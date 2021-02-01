Sunday, Sunset 1/24/21
Certified Auto Repair 69 - 28, Wadena Lanes 59 - 37, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 53.5 - 42.5, MN Valley Irrigation 46.5 - 49.5, Star Bank 45 - 51, Gene's Team 39 - 57, Arvig 29 - 67
High Team Series: Gene's Team - 2754
High Team Game: Star Bank - 968
High Individual Men's Series:
Scott Petersen - 683
Mike Almer - 669
Scott Gaudette - 667
High Individual Women's Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 645
Ashley Reinitz - 645
Lisa Rudolph - 593
High Individual Men's Games:
Mike Almer - 257
Scott Petersen - 246
Darin Deckert - 235
High Individual Women's Games:
Ashley Reinitz - 248
Kaitlin Sweere - 228
Lisa Rudolph - 214
Monday, Early Birds 1/25/21
Wadena VFW 25-15, Keith Waln Heating & Air 24 - 16, Lugert Angus 20 - 20, Star Bank 20 - 20, Local Legends 19.5 - 20.5, Wadena State Bank 18.5 - 21.5, Wadena Asphalt 17 - 23, MN Valley Irrigation 16 - 24
High Team Series: Local Legends - 1747
High Team Game: Local Legends - 604
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 627
Char Sweere - 591
Melissa Anderson - 558
High Individual Games:
Kaitlin Sweere - 236
Char Sweere - 236
Melissa Anderson - 214
Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 1/25/21
Bootleggers Bar & Grill 27 - 13, Certified Auto Repair 24.5 - 15.5, Star Bank 24.5 - 15.5, KWAD 20 - 20, Mid Central National Bank 13 - 27, Greimans 11 - 29
High Team Series: Star Bank - 2236
High Team Game: KWAD - 808
High Individual Series:
Char Sweere - 598
Steph Schiller - 526
Judy Johnston - 522
High Individual Games:
Char Sweere - 211
Kaitlin Sweere - 201
Melissa Anderson - 198
Tuesday, Twilite 1/26/21
Rudolph Construction 105 - 15, Super One Foods 83 - 37, BBQ Smokehouse 79 - 41, American Family Insurance 64 - 56, Michelangelo's Pizza 61.5 - 58.5, Ottertail Aggregate 54 - 66, Wadena VFW 46 - 74, Woodland Dental 45 - 75, Schmitty's Music & Vending 45.5 - 76.5, Certified Auto Repair 41 - 79, RK Plumbing 36 - 84
High Team Series: Woodland Dental - 2012
High Team Game: Woodland Dental - 724
High Individual Series:
Scott Sweere - 682
Jeff Umland - 653
Troy Thorson - 628
High Individual Games:
Scott Sweere - 254
Troy Thorson - 235
Jeff Umland - 234
Tuesday, Twilite 1/27/21
Rudolph Construction 118 - 26, Super One Foods 93.5 - 50.5, BBQ Smokehouse 90 - 54, Michelangelo's Pizza 84.5 - 59.5, American Family Insurance 77 - 67, Ottertail Aggregate 68 - 70, Wadena VFW 64 - 80, Woodland Dental 58.5 - 85.5, Schmitty's Music & Vending 54.5 - 89.5, Certified Auto Repair 42 - 102, RK Plumbing 36 - 108
High Team Series: Wadena VFW - 1992

High Team Game: Wadena VFW - 743
High Individual Series:
Scott Sweere - 673
Gordon Sharp - 644
Chad Rudolph - 611
High Individual Games:
Chad Rudolph - 247
Scott Sweere - 237
Cody Boyer - 236
Thursday, City 1/27/21
Brasel Construction 224.5 - 105.5, Ottertail Aggregate 196.5 - 133.5, Kimber Kustom 184.5 - 145.5, MN Valley Irrigation 181 - 149, Alley Gators 173.5 - 156.5, Napa 167 - 163, Arvig 153.5 - 176.5, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 153 - 177, Central MN Quality 151 - 179, Wadena Lanes 139 - 191, Sundby Trailer Sales 133.5 - 196.5, Olson Lawn Service 123 - 207
High Individual Series:
Darin Deckert - 713
Dan Hathaway - 683
Joe Forys - 689
High Individual Games:
Jeff Weller - 269
Darin Deckert - 265
Dan Hathaway - 259
Thursday, City 1/28/21

Brasel Construction 227.5 - 132.5, Ottertail Aggregate 220 - 140, MN Valley Irrigation 208 - 152, Kimber Kustom 191 - 169, Alley Gators 183.5 - 176.5, Napa 177.5 - 182.5, Arvig 173.5 - 186.5, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 173 - 187, Central MN Quality 170 - 190, Wadena Lanes 151 - 209, Sundby Trailer Sales 142.5 - 217.5, Olson Lawn Service 142.5 - 217.5
High Team Series: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing - 3528
High Team Game: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing - 1217
High Individual Series:
Mark Rolloff - 703
Kaleb Thalmann - 673
Jason Wehry - 673
High Individual Games:
Mark Rolloff - 269
Ross Stoll - 257
Mack Olson - 255
Friday, Dutch Treaters 11/29/21
B&B Pinheads 32 - 24, Team Trouble 31 - 25, XS Energy 30 - 26, Timberlake Hotel 19 - 37
High Team Series: Team Trouble - 2480
High Team Game: Team Trouble - 870
High Individual Men's Series:
Mike Almer - 722
Gordon Sharp - 676
Josh Mostowski - 601
High Individual Women's Series:
Shery Turek - 547
Tina Riendeau - 469
Laura Sharp - 424