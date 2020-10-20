Wadena bowling scores

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 83.5 - 36.5, Star Bank 79.5 - 40.5, Wadena Lanes 75 - 45, Gene’s Team 65 - 55, Certified Auto Repair 55 - 65, Arvig 55 - 65, The Fun Team 54.5 - 65.5, MN Valley Irrigation 42 - 78
High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 2734
High Team Game: Star Bank - 985
High Individual Men’s Series: Scott Petersen - 687, Dennis Johnson - 645, Scott Gaudette - 616
High Individual Women’s Series: Ashley Tuttle - 667, Kaitlin Sweere - 664, Lisa Rudolph - 615
High Individual Men’s Games: Dennis Johnson - 246, Scott Petersen - 245, Scott Gaudette - 236
High Individual Women’s Games: Lisa Rudolph - 245, Kaitlin Sweere - 247, Ashley Tuttle - 236
Monday, Early Birds Oct. 12
Keith Waln Heating & Air 6 - 2, Star Bank 6 - 2, Wadena VFW 5 - 3, Lugert Angus 5 - 3, Wadena Asphalt 4 - 4, Wadena State Bank 2.5 - 5.5, Local Legends 2.5 - 5.5, MN Valley Irrigation 1 - 7
High Team Series: Lugert Angus - 1656
High Team Game: Keith Waln Heating & Air - 596
High Individual Series: Kaitlin Sweere - 615, Melissa Anderson - 514, Char Sweere - 512