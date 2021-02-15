Wadena Lanes 86.5 - 57.5, Certified Auto Repair 86 - 58, Gene's Team 82.5 - 61.5, MN Valley Irrigation 75.5 - 68.5, Bootlegger's Bar & Grill 72 - 72, Arvig 59.5 - 84.5, Star Bank 57.5 - 86.5, The Fun Team 56.5 - 87.5
High Team Series: Gene's Team - 2636
High Team Game: Bootlegger's Bar & Grill - 944
High Individual Men's Series:
Scott Gaudette - 681
Gene Captain - 639
Scott Petersen - 627
High Individual Women's Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 650
Lisa Rudolph - 600
Ashley Reinitz - 586
High Individual Men's Games:
Scott Gaudette - 266
Scott Petersen - 243
Scott Sweere - 235
High Individual Women's Games:
Kaitlin Sweere - 232
Lisa Rudolph - 217
Ashley Reinitz - 216
Monday, Early Birds 2/8/21
Keith Waln Heating & Air 7 -1, Lugert Angus 7 -1, MN Valley Irrigation 5 - 3, Wadena VFW 4 - 4, Wadena Asphalt 4 - 4, Star Bank 3 - 5, Wadena State Bank 1 - 7, Local Legends 1-7
High Team Series: Lugert Angus - 1728
High Team Game: Lugert Angus - 610
High Individual Series:
Char Sweere - 590
Tia Freitag - 224
Melissa Anderson - 563
High Individual Games:
Tia Freitag - 224
Anna Almer - 213
Char Sweere - 213
Mary Wulf - 202
Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 2/8/21
Certified Auto Repair 7 - 1, Star Bank 7 - 1, Mid Central National Bank 5 - 3, KWAD 4 - 4, Bootlegger's Bar & Grill 1 - 7, Greimans 0 - 8
High Team Series: KWAD - 2238
High Team Game: KWAD - 826
High Individual Series:
Char Sweere - 538
Dawn Wirth - 500
Melissa Anderson - 491
High Individual Games:
Melissa Anderson - 198
Char Sweere - 184
Ashley Pauley - 173
Tuesday, Twilite 2/9/21
Rudolph Construction 150 - 66, BBQ Smokehouse 135 - 81, Super One Foods 129 - 87, Michelangelo's Pizza 118.5 - 94.5, Ottertail Aggregate 111 - 102, American Family Insurance 110 - 106, Woodland Dental 110 - 106, Wadena VFW 109 - 107, Schmitty's Music & Vending 91 - 125, Certified Auto Repair 76 - 140, RK Plumbing & Heating 68.5 - 147.5, Ghost 82 - 128