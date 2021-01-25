Sunday, Sunset 1/17/21

Certified Auto Repair 48 - 24, MN Valley Irrigation 44.5 - 27.5, Wadena Lanes 40 - 32, Star Bank 39 - 33, The Fun Team 36 - 36, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 31.5 - 40.5, Gene's Team 26 - 46, Arvig 23 - 49

High Team Series: Certified Auto Repair - 2642

High Team Game: Wadena Lanes - 917

High Individual Men's Series:

Dennis Johnson - 619

Bill Poppe - 619

Mike Almer - 610

High Individual Women's Series:

Kaitlin Sweere - 686

Lisa Rudolph - 592

Char Sweere - 575

High Individual Men's Games:

Scott Sweere - 234

Bill Poppe - 225

Rick Price - 215

High Individual Women's Games:

Kaitlin Sweere - 250

Char Sweere - 213

Addi Crocker - 205

Monday, Early Birds 1/18/21

Keith Waln Heating & Air 23 - 13, Star Bank 19 - 7, Wadena VFW 18 - 18, Lugert Angus 18 - 18, Local Legends 17.5 - 18.5, Wadena Asphalt 17 - 19, MN Valley Irrigation 17 - 19, Wadena State Bank 14.5 - 21.5

High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 1699

High Team Game: Wadena Asphalt - 622

High Individual Series:

Char Sweere - 599

Kaitlin Sweere - 559

Anna Almer - 525

High Individual Games:

Char Sweere - 231

Kaitlin Sweere - 212

Anna Almer - 204

Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 1/18/21

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 23 - 13, RK Plumbing 22.5 - 13.5, Star Bank 20.5 - 15.5, KWAD 18 - 18, Mid Central National Bank 13 - 23, Greimans 11 - 25

High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 2283

High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 810

High Individual Series:

Heidi Hansen - 590

Char Sweere - 545

Steph Schiller - 500

High Individual Games:

Heidi Hansen - 223

Char Sweere - 200

Judy Johnston - 183

Tuesday, Twilite 1/19/21

Rudolph Construction 86 - 10, BBQ Smokehouse 65.5 - 30.5, Super One Foods 63 - 33, Michelangelo's Pizza 56.5 - 39.5, American Family Insurance 56 - 40, Ottertail Aggregate 50 - 46, Wadena VFW 43 - 53, Certified Auto Repair 37 - 59, Woodland Dental 29 - 67, RK Plumbing 25.5 - 70.5, Schmitty's Music & Vending 23.5 - 72.5, Ghost 41 - 55

High Team Series: Michelangelo's Pizza - 2136

High Team Game: RK Plumbing - 734

High Individual Series:

Scott Sweere - 667

Isaac Schmitz - 657

Mack Olson - 641

High Individual Games:

Dan Hathaway - 275

Tyrell Campbell - 266

Chad Rudolph - 258

Thursday, City 1/21/21

Brasel Construction 199.5 - 100.5, Ottertail Aggregate 191.5 - 108.5, MN Valley Irrigation 168 - 132, Kimber Kustom 167.5 - 132.5, Alley Gators 163.5 - 136.5, Arvig 144.5 - 155.5, Napa 142.5 - 157.5, Wadena Lanes 133.5 - 166.5, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 131 - 169, Central MN Quality 131 - 169, Olson Lawn Service 115 - 185, Sundby Trailer Sales 112.5 - 187.5

High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 3409

High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 1203

High Individual Series:

Mark Rolloff - 760

Kaleb Thalmann - 731

Scott Sweere - 666

High Individual Games:

Mark Rolloff - 298

Dan Hathaway - 266

Scott Woida - 263

Friday, Dutch Treaters 1/22/21

XS Energy 30.5 - 21.5, B&B Pinheads 29 - 23, Team Trouble 26.5 - 25.5, Timberlake Hotel 18 - 34

High Team Series: XS Energy - 2368

High Team Game: XS Energy - 814

High Individual Men's Series:

Dustin Tigges - 740

Mike Almer - 620

Gordon Sharp - 589

High Individual Women's Series:

Sherye Turek - 516

Tina Riendeau - 468

Roxi Rilea - 341