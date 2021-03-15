Sunday, Sunset 3/7/21
MN Valley Irrigation 21 - 3, The Fun Team 21 - 3, Wadena Lanes 17 - 7, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 14 - 10, Gene's Team 10 - 14, Certified Auto Repair 7 - 17, Star Bank 3 - 21, Arvig 3 - 21,
High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 2882
High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 1055
High Individual Men's Series:
Scott Petersen - 744
Darin Deckert - 701
Bill Poppe - 695
High Individual Women's Series:
Char Sweere - 685
Kaitlin Sweere - 620
Addi Crocker - 565
High Individual Men's Games:
Darin Deckert - 279
Scott Petersen - 267
Bill Poppe - 261
High Individual Women's Games:
Kaitlin Sweere - 247
Ashley Reinitz - 236
Char Sweere - 235
Monday, Early Birds 3/8/21
Keith Waln Heating & Air 17 - 7, Lugert Angus 16 - 8, MN Valley Irrigation 13.5 - 10.5, Wadena VFW 12.5 - 11.5, Star Bank 11.5 - 12.5, Local Legends 10 - 14, Wadena Asphalt 9.5 - 14.5, Wadena State Bank 6 - 18
High Team Series: Lugert Angus - 1784
High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 627
High Individual Series:
Tia Freitag - 645
Melissa Anderson - 608
Kaitlin Sweere - 591
High Individual Games:
Char Sweere - 233
Melissa Anderson - 225
Kaitlin Sweere 214
Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 3/8/21
Certified Auto Repair 16 - 8, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 15 - 9, KWAD 14 - 10, Mid Central National Bank 11 - 13, Star Bank 10 - 14, Greimans 6 - 18
High Team Series: Mid Central National Bank - 2394
High Team Game: Mid Central National Bank - 826
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 689
Melissa Anderson - 608
Char Sweere - 607
High Individual Games:
Kaitlin Sweere - 277
Char Sweere - 216
Melissa Anderson - 211
Tuesday, Twilite 3/9/21 (1st shift)
BBQ Smokehouse 115 - 53, Certified Auto Repair 108.5 - 59.5, Woodland Dental 105 - 63, RK Plumbing 101.5 - 66.5, Schmitty's Music & Vending 101 - 67, Ottertail Aggregate 90 - 78, Michaelangelo's Pizza 84.5 - 83.5, Wadena VFW 80.5 - 87.5, Rudolph Construction 77 - 91, American Family Insurance 71 - 97, Super One Foods 30 - 135
High Team Series: BBQ Smokehouse - 2027
High Team Game: American Family Insurance - 747
High Individual Series:
Scott Sweere - 682
Darin Deckert - 668
Don Krack - 660
High Individual Games:
Darin Deckert - 255
Scott Sweere - 253
Ron Schertler - 245
Tuesday, Twilite 3/9/21 (2nd shift)
Certified Auto Repair 131.5 - 60.5, BBQ Smokehouse 123 - 69, RK Plumbing 122.5 - 69.5, Woodland Dental 121 - 71, Schmitty's Music & Vending 109 - 83, Michaelangelo's Pizza 100.5 - 91.5, Ottertail Aggregate 95 - 97, American Family Insurance 90 - 102, Wadena VFW 88 - 104, Rudolph Construction 79.5 - 112, Super One Foods 47 - 142
High Team Series: Woodland Dental - 1993
High Team Game: Super One Foods - 711
High Individual Series:
Dan Hathaway - 645
Scott Sweere - 639
Jeff Umland - 624
High Individual Games:
Dan Hathaway - 257
Dick Houtkooper - 254
Troy Thorson - 236
Friday, Dutch Treaters 3/12/21
Timber Lake Hotel 12 - 8, Team Trouble 11 - 9, B&B Pinheads 9 - 11, XS Energy 8 - 12,
High Individual Series: Timber Lake Hotel - 2349
High Individual Games: Timber Lake Hotel - 851
High Individual Men's Series:
Mike Almer - 686
Gordy Sharp - 649
Dan Hathaway - 587
High Individual Women's Series:
Kristen Betts - 473
Sherye Turek - 453
Laura Sharp - 406