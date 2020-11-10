Bootleggers Bar & Grill 135.5 - 56.5, Wadena Lanes 117.5 - 74.5, Star Bank 117.5 - 74.5, Gene's Team 102 - 90, MN Valley Irrigation 96 - 96, The Fun Team 79.5 - 112.5, Certified Auto Repair 79 - 113, Arvig 70.5 - 121.5
High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 2616
High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 920
High Individual Men's Series:
Aaron Turner - 615
Gene Captain - 611
Scott Sweere - 602
High Individual Women's Series:
Lisa Rudolph - 632
Kaitlin Sweere - 597
Dawn Captain - 565
High Individual Men's Games:
Aaron Turner - 235
Bill Poppe - 234
Ricky Price - 225
High Individual Women's Games:
Lisa Rudolph - 232
Ashley Reinitz - 214
Kaitlin Sweere - 210
Monday, Ten Pin Keglers Nov. 2
KWAD 13 - 7, Star Bank 12.5 - 7.5, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 12 - 8, RK Plumbing 10.5 - 9.5, Mid Central National Bank 8 - 12, Greiman's 4 - 16
High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 2198
High Team Game: Mid Central National Bank - 828
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Sweere - 554
Ashley Reinitz - 532
Kylie Uselman - 520
High Individual Games:
Ann Getchell - 211
Ashley Reinitz - 209
Kylie Uselman - 203
Tuesday, Twilite 11/3/20
Wadena VFW 134 - 82, Super One Foods 132 - 83, RK Plumbing 130 - 86, Rudolph Construction 127.5 - 88.5, BBQ Smokehouse 126 - 90, American Family Insurance 113.5 - 102.5, Schmitty Music & Vending 113 - 103, Woodland Dental 98.5 - 117.5, Ottertail Aggregate 97.5 - 118.5, Michaelangelos Pizza 88 - 128, Certified Auto Sales 44.5 - 171.5