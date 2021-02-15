Sunday, Sunset 2/7/21
Wadena Lanes 86.5 - 57.5, Certified Auto Repair 86 - 58, Gene's Team 82.5 - 61.5, MN Valley Irrigation 75.5 - 68.5, Bootlegger's Bar & Grill 72 - 72, Arvig 59.5 - 84.5, Star Bank 57.5 - 86.5, The Fun Team 56.5 - 87.5
High Team Series: Gene's Team - 2636
High Team Game: Bootlegger's Bar & Grill - 944
High Individual Men's Series:
Newsletter signup for email alerts
Scott Gaudette - 681
Gene Captain - 639
Scott Petersen - 627
High Individual Women's Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 650
Lisa Rudolph - 600
Ashley Reinitz - 586
High Individual Men's Games:
Scott Gaudette - 266
Scott Petersen - 243
Scott Sweere - 235
High Individual Women's Games:
Kaitlin Sweere - 232
Lisa Rudolph - 217
Ashley Reinitz - 216
Monday, Early Birds 2/8/21

Keith Waln Heating & Air 7 -1, Lugert Angus 7 -1, MN Valley Irrigation 5 - 3, Wadena VFW 4 - 4, Wadena Asphalt 4 - 4, Star Bank 3 - 5, Wadena State Bank 1 - 7, Local Legends 1-7
High Team Series: Lugert Angus - 1728
High Team Game: Lugert Angus - 610
High Individual Series:
Char Sweere - 590
Tia Freitag - 224
Melissa Anderson - 563
High Individual Games:
Tia Freitag - 224
Anna Almer - 213
Char Sweere - 213
Mary Wulf - 202
Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 2/8/21
Certified Auto Repair 7 - 1, Star Bank 7 - 1, Mid Central National Bank 5 - 3, KWAD 4 - 4, Bootlegger's Bar & Grill 1 - 7, Greimans 0 - 8
High Team Series: KWAD - 2238
High Team Game: KWAD - 826
High Individual Series:
Char Sweere - 538
Dawn Wirth - 500
Melissa Anderson - 491
High Individual Games:
Melissa Anderson - 198
Char Sweere - 184
Ashley Pauley - 173
Tuesday, Twilite 2/9/21
Rudolph Construction 150 - 66, BBQ Smokehouse 135 - 81, Super One Foods 129 - 87, Michelangelo's Pizza 118.5 - 94.5, Ottertail Aggregate 111 - 102, American Family Insurance 110 - 106, Woodland Dental 110 - 106, Wadena VFW 109 - 107, Schmitty's Music & Vending 91 - 125, Certified Auto Repair 76 - 140, RK Plumbing & Heating 68.5 - 147.5, Ghost 82 - 128
High Team Series: Woodland Dental - 2090
High Team Game: Woodland Dental - 770
High Individual Series:
Mack Olson - 651
Troy Thorson - 641
Don Krack - 632
High Individual Games:
Don Krack - 270
Mack Olson - 243
Troy Thorson - 233
Thursday, City 2/10/21

Arvig 25 - 5, Wadena Lanes 22 - 8, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 21 - 9, Sundby Trailer Sales 21 - 9, Ottertail Aggregate 19 - 11, Central MN Quality 18 - 12, Brasel Construction 12 - 18, Olson Lawn Service 11 - 18, Napa 9 - 21, MN Valley Irrigation 9 - 21, Alley Gators 8 - 22, Kimber Kustom 5 - 25
High Team Series: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing - 3579
High Team Game: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing - 1308
High Individual Series:
Josh Sweere - 705
Jason Wehry - 704
Kaleb Thalmann - 681
High Individual Games:
Jason Wehry - 277
Kaitlin Sweere - 268
Joe Forys - 266
Ricky Price - 266
Thursday, City 2/11/21

Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 47 - 13, Ottertail Aggregate 44 - 16, Central MN Quality 38 - 22, Wadena Lanes 38 - 22, Arvig 35 - 25, Sundby Trailer Sales 31 - 29, Olson Lawn Service 31 - 29, Kimber Kustom 25 - 35, MN Valley Irrigation 23 - 37, Napa 19 - 41, Brasel Construction 16 - 44, Alley Gators 13 - 47
High Team Series: Kimber Kustom - 3436
High Team Game: Kimber Kustom - 1214
High Individual Series:
Scott Sweere - 757
Rod Thalmann - 728
Josh Sweere - 680
High Individual Games:
Scott Sweere - 300
Jake Gohl - 257
Rod Thalmann - 256
Friday, Dutch Treaters 2/12/21

Timberlake Hotel 3 - 1, Team Trouble 2 - 2, XS Energy 2 - 2, B&B Pinheads 1 - 3

High Team Series: Timberlake Hotel - 2552
High Team Game: Team Trouble - 815
High Individual Men's Series:
Mike Almer - 640
Dan Hathaway - 612
Gordy Sharp - 584
High Individual Women's Series:
Sherye Turek - 497
Tina Riendeau - 414
Laura Sharp - 382