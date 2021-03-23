Sunday, Sunset 3/14/21
MN Valley Irrigation 43 - 5, The Fun Team 36 - 12, Gene's Team 29 - 19, Wadena Lanes 26 - 22, Arvig 26 - 22, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 16 - 32, Certified Auto Repair 8 - 40, Star Bank 8 - 40
High Team Series: Arvig - 2834
High Team Game: Arvig - 973
High Individual Men's Series:
Scott Gaudette - 706
Aarin Turner - 699
Bill Poppe - 673
High Individual Women's Series:
Ashley Reinitz - 651
Kaitlin Sweere - 595
Char Sweere - 572
High Individual Men's Games:
Scott Gaudette - 268
Darin Deckert - 258
Scott Sweere - 257
High Individual Women's Games:
Ashley Reinitz - 235
Kaitlin Sweere - 233
Char Sweere - 214
Monday, Early Birds 3/15/21
Wadena VFW 3 -1, Wadena State Bank 3 - 1, Local Legens 3 - 1, Star Bank 2.5 - 1.5, Keith Waln Heating & Air 1.5 - 2.5, Lugert Angus 1 - 3, Wadena Asphalt 1 - 3, MN Valley Irrigation 1 - 3
High Team Series: Star Bank - 1669
High Team Game: Local Legends - 577
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 596
Ruth Ramsay - 587
Char Sweere - 587
High Individual Games:
Ruth Ramsay - 233
Kaitlin Sweere - 216
Char Sweere - 203
Tuesday, Twilite 3/16/21
BBQ Smokehouse 140 - 76, Woodland Dental 139.5 - 76.5, Certified Auto Repair 139.5 - 76.5, RK Plumbing 125.5 - 90.5, Schmitty Music & Vending 116 - 100, Michaelagelo's Pizza 114.5 - 101.5, Rudolph Construction 109 - 107, Ottertail Aggregate 105 - 111, Wadena VFW 102 - 114, American Family Insurance 100 - 116, Super One Foods 53 - 160
High Team Series: Woodland Dental - 2030
High Team Game: Woodland Dental - 736
High Individual Series:
Joe Heltemes - 660
Dan Hathway - 644
Kylie Uselman - 635
High Individual Games:
Joe Heltemes - 266
Jeff Moen - 244
Don Krack - 232
Friday, Dutch Treaters 3/19/21
Timber Lake Hotel 15 - 9, Team Trouble 15 - 9, XS Energy 9 - 15, B&B Pinheads 9 - 15
High Individual Series: Timber Lake Hotel - 2374
High Individual Games: XS Energy - 859
High Individual Men's Series:
Dan Hathaway - 656
Dustin Tigges - 633
Derek Topp - 612
High Individual Women's Series:
Sherye Turek - 560
Kristen Betts - 508
Tina Riendeau - 485