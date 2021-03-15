Sunday, Sunset 3/7/21

MN Valley Irrigation 21 - 3, The Fun Team 21 - 3, Wadena Lanes 17 - 7, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 14 - 10, Gene's Team 10 - 14, Certified Auto Repair 7 - 17, Star Bank 3 - 21, Arvig 3 - 21,

High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 2882

High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 1055

High Individual Men's Series:

Scott Petersen - 744

Darin Deckert - 701

Bill Poppe - 695

High Individual Women's Series:

Char Sweere - 685

Kaitlin Sweere - 620

Addi Crocker - 565

High Individual Men's Games:

Darin Deckert - 279

Scott Petersen - 267

Bill Poppe - 261

High Individual Women's Games:

Kaitlin Sweere - 247

Ashley Reinitz - 236

Char Sweere - 235

Monday, Early Birds 3/8/21

Keith Waln Heating & Air 17 - 7, Lugert Angus 16 - 8, MN Valley Irrigation 13.5 - 10.5, Wadena VFW 12.5 - 11.5, Star Bank 11.5 - 12.5, Local Legends 10 - 14, Wadena Asphalt 9.5 - 14.5, Wadena State Bank 6 - 18

High Team Series: Lugert Angus - 1784

High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 627

High Individual Series:

Tia Freitag - 645

Melissa Anderson - 608

Kaitlin Sweere - 591

High Individual Games:

Char Sweere - 233

Melissa Anderson - 225

Kaitlin Sweere 214

Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 3/8/21

Certified Auto Repair 16 - 8, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 15 - 9, KWAD 14 - 10, Mid Central National Bank 11 - 13, Star Bank 10 - 14, Greimans 6 - 18

High Team Series: Mid Central National Bank - 2394

High Team Game: Mid Central National Bank - 826

High Individual Series:

Kaitlin Sweere - 689

Melissa Anderson - 608

Char Sweere - 607

High Individual Games:

Kaitlin Sweere - 277

Char Sweere - 216

Melissa Anderson - 211

Tuesday, Twilite 3/9/21 (1st shift)

BBQ Smokehouse 115 - 53, Certified Auto Repair 108.5 - 59.5, Woodland Dental 105 - 63, RK Plumbing 101.5 - 66.5, Schmitty's Music & Vending 101 - 67, Ottertail Aggregate 90 - 78, Michaelangelo's Pizza 84.5 - 83.5, Wadena VFW 80.5 - 87.5, Rudolph Construction 77 - 91, American Family Insurance 71 - 97, Super One Foods 30 - 135

High Team Series: BBQ Smokehouse - 2027

High Team Game: American Family Insurance - 747

High Individual Series:

Scott Sweere - 682

Darin Deckert - 668

Don Krack - 660

High Individual Games:

Darin Deckert - 255

Scott Sweere - 253

Ron Schertler - 245

Tuesday, Twilite 3/9/21 (2nd shift)

Certified Auto Repair 131.5 - 60.5, BBQ Smokehouse 123 - 69, RK Plumbing 122.5 - 69.5, Woodland Dental 121 - 71, Schmitty's Music & Vending 109 - 83, Michaelangelo's Pizza 100.5 - 91.5, Ottertail Aggregate 95 - 97, American Family Insurance 90 - 102, Wadena VFW 88 - 104, Rudolph Construction 79.5 - 112, Super One Foods 47 - 142

High Team Series: Woodland Dental - 1993

High Team Game: Super One Foods - 711

High Individual Series:

Dan Hathaway - 645

Scott Sweere - 639

Jeff Umland - 624

High Individual Games:

Dan Hathaway - 257

Dick Houtkooper - 254

Troy Thorson - 236

Friday, Dutch Treaters 3/12/21

Timber Lake Hotel 12 - 8, Team Trouble 11 - 9, B&B Pinheads 9 - 11, XS Energy 8 - 12,

High Individual Series: Timber Lake Hotel - 2349

High Individual Games: Timber Lake Hotel - 851

High Individual Men's Series:

Mike Almer - 686

Gordy Sharp - 649

Dan Hathaway - 587

High Individual Women's Series:

Kristen Betts - 473

Sherye Turek - 453

Laura Sharp - 406