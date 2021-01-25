Sunday, Sunset 1/17/21
Certified Auto Repair 48 - 24, MN Valley Irrigation 44.5 - 27.5, Wadena Lanes 40 - 32, Star Bank 39 - 33, The Fun Team 36 - 36, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 31.5 - 40.5, Gene's Team 26 - 46, Arvig 23 - 49
High Team Series: Certified Auto Repair - 2642
High Team Game: Wadena Lanes - 917
High Individual Men's Series:
Dennis Johnson - 619
Bill Poppe - 619
Mike Almer - 610
High Individual Women's Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 686
Lisa Rudolph - 592
Char Sweere - 575
High Individual Men's Games:
Scott Sweere - 234
Bill Poppe - 225
Rick Price - 215
High Individual Women's Games:
Kaitlin Sweere - 250
Char Sweere - 213
Addi Crocker - 205
Monday, Early Birds 1/18/21
Keith Waln Heating & Air 23 - 13, Star Bank 19 - 7, Wadena VFW 18 - 18, Lugert Angus 18 - 18, Local Legends 17.5 - 18.5, Wadena Asphalt 17 - 19, MN Valley Irrigation 17 - 19, Wadena State Bank 14.5 - 21.5
High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 1699
High Team Game: Wadena Asphalt - 622
High Individual Series:
Char Sweere - 599
Kaitlin Sweere - 559
Anna Almer - 525
High Individual Games:
Char Sweere - 231
Kaitlin Sweere - 212
Anna Almer - 204
Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 1/18/21
Bootleggers Bar & Grill 23 - 13, RK Plumbing 22.5 - 13.5, Star Bank 20.5 - 15.5, KWAD 18 - 18, Mid Central National Bank 13 - 23, Greimans 11 - 25
High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 2283
High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 810
High Individual Series:
Heidi Hansen - 590
Char Sweere - 545
Steph Schiller - 500
High Individual Games:
Heidi Hansen - 223
Char Sweere - 200
Judy Johnston - 183
Tuesday, Twilite 1/19/21
Rudolph Construction 86 - 10, BBQ Smokehouse 65.5 - 30.5, Super One Foods 63 - 33, Michelangelo's Pizza 56.5 - 39.5, American Family Insurance 56 - 40, Ottertail Aggregate 50 - 46, Wadena VFW 43 - 53, Certified Auto Repair 37 - 59, Woodland Dental 29 - 67, RK Plumbing 25.5 - 70.5, Schmitty's Music & Vending 23.5 - 72.5, Ghost 41 - 55
High Team Series: Michelangelo's Pizza - 2136
High Team Game: RK Plumbing - 734
High Individual Series:
Scott Sweere - 667
Isaac Schmitz - 657
Mack Olson - 641
High Individual Games:
Dan Hathaway - 275
Tyrell Campbell - 266
Chad Rudolph - 258
Thursday, City 1/21/21
Brasel Construction 199.5 - 100.5, Ottertail Aggregate 191.5 - 108.5, MN Valley Irrigation 168 - 132, Kimber Kustom 167.5 - 132.5, Alley Gators 163.5 - 136.5, Arvig 144.5 - 155.5, Napa 142.5 - 157.5, Wadena Lanes 133.5 - 166.5, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 131 - 169, Central MN Quality 131 - 169, Olson Lawn Service 115 - 185, Sundby Trailer Sales 112.5 - 187.5
High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 3409
High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 1203
High Individual Series:
Mark Rolloff - 760
Kaleb Thalmann - 731
Scott Sweere - 666
High Individual Games:
Mark Rolloff - 298
Dan Hathaway - 266
Scott Woida - 263
Friday, Dutch Treaters 1/22/21
XS Energy 30.5 - 21.5, B&B Pinheads 29 - 23, Team Trouble 26.5 - 25.5, Timberlake Hotel 18 - 34
High Team Series: XS Energy - 2368
High Team Game: XS Energy - 814
High Individual Men's Series:
Dustin Tigges - 740
Mike Almer - 620
Gordon Sharp - 589
High Individual Women's Series:
Sherye Turek - 516
Tina Riendeau - 468
Roxi Rilea - 341