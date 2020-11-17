Sunday, Sunset 11/8/20

Gene's Team 17 - 7, Star Bank 17 - 7, Wadena Lanes 15 - 9, The Fun Team 15 - 9, MN Valley Irrigation 9 - 15, Certified Auto Repair 9 - 15, Arvig 7 - 17, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 7 - 17

High Team Series: Wadena Lanes - 2627

High Team Game: Gene's Team - 939

High Individual Men's Series:

Scott Sweere - 723

Darin Deckert - 655

Scott Gaudette - 645

High Individual Women's Series:

Addi Crocker - 630

Ashley Reinitz - 592

Kaitlin Sweere - 517

High Individual Men's Games:

Scott Sweere - 265

Gene Captain - 256

Darin Deckert - 233

High Individual Women's Games:

Addi Crocker - 256

Ashley Reinitz - 221

Pam Gaudette - 195

Monday, Early Birds 11/9/20

Keith Waln Heating & Air 16 - 8, Star Bank 16 - 8, Local Legends 12.5 - 11.5, Wadena VFW 12 - 12, Lugert Angus 12 - 12, Wadena State Bank 9.5 - 14.5, Wadena Asphalt 9 - 15, MN Valley Irrigation 9 - 15

High Team Series: Lugert Angus - 1704

High Team Game: Star Bank - 591

High Individual Series:

Kaitlin Sweere - 618

Anna Almer - 537

Kylie Uselman - 490

High Individual Games:

Kaitlin Sweere - 215

Anna Almer - 205

Vickie Kern - 189

Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 11/9/20

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 16 - 8, Star Bank 15.5 - 8.5, RK Plumbing 14.5 - 9.5, KWAD 13 - 11, Mid Central National Bank 8 - 16, Greimans 5 - 19

High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 2400

High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 840

High Individual Series:

Kaitlin Sweere - 620

Kylie Uselman - 605

Heidi Hansen - 589

High Individual Games:

Ashley Reinitz - 236

Kylie Uselman - 221

Kaitlin Sweere - 212

Tuesday, Twilite 11/10/20

American Family Insurance 22 - 2, Rudolph Construction 20 - 4, Super One Foods 19 - 5, BBQ Smokehouse 18 - 6, Certified Auto Repair 15 - 9, Woodland Dental 9 - 15, Ottertail Aggregate 6 - 18, Michelangelo's Pizza 5 - 19, Schmitty's Music & Vending 4 - 20, Wadena VFW 4 - 20, RK Plumbing 2 - 22, Ghost 20 - 4

High Team Series: American Family Insurance - 2156

High Team Game: American Family Insurance - 758

High Individual Series:

Jeff Umland - 738

Mack Olson - 681

Joe Heltemes - 659

High Individual Games:

Jeff Umland - 268

Dave Lemke - 247

Chad Rudolph - 245

Thursday, City 11/12/20

Brasel Construction 147.5 - 62.5, Ottertrail Aggregate 147 - 63, Arvig 113.5 - 96.5, Alley Gators 112.5 - 97.5, Central MN Quality 103.5 - 106.5, Kimber Kustom 103 - 107, MN Valley Irrigation 102 - 108, Wadena Lanes 100.5 - 109.5, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 89.5 - 120.5, Napa 89 - 121, Olson Lawn Service 85.5 - 124.5, Sundby Trailer Sales 56.5 - 153.5

High Team Series: Ottertail Aggregate - 3411

High Team Game: Ottertail Aggregate - 1193

High Individual Series:

Scott Sweere - 770

Darren Horton - 705

Rod Thalmann - 686

High Individual Games:

Ricky Price - 279

Scott Sweere - 267

Darren Horton - 267

Friday, Dutch Treaters 11/13/20

B&B Pinheads 24 - 16, XS Energy 22.5 - 17.5, Team Trouble 22.5 - 17.5, Timberlake Hotel 11 - 29

High Team Series: B&B Pinheads - 2270

High Team Game: B&B Pinheads - 776

High Individual Men's Series:

Dan Hathaway - 614

Gordon Sharp - 568

Dennis Brusewitz - 568

High Individual Women's Series:

Anna Almer - 573

Kristen Betts - 498

Sherye Turek - 449