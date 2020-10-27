Bootleggers Bar & Grill 106.5 - 37.5, Star Bank 94.5 - 49.5, Gene's Team 85 - 59, Wadena Lanes 79 - 65, The Fun Team 63.5 - 80.5, Arvig 61 - 83, MN Valley Irrigation 60 - 84, Certified Auto Repair 56 - 88
High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Girll - 2821
High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 1065
High Individual Men's Series: Darin Deckert - 703, Scott Petersen - 666, Rick Price - 657
High Individual Women's Series: Char Sweere - 686, Lisa Rudolph - 656, Ashley Reinitz - 654
High Individual Men's Games: Rick Price - 269, Scott Petersen - 248, Darin Deckert - 238
High Individual Women's Games: Char Sweere - 288, Ashley Reinitz - 240, Lisa Rudolph - 233
Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 10/19/20
Star Bank 9 - 3, Keith Waln Heating & Air 8 - 4, Wadena VFW 7 - 5, Lugert Angus 6 - 6, Wadena State Bank 5.5 - 6.5, Wadena Asphalt 5 - 7, MN Valley Irrigation 4 - 8, Local Legends 3.5 - 8.5
High Team Series: VFW - 1612
High Team Game: VFW - 601
High Individual Series: Kaitlin Sweere - 620, Anna Almer - 532, Melissa Anderson - 525
High Individual Games: Kaitlin Sweere - 224, Anna Almer - 201, Tia Freitag - 198
Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 10/19/20
Star Bank 10 - 2, RK Plumbing 8 - 4, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 7 - 5, KWAD 7 - 5, Mid Cental National Bank 3 - 9, Griemans 1 - 11