Sunday, Sunset

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 106.5 - 37.5, Star Bank 94.5 - 49.5, Gene's Team 85 - 59, Wadena Lanes 79 - 65, The Fun Team 63.5 - 80.5, Arvig 61 - 83, MN Valley Irrigation 60 - 84, Certified Auto Repair 56 - 88
  • High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Girll - 2821
  • High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 1065
  • High Individual Men's Series: Darin Deckert - 703, Scott Petersen - 666, Rick Price - 657
  • High Individual Women's Series: Char Sweere - 686, Lisa Rudolph - 656, Ashley Reinitz - 654
  • High Individual Men's Games: Rick Price - 269, Scott Petersen - 248, Darin Deckert - 238
  • High Individual Women's Games: Char Sweere - 288, Ashley Reinitz - 240, Lisa Rudolph - 233

Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 10/19/20

Star Bank 9 - 3, Keith Waln Heating & Air 8 - 4, Wadena VFW 7 - 5, Lugert Angus 6 - 6, Wadena State Bank 5.5 - 6.5, Wadena Asphalt 5 - 7, MN Valley Irrigation 4 - 8, Local Legends 3.5 - 8.5
  • High Team Series: VFW - 1612
  • High Team Game: VFW - 601
  • High Individual Series: Kaitlin Sweere - 620, Anna Almer - 532, Melissa Anderson - 525
  • High Individual Games: Kaitlin Sweere - 224, Anna Almer - 201, Tia Freitag - 198



Newsletter signup for email alerts

Monday, Ten Pin Keglers 10/19/20

Star Bank 10 - 2, RK Plumbing 8 - 4, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 7 - 5, KWAD 7 - 5, Mid Cental National Bank 3 - 9, Griemans 1 - 11
  • High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 2349
  • High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 802
  • High Individual Series: Char Sweere - 656, Kaitlin Sweere - 592, Heidi Hansen - 569
  • High Individual Games: Char Sweere - 244, Kaitlin Sweere - 217, Ann Getchell - 192



Tuesday, Twilite 10/20/20

BBQ Smokehouse 118 - 50, Super One Foods 106.5 - 61.5, RK Plumbing 105 - 63, Rudolph Construction 103.5 - 64.5, Wadena VFW 95 - 73, Schmitty's Music & Vending 90 - 78, American Family Insurance 78.5 - 89.5, Woodland Dental 75.5 - 92.5, Michaelangelo's Pizza 73 - 95, Ottertail Aggregate 64.5 - 103.5, Certified Auto Repair 37.5 - 130.5, Ghost 8 - 115
High Individual Series: Mack Olson - 658, Scott Sweere - 653, Tyrell Pulver - 620
High Individual Games: Shane Alwin - 226, Scott Sweere - 226, Dan Hathaway - 226, Dave Lemke - 226

Friday, Dutch Treaters 10/23/20

XS Energy 18 - 10, B&B Pinheads 17.5 - 10.5, Team Trouble 12 - 16, Timberlake Hotel 8.5 - 19.5, High Team Series: XS Energy - 2246
High Team Game: B&B Pinheads - 784
High Individual Men's Series: Dustin Tigges - 622, Josh Mostowski - 590, Dan Hathaway - 526
High Individual Women's Series: Kristin Betts - 542, Sherye Turek - 457, Tina Riendeau - 449