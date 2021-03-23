Sunday, Sunset 3/14/21

MN Valley Irrigation 43 - 5, The Fun Team 36 - 12, Gene's Team 29 - 19, Wadena Lanes 26 - 22, Arvig 26 - 22, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 16 - 32, Certified Auto Repair 8 - 40, Star Bank 8 - 40

High Team Series: Arvig - 2834

High Team Game: Arvig - 973

High Individual Men's Series:

Scott Gaudette - 706

Aarin Turner - 699

Bill Poppe - 673

High Individual Women's Series:

Ashley Reinitz - 651

Kaitlin Sweere - 595

Char Sweere - 572

High Individual Men's Games:

Scott Gaudette - 268

Darin Deckert - 258

Scott Sweere - 257

High Individual Women's Games:

Ashley Reinitz - 235

Kaitlin Sweere - 233

Char Sweere - 214

Monday, Early Birds 3/15/21

Wadena VFW 3 -1, Wadena State Bank 3 - 1, Local Legens 3 - 1, Star Bank 2.5 - 1.5, Keith Waln Heating & Air 1.5 - 2.5, Lugert Angus 1 - 3, Wadena Asphalt 1 - 3, MN Valley Irrigation 1 - 3

High Team Series: Star Bank - 1669

High Team Game: Local Legends - 577

High Individual Series:

Kaitlin Sweere - 596

Ruth Ramsay - 587

Char Sweere - 587

High Individual Games:

Ruth Ramsay - 233

Kaitlin Sweere - 216

Char Sweere - 203

Tuesday, Twilite 3/16/21

BBQ Smokehouse 140 - 76, Woodland Dental 139.5 - 76.5, Certified Auto Repair 139.5 - 76.5, RK Plumbing 125.5 - 90.5, Schmitty Music & Vending 116 - 100, Michaelagelo's Pizza 114.5 - 101.5, Rudolph Construction 109 - 107, Ottertail Aggregate 105 - 111, Wadena VFW 102 - 114, American Family Insurance 100 - 116, Super One Foods 53 - 160

High Team Series: Woodland Dental - 2030

High Team Game: Woodland Dental - 736

High Individual Series:

Joe Heltemes - 660

Dan Hathway - 644

Kylie Uselman - 635

High Individual Games:

Joe Heltemes - 266

Jeff Moen - 244

Don Krack - 232

Friday, Dutch Treaters 3/19/21

Timber Lake Hotel 15 - 9, Team Trouble 15 - 9, XS Energy 9 - 15, B&B Pinheads 9 - 15

High Individual Series: Timber Lake Hotel - 2374

High Individual Games: XS Energy - 859

High Individual Men's Series:

Dan Hathaway - 656

Dustin Tigges - 633

Derek Topp - 612

High Individual Women's Series:

Sherye Turek - 560

Kristen Betts - 508

Tina Riendeau - 485