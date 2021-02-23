Sunday, Sunset 2/14/21
Certified Auto Repair 104.5 - 63.5, Wadena Lanes 101.5 - 66.5, MN Valley Irrigation 94.5 - 73.5, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 90 - 78, Gene's Team 87.5 - 80.5, Arvig 68.5 - 99.5, Star Bank 63 - 105, The Fun Team 62.5 - 105.5
High Team Series: Certified Auto Repair - 2670
High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 984
High Individual Men's Series:
Mike Almer - 721
Scott Peterson - 661
Jared Reinitz - 621
High Individual Women's Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 685
Addi Crocker - 575
Char Sweere - 555
High Individual Men's Games:
Mike Almer - 278
Scott Petersen - 245
Rick Price - 242
High Individual Women's Games:
Kaitlin Sweere - 238
Char Sweere - 204
Lisa Rudolph - 204
Monday, Early Birds 2/15/21
Lugert Angus 11 - 1, Keith Waln Heating & Air 8.5 - 3.5, MN Valley Irrigation 7.5 - 4.5, Wadena State Bank 5 - 7, Local Legends 5 - 7, Wadena VFW 4 - 8, Wadena Asphalt 4 -8, Star Bank 3 - 9
High Team Series: Lugert Angus - 1729
High Team Game: Lugert Angus - 595
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 644
Char Sweere - 530
Anna Almer - 499
High Individual Games:
Kaitlin Sweere - 247
Char Sweere - 194
Char Altenbrun - 183
Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 2/15/21
Star Bank 10 - 2, KWAD 8 - 4, Certified Auto Repair 7 - 5, Mid Central National Bank 6 - 6, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 5 - 7, Greimans 0 - 12
High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 2376
High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 816
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 636
Char Sweere - 621
Heidi Hansen - 614
High Individual Games:
Char Sweere - 239
Kaitlin Sweere - 236
Judy Johnston - 194
Tuesday, Twilite 2/16/21
Schmitty's Music & Vending 22 - 2, RK Plumbing 21 - 3, Woodland Dental 19 - 5, BBQ Smokehouse 18 - 6, Ottertail Aggregate 18 - 6, Michaelangelo's Pizza 17 - 7, American Family Insurance 7 - 17, Rudolph Construction 6 - 18, Certified Auto Repair 6 - 18, Wadena VFW 5 - 19, Super One Foods 2 - 22, Ghost 3 - 21
High Team Series: Schmitty's Music & Vending - 2084
High Team Game: Schmitty's Music & Vending - 742
High Individual Series:
Dan Hathaway - 707
Mack Olson - 651
Troy Thorson - 644
High Individual Games:
Dan Hathaway - 269
Dick Houtkooper - 245
Tyrell Campbell - 244
Tuesday, Twilite 2/16/21
RK Plumbing 43 - 5, BBQ Smokehouse 40 - 8, Schmitty's Music & Vending 39 - 9, Michaelangelo's Pizza 38 - 10, Woodland Dental 37 - 11, Rudolph Construction 22 - 26, Ottertail Aggregate 20 - 28, Wadena VFW 13 - 35, Certified Auto Repair 12 - 36, American Family Insurance 9 - 39, Super One Foods 5 - 43
High Individual Series:
Mack Olson - 719
Jeff Umland - 717
Scott Sweere - 662
High Individual Games:
Chad Rudolph - 255
Mack Olson - 248
Jeff Umland - 248
Thursday, City 2/17/21
Ross Seelhammer 68 - 22, Ottertail Aggregate 64 - 26, Wadena Lanes 58 - 32, Sundby Trailer Sales 57 - 33, Kimber Kustom 51 - 39, Olson Lawn Service 49 - 41, Central MN Quality 48 - 42, Arvig 43 - 47, MN Valley Irrigation 33 - 57, Napa 32 - 58, Brasel Construction 20 - 70, Alley Gators 17 - 73
High Team Series: Wadena Lanes - 3420
High Team Game: Wadena Lanes - 1175
High Individual Series:
Scott Sweere - 748
Jason Wehry - 682
Rod Thalmann - 678
High Individual Games:
Scott Sweere - 279
Rod Thalmann - 276
Kaleb Thalmann - 247
Thursday, City 2/18/21
Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 92 - 28, Wadena Lanes 77 - 43, Ottertail Aggregate 75 - 45, Kimber Kustom 73 - 47, Sundby Trailer Sales 67 - 53, Arvig 62 - 58, Olson Lawn Service 57 - 63, MN Valley Irrigation 54.5 - 65.5, Central MN Quality 54 - 66, Napa 52 - 68, Brasel Construction 31 - 89, Alley Gators 25.5 - 94.5
High Team Series: Kimber Kustom - 3546
High Team Game: Kimber Kustom - 1241
High Individual Series:
Joe Forys - 723
Kaleb Thalmann - 689
Scott Gaudette - 684
High Individual Games:
Joe Forys - 265
Ricky Price - 260
Kaitlin Sweere - 247
Friday, Dutch Treaters 2/19/21
Timberlake Hotel 5 - 3, Team Trouble 4 - 4, B&B Pinheads 4 - 4, XS Energy 3 -5
High Team Series: Timberlake Hotel - 2247
High Team Game: Team Trouble - 782
High Individual Men's Series:
Mike Almer - 669
Dennis Brusewitz - 625
Dan Hathaway - 622
High Individual Women's Series:
Sherye Tuttle - 540
Tina Riendeau - 397
Laura Sharp - 354