 4 - 4, MN Valley Irrigation 4 - 4, Local Legends 4 - 4, Wadena State Bank 3.5 - 4.5, Keith Waln Heating & Air 2.5 - 5.5, Wadena Asphalt 2 - 6

High Team Series: Wadena VFW - 1861

High Team Game: Wadena VFW - 668

High Individual Series:

Ruth Ramsay - 691

Kaitlin Sweere - 659

Tia Freitag - 585

High Individual Games:

Ruth Ramsay - 257

Kaitlin Sweere - 246

Tia Freitag - 216

Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 3/22/21

Mid Central National Bank 7 - 1, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 5 - 3, Certified Auto Repair 4 - 4, Greimans 4 - 4, KWAD 3 - 5, Star Bank 1 - 7

High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 2400

High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 814

High Individual Series:

Kaitlin Sweere - 627

Char Sweere - 619

Steph Schiller - 517

High Individual Games:

Kaitlin Sweere - 249

Char Sweere - 231

Steph Schiller - 190

Tuesday, Twilite 3/23/21

BBQ Smokehouse 161 - 79, Woodland Dental 161 - 79, Certified Auto Repair 141.5 - 98.5, Michaelangelo's Pizza 138.5 - 101.5, Schmitty's Music & Vending 133.5 - 106.5, RK Plumbing 132 - 108, Ottertail Aggregate 122 - 118, American Family Insurance 112 - 128, Rudolph Construction 111.5 - 128.5, Wadena VFW 109 - 131, Super One Foods 65 - 172

High Team Series: Michaelangelo's Pizza - 2092

High Team Game: BBQ Smokehouse - 740

High Individual Series:

Scott Sweere - 699

Gordy Sharp - 698

Mack Olson - 678

High Individual Games:

Scott Sweere - 257

Jeff Umland - 257

Gordy Sharp - 248

Friday, Dutch Treaters 3/26/21

Timber Lake Hotel 18 - 10, Team Trouble 17 - 11, XS Energy 11 - 17, B&B Pinheads 10 - 18

High Individual Series: XS Energy - 2300

High Individual Games: XS Energy - 855

High Individual Men's Series:

Gordon Sharp - 643

Dan Hathaway - 590

Dustin Tigges - 525

High Individual Women's Series:

Kristen Betts - 604

Tina Riendeau - 472

Sherye Turek - 471