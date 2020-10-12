Wadena bowling scores
Sunday, Oct. 4, Sunset
Bootleggers Bar & Grill 67 - 29, Wadena Lanes 66 - 30, Gene's Team 63 - 33, Star Bank 57.5 - 38.5, 5 Pinners 55.5 - 40.5, Arvig 48 - 48, The Fun Team 39.5 - 56.5, Certified Auto Repair 38 - 58, MN Valley Irrigation 34.5 - 61.5,
High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 2729. High Team Game: Wadena Lanes - 986. High Individual Men's Series: Scott Gaudette - 661, Mike Almer - 657, Scott Sweere - 655. High Individual Men's Games: Mike Almer - 245, Scott Sweere - 244, Scott Gaudette - 238. High Individual Women's Series: Kaitlin Sweere - 659, Lisa Rudolph - 633, Ashley Tuttle - 607. High Individual Women's Games: Kaitlin Sweere - 268, Lisa Rudolph - 246, Ashley Tuttle - 230.
Monday, Oct. 5, Early Birds
Wadena VFW 4 - 0, Keith Waln Heating & Air 3 - 1, Wadena Asphalt 3 - 1, Star Bank 3 - 1, Lugert Angus 1 - 3, MN Valley Irrigation 1 - 3, Local Legends 1 - 3, Wadena State Bank 0 - 4
High Team Series: Keith Waln Heating & Air - 1632. High Team Game: Wadena Asphalt - 609. High Individual Series: Melissa Anderson - 569, Ruth Ramsay - 563, Char Sweere - 550. High Individual Games: Char Sweere - 222, Jackie Covey - 210, Kaitlin Sweere - 200.
Monday, Oct. 5, Ten Pin Keglers
Bootleggers Bar & Grill 3 - 1, Greiman's 2 - 2, Mid Central Bank 2 - 2, KWAD 2 - 2, Star Bank 2 - 2, RK Plumbing 1 - 3
High Team Series: Bootleggers - 2182. High Team Game: RK Plumbing - 812. High Individual Series: Kaitlin Sweere - 623, Heidi Hansen - 524, Char Sweere - 515. High Individual Games: Kaitlin Sweere - 236, Melissa Anderson - 212, Anna Olson - 193.
Tuesday, Oct. 6, Twilite
Super One Foods 77 - 43, BBQ Smokehouse 74 - 46, Mills Boys 71 - 49, Wadena VFW 70 - 50, Woodland Dental 69.5 - 50.5, RK Plumbing 66 - 54, Schmitty Music & Vending 62 - 58, Ottertail Aggregate 54 - 66, American Family Insurance 51 - 69. Michaelangelo's Pizza 39 - 81, Certified Auto Repair 35 - 84.5. High Team Series: RK Plumbing - 2070. High Team Game: RK Plumbing - 710. High Individual Series: Jeff Moen - 665, Joe Heltemes - 656, Mack Olson - 655. High Individual Games: Jeff Moen - 249, Gordy Sharp - 243, Mack Olson - 242
Thursday, Oct. 8, City
Brasel Construction 39 - 21, Arvig 39 - 21, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 35 - 25, Wadena Lanes 35 - 25, Ottertail Aggregate 35 - 25, Kimber Kuston 34.5 - 25.5, Central MN Quality 28 - 32, MN Valley Irrigation 27 - 33, Alley Gators 27 - 33, Napa 26 - 34, Sundby Trailer Sales 20.5 - 39.5, Olson Lawn Service 14 - 48
High Individual Series: Darren Horton - 725, Adam Zeidler - 709, Kaleb Thalmann - 681. High Individual Games: Scott Sweere - 267, Mark Rolloff - 266, Darren Horton - 265
Friday, Oct. 9, Dutch Treaters
XS Energy 14.5 - 5.5, B&B Pinheads 12.5 - 7.5, Team Trouble 8 - 12, Timberlake Hotel 5 - 15. High Team Series: Team Trouble - 2340. High Team Game: B&B Pinheads - 859. High Individual Men's Series: Dustin Tigges - 630, Gordon Sharp - 577, Ethan Hieb - 548. High Individual Women's Series: Tia Freitag - 620, Anna Almer - 593, Tina Riendeau - 495.