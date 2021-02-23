Sunday, Sunset 2/14/21

Certified Auto Repair 104.5 - 63.5, Wadena Lanes 101.5 - 66.5, MN Valley Irrigation 94.5 - 73.5, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 90 - 78, Gene's Team 87.5 - 80.5, Arvig 68.5 - 99.5, Star Bank 63 - 105, The Fun Team 62.5 - 105.5

High Team Series: Certified Auto Repair - 2670

High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 984

High Individual Men's Series:

Mike Almer - 721

Scott Peterson - 661

Jared Reinitz - 621

High Individual Women's Series:

Kaitlin Sweere - 685

Addi Crocker - 575

Char Sweere - 555

High Individual Men's Games:

Mike Almer - 278

Scott Petersen - 245

Rick Price - 242

High Individual Women's Games:

Kaitlin Sweere - 238

Char Sweere - 204

Lisa Rudolph - 204

Monday, Early Birds 2/15/21

Lugert Angus 11 - 1, Keith Waln Heating & Air 8.5 - 3.5, MN Valley Irrigation 7.5 - 4.5, Wadena State Bank 5 - 7, Local Legends 5 - 7, Wadena VFW 4 - 8, Wadena Asphalt 4 -8, Star Bank 3 - 9

High Team Series: Lugert Angus - 1729

High Team Game: Lugert Angus - 595

High Individual Series:

Kaitlin Sweere - 644

Char Sweere - 530

Anna Almer - 499

High Individual Games:

Kaitlin Sweere - 247

Char Sweere - 194

Char Altenbrun - 183

Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 2/15/21

Star Bank 10 - 2, KWAD 8 - 4, Certified Auto Repair 7 - 5, Mid Central National Bank 6 - 6, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 5 - 7, Greimans 0 - 12

High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 2376

High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 816

High Individual Series:

Kaitlin Sweere - 636

Char Sweere - 621

Heidi Hansen - 614

High Individual Games:

Char Sweere - 239

Kaitlin Sweere - 236

Judy Johnston - 194

Tuesday, Twilite 2/16/21

Schmitty's Music & Vending 22 - 2, RK Plumbing 21 - 3, Woodland Dental 19 - 5, BBQ Smokehouse 18 - 6, Ottertail Aggregate 18 - 6, Michaelangelo's Pizza 17 - 7, American Family Insurance 7 - 17, Rudolph Construction 6 - 18, Certified Auto Repair 6 - 18, Wadena VFW 5 - 19, Super One Foods 2 - 22, Ghost 3 - 21

High Team Series: Schmitty's Music & Vending - 2084

High Team Game: Schmitty's Music & Vending - 742

High Individual Series:

Dan Hathaway - 707

Mack Olson - 651

Troy Thorson - 644

High Individual Games:

Dan Hathaway - 269

Dick Houtkooper - 245

Tyrell Campbell - 244

Tuesday, Twilite 2/16/21

RK Plumbing 43 - 5, BBQ Smokehouse 40 - 8, Schmitty's Music & Vending 39 - 9, Michaelangelo's Pizza 38 - 10, Woodland Dental 37 - 11, Rudolph Construction 22 - 26, Ottertail Aggregate 20 - 28, Wadena VFW 13 - 35, Certified Auto Repair 12 - 36, American Family Insurance 9 - 39, Super One Foods 5 - 43

High Individual Series:

Mack Olson - 719

Jeff Umland - 717

Scott Sweere - 662

High Individual Games:

Chad Rudolph - 255

Mack Olson - 248

Jeff Umland - 248

Thursday, City 2/17/21

Ross Seelhammer 68 - 22, Ottertail Aggregate 64 - 26, Wadena Lanes 58 - 32, Sundby Trailer Sales 57 - 33, Kimber Kustom 51 - 39, Olson Lawn Service 49 - 41, Central MN Quality 48 - 42, Arvig 43 - 47, MN Valley Irrigation 33 - 57, Napa 32 - 58, Brasel Construction 20 - 70, Alley Gators 17 - 73

High Team Series: Wadena Lanes - 3420

High Team Game: Wadena Lanes - 1175

High Individual Series:

Scott Sweere - 748

Jason Wehry - 682

Rod Thalmann - 678

High Individual Games:

Scott Sweere - 279

Rod Thalmann - 276

Kaleb Thalmann - 247

Thursday, City 2/18/21

Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 92 - 28, Wadena Lanes 77 - 43, Ottertail Aggregate 75 - 45, Kimber Kustom 73 - 47, Sundby Trailer Sales 67 - 53, Arvig 62 - 58, Olson Lawn Service 57 - 63, MN Valley Irrigation 54.5 - 65.5, Central MN Quality 54 - 66, Napa 52 - 68, Brasel Construction 31 - 89, Alley Gators 25.5 - 94.5

High Team Series: Kimber Kustom - 3546

High Team Game: Kimber Kustom - 1241

High Individual Series:

Joe Forys - 723

Kaleb Thalmann - 689

Scott Gaudette - 684

High Individual Games:

Joe Forys - 265

Ricky Price - 260

Kaitlin Sweere - 247

Friday, Dutch Treaters 2/19/21

Timberlake Hotel 5 - 3, Team Trouble 4 - 4, B&B Pinheads 4 - 4, XS Energy 3 -5

High Team Series: Timberlake Hotel - 2247

High Team Game: Team Trouble - 782

High Individual Men's Series:

Mike Almer - 669

Dennis Brusewitz - 625

Dan Hathaway - 622

High Individual Women's Series:

Sherye Tuttle - 540

Tina Riendeau - 397

Laura Sharp - 354