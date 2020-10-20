Wadena bowling scores

Sunday, Oct. 11, Sunset

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 83.5 - 36.5, Star Bank 79.5 - 40.5, Wadena Lanes 75 - 45, Gene’s Team 65 - 55, Certified Auto Repair 55 - 65, Arvig 55 - 65, The Fun Team 54.5 - 65.5, MN Valley Irrigation 42 - 78
  • High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 2734
  • High Team Game: Star Bank - 985
  • High Individual Men’s Series: Scott Petersen - 687, Dennis Johnson - 645, Scott Gaudette - 616
  • High Individual Women’s Series: Ashley Tuttle - 667, Kaitlin Sweere - 664, Lisa Rudolph - 615
  • High Individual Men’s Games: Dennis Johnson - 246, Scott Petersen - 245, Scott Gaudette - 236
  • High Individual Women’s Games: Lisa Rudolph - 245, Kaitlin Sweere - 247, Ashley Tuttle - 236

Monday, Early Birds Oct. 12

Keith Waln Heating & Air 6 - 2, Star Bank 6 - 2, Wadena VFW 5 - 3, Lugert Angus 5 - 3, Wadena Asphalt 4 - 4, Wadena State Bank 2.5 - 5.5, Local Legends 2.5 - 5.5, MN Valley Irrigation 1 - 7
  • High Team Series: Lugert Angus - 1656
  • High Team Game: Keith Waln Heating & Air - 596
  • High Individual Series: Kaitlin Sweere - 615, Melissa Anderson - 514, Char Sweere - 512
  • High Individual Games: Kaitlin Sweere - 225, Wanda Fultz - 219, Char Sweere - 198
Monday, Ten Pin Keglers Oct. 12

KWAD 6 - 2, Star Bank 6 - 2, Mid-Central National Bank 4 - 4, RK Plumbing 3 - 5, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 3 - 5, Greiman’s 2 - 6
  • High Team Series: KWAD - 2249
  • High Team Games: KWAD - 843
  • High Individual Series: Kaitlin Sweere - 672, Char Sweere - 577, Melissa Anderson - 553
  • High Individual Games: Kaitlin Sweere - 257, Melissa Anderson - 235, Kylie Uselman - 212

Tuesday, Twilite, Oct. 13

BBQ Smokehouse 96 - 48, Super One Foods 89.5 - 54.5, RK Plumbing 87 - 57, Schmitty Music & Vending 84 - 60, Mills Boys 82.5 - 61.5, Wadena VFW 78 - 66, Woodland Dental 72.5 - 71.5, American Family Insurance 67 - 77, Ottertail Aggregate 62 - 82, Michaelangelo’s Pizza 55 - 89, Certified Auto Repair 35.5 - 108.5
  • High Team Series: BBQ Smokehouse - 2101
  • High Team Games: BBQ Smokehouse - 723
  • High Individual Series: Mack Olson - 725, Gordy Sharp - 707, Scott Sweere - 676
  • High Individual Games: Mack Olson - 268, Gordy Sharp - 268, Ron Koskiniemi - 256

Thursday, City, Oct. 15

Arvig 62.5 - 27.5, Brasel Construction 57.5 - 32.5, Ottertail Aggregate 56 - 34, Kimber Kustom 55 - 35, MN Valley Irrigation 51 - 39, Central MN Quality 48 - 42, Wadena Lanes 44.5 - 45.5, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 44 - 46, Alley Gators 42.5 - 47.5, Sundby Trailer Sales 30.5 - 59.5, Napa 28 - 62, Olson Lawn Service 20.5 - 69.5
  • High Team Series: Central MN Quality - 3470
  • High Team Games: Central MN Quality - 1201
  • High Individual Series: Kaitlin Sweere - 729, Joe Heltemes - 717, Scott Sweere - 702
  • High Individual Games: Joe Heltemes - 278, Kaitlin Sweere - 268, Joe Schmidt - 264

Friday, Dutch Treaters, Oct. 16

XS Energy 15 - 9, B&B Pinheads 13.5 - 10.5, Team Trouble 11 - 13, Timberlake Hotel 8.5-15.5
  • High Team Series: Timberlake Hotel - 2,351
  • High Team Game: Timberlake Hotel - 821
  • High Individual Men’s Series: Gordon Sharp - 696, Mike Almer - 676, Dan Hathaway - 599
  • High Individual Women’s Series: Kristen Betts - 478, Tina Riendeau - 377