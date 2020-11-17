Sunday, Sunset 11/8/20
Gene's Team 17 - 7, Star Bank 17 - 7, Wadena Lanes 15 - 9, The Fun Team 15 - 9, MN Valley Irrigation 9 - 15, Certified Auto Repair 9 - 15, Arvig 7 - 17, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 7 - 17
High Team Series: Wadena Lanes - 2627
High Team Game: Gene's Team - 939
High Individual Men's Series:
Scott Sweere - 723
Darin Deckert - 655
Scott Gaudette - 645
High Individual Women's Series:
Addi Crocker - 630
Ashley Reinitz - 592
Kaitlin Sweere - 517
High Individual Men's Games:
Scott Sweere - 265
Gene Captain - 256
Darin Deckert - 233
High Individual Women's Games:
Addi Crocker - 256
Ashley Reinitz - 221
Pam Gaudette - 195
Monday, Early Birds 11/9/20
Keith Waln Heating & Air 16 - 8, Star Bank 16 - 8, Local Legends 12.5 - 11.5, Wadena VFW 12 - 12, Lugert Angus 12 - 12, Wadena State Bank 9.5 - 14.5, Wadena Asphalt 9 - 15, MN Valley Irrigation 9 - 15
High Team Series: Lugert Angus - 1704
High Team Game: Star Bank - 591
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 618
Anna Almer - 537
Kylie Uselman - 490
High Individual Games:
Kaitlin Sweere - 215
Anna Almer - 205
Vickie Kern - 189
Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 11/9/20
Bootleggers Bar & Grill 16 - 8, Star Bank 15.5 - 8.5, RK Plumbing 14.5 - 9.5, KWAD 13 - 11, Mid Central National Bank 8 - 16, Greimans 5 - 19
High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 2400
High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 840
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 620
Kylie Uselman - 605
Heidi Hansen - 589
High Individual Games:
Ashley Reinitz - 236
Kylie Uselman - 221
Kaitlin Sweere - 212
Tuesday, Twilite 11/10/20
American Family Insurance 22 - 2, Rudolph Construction 20 - 4, Super One Foods 19 - 5, BBQ Smokehouse 18 - 6, Certified Auto Repair 15 - 9, Woodland Dental 9 - 15, Ottertail Aggregate 6 - 18, Michelangelo's Pizza 5 - 19, Schmitty's Music & Vending 4 - 20, Wadena VFW 4 - 20, RK Plumbing 2 - 22, Ghost 20 - 4
High Team Series: American Family Insurance - 2156
High Team Game: American Family Insurance - 758
High Individual Series:
Jeff Umland - 738
Mack Olson - 681
Joe Heltemes - 659
High Individual Games:
Jeff Umland - 268
Dave Lemke - 247
Chad Rudolph - 245
Thursday, City 11/12/20
Brasel Construction 147.5 - 62.5, Ottertrail Aggregate 147 - 63, Arvig 113.5 - 96.5, Alley Gators 112.5 - 97.5, Central MN Quality 103.5 - 106.5, Kimber Kustom 103 - 107, MN Valley Irrigation 102 - 108, Wadena Lanes 100.5 - 109.5, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 89.5 - 120.5, Napa 89 - 121, Olson Lawn Service 85.5 - 124.5, Sundby Trailer Sales 56.5 - 153.5
High Team Series: Ottertail Aggregate - 3411
High Team Game: Ottertail Aggregate - 1193
High Individual Series:
Scott Sweere - 770
Darren Horton - 705
Rod Thalmann - 686
High Individual Games:
Ricky Price - 279
Scott Sweere - 267
Darren Horton - 267
Friday, Dutch Treaters 11/13/20
B&B Pinheads 24 - 16, XS Energy 22.5 - 17.5, Team Trouble 22.5 - 17.5, Timberlake Hotel 11 - 29
High Team Series: B&B Pinheads - 2270
High Team Game: B&B Pinheads - 776
High Individual Men's Series:
Dan Hathaway - 614
Gordon Sharp - 568
Dennis Brusewitz - 568
High Individual Women's Series:
Anna Almer - 573
Kristen Betts - 498
Sherye Turek - 449