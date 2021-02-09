Certified Auto Repair 82 - 38, Wadena Lanes 67 - 53, Bootlegger's Bar & Grill 63.5 - 56.5, Gene's Team 60 - 60, MN Valley Irrigation 55.5. - 64.5, The Fun Team 55 - 65, Star Bank 53 - 67, Arvig 44 - 76
High Team Series: The Fun Team - 2629
High Team Game: Arvig - 969
High Individual Men's Series:
Bill Poppe - 684
Scott Gaudette - 666
Aaron Tibbets - 626
High Individual Women's Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 619
Ashley Reinitz - 601
Lisa Rudolph - 574
High Individual Men's Games:
Scott Gaudette - 245
Bill Poppe - 241
Dennis Johnson - 237
High Individual Women's Games:
Ashley Reinitz - 235
Lisa Rudolph - 225
Char Sweere - 214
Monday, Early Birds 2/1/21
Keith Waln Heating & Air 4 - 0, Lugert Angus 4 - 0, Wadena Asphalt 3 - 1, MN Valley Irrigation 3 - 1, Wadena VFW 1 - 3, Star Bank 1 - 3, Wadena State Bank 0 - 4, Local Legends 0 - 4
High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation & Lugert Angus - 1707
High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 620
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 665
Melissa Anderson - 619
Anna Almer - 608
High Individual Games:
Kaitlin Sweere - 245
Melissa Anderson - 245
Anna Almer - 215
Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 2/1/21
Certified Auto Repair 4 - 0, Mid Central National Bank 4 - 0, Star Bank 3 - 1, KWAD 1 - 3, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 0 - 4, Greimans 0 - 4
High Team Series: Certified Auto Repair - 2365
High Team Game: Certified Auto Repair - 814
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 696
Char Sweere - 550
Heidi Hansen - 512
High Individual Games:
Kaitlin Sweere - 257
Char Sweere - 214
Heidi Hansen - 189
Tuesday, Twilite 2/2/21
Rudolph Construction 138.5 - 29.5, BBQ Smokehouse 107 - 61, Super One Foods 100.5 - 67.5, Michelangelo's Pizza 91.5 - 76.5, American Family Insurance 87 - 81, Ottertail Aggregate 81 - 84, Wadena VFW 82 - 86, Woodland Dental 77 - 91, Schmitty's Music & Vending 60 - 108, Certified Auto Repair 58 - 110, RK Plumbing 44.5 - 123.5
High Team Series: Rudolph Construction - 1984
High Team Game: Rudolph Construction - 729
High Individual Series:
Mack Olson - 685
Isaac Schmitz - 649
Ron Koskiniemi - 625
High Individual Games:
Don Krack - 265
Mack Olson - 256
Isaac Schmitz - 235
Friday, Dutch Treaters 2/5/21
Team Trouble 35 - 25, XS Energy 32 - 28, B&B Pinheads 32 - 28, Timberlake Hotel 21 - 39