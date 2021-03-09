Wadena Lanes bowling scores from Feb. 28 - March 5
Written By: Meghan Perry
Sunday, Sunset 2/28/21
Certified Auto Repair 139 - 78, MN Valley Irrigation 116.5 - 99.5, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 116 - 100, Wadena Lanes 115.5 - 100.5, Gene's Team 105 - 110, Star Bank 97 - 119, Arvig 91.5 - 124.5, The Fun Team 83.5 - 132.5
High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 2692
High Team Game: Star Bank - 938
High Individual Men's Series:
Mike Almer - 666
Gene Captain - 652
Scott Petersen - 651
High Individual Women's Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 643
Lisa Rudolph - 629
Anna Almer - 546
High Individual Men's Games:
Mike Almer - 235
Jared Reinitz - 233
Scott Petersen - 233
High Individual Women's Games:
Lisa Rudolph - 257
Kaitlin Sweere - 247
Ashley Reinitz - 208
Monday, Early Birds 3/1/21
Keith Waln Heating & Air 13.5 - 6.5, Lugert Angus 13 - 7, MN Valley Irrigation 12.5 - 7.5, Wadena VFW 11 - 9, Wadena Asphalt 9 - 11, Star Bank 9 - 11, Wadena State Bank 6 - 14, Local Legends 6 - 14
High Team Series: Wadena VFW - 1815
High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 638
High Individual Series:
Ruth Ramsay - 641
Kaitlin Sweere - 604
Anna Almer - 537
High Individual Games:
Kaitlin Sweere - 246
Ruth Ramsay - 227
Anna Almer - 203
Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 3/1/21
Certified Auto Repair 15 - 5, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 13 - 7, KWAD 12 - 8, Star Bank 10 - 10, Mid Central National Bank 8 - 12, Greimans 2 - 18
High Team Series: Certified Auto Repair - 2353
High Team Game: Certified Auto Repair - 807
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 699
Melissa Anderson - 543
Char Sweere - 525
High Individual Games:
Kaitlin Sweere - 246
Char Sweere - 204
Melissa Anderson - 195
Tuesday, Twilite 3/2/21
BBQ Smokehouse 84.5 - 35.5, Michaelangelo's Pizza 77.5 - 42.5, RK Plumbing 77.5 - 42.5, Woodland Dental 77 - 43, Schmitty's Music & Vending 67 - 53, Certified Auto Repair 63.5 - 56.5, Wadena VFW 53.5 - 66.5, Rudolph Construction 52 - 68, Ottertail Aggregate 44 - 76, American Family Insurance 43.5 - 76.5, Super One Foods 31 - 86
High Individual Series:
Mack Olson - 672
Jeff Umland - 643
Tyrell Campbell - 639
High Individual Games:
Scott Sweere - 255
Mack Olson - 243
Dan Hathaway - 235
Friday, Dutch Treaters 3/5/21
Team Trouble 10 - 6, Timber Lake Hotel 9 - 7, XS Energy 7 - 9, B&B Pinheads 6 - 10