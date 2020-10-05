Wadena Bowling Scores
Sunday Sunset League
Sept. 27
Team Standings
Bootleggers Bar & Grill 51.5-20.5, Wadena Lanes 49-23, Star Bank 49-23, 5 Pinners 48.5-23.5, Gene's Team 44-28, Fun Team 34.5-37.5, Certified Auto Repair 31-41, Arvig 30-42, MN Valley Irrigation 15.5-56.5.
High Team Series: Wadena Lanes 2664. High Team Game: Gene's Team 938. High Individual Men's Series: Mike Almer 662, Darin Deckert 655, Scott Gaudette 638. High Individual Men's Games: Scott Gaudette 244, Mike Almer 234, Scott Petersen 226. High Individual Women's Series: Ashley Tuttle 685, Kaitlin Sweere 606, Lisa Rudolph 574. High Individual Women's Games: Ashley Tuttle 256, Kaitlin Sweere 236, Char Sweere 232.
Monday Early Birds
Sept. 28
Championship Bracket
Keith Waln Heating & Air 3298, Wadena Asphalt 3285, MN Valley Irrigation 3209, Wadena State Bank 3177
Consolation Bracket
Lugert Angus 3545, Wadena VFW 3392, Star Bank 3235
High Team Series: Lugert Angus 1770. High Team Game: Lugert Angus 621. High Individual Series: Kaitlin Sweere 642. Kylie Uselman 581, Char Sweere 540. High Individual Games: Kaitlin Sweere 227, Kylie Uselman 216, Melissa Anderson 190.
Monday Ten Pin Keglers
Sept. 28
Team Standings
RK Plumbing 4548, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 4268, KWAD 4216, Star Bank 4103, Greiman's 4100, Wadena State Bank 4074.
High Individual Series: Ashley Tuttle 572, Lisa Rudolph 536, Kaitlin Sweere 530. High Individual Games: Ashley Tuttle 223, Kaitlin Sweere 193, Char Sweere 193.
Tuesday Twilite
Sept. 29
Team Standings
Team 11 69-27, Wadena VFW 65-31, Schmitty Music 58-38, Super One Foods 58-38, BBQ Smokehouse 57-39, Woodland Dental 49.5-46.5, Ottertail Aggregate 47-49, RK Plumbing 44-52, American Family Insurance 34-62, Michaelangelo's Pizza 32-64, Certified Auto Repair 30.5-65.5.
High Team Series: Ottertail Aggregate 2092. High Team Game: American Family Insurance 771. High Individual Series: Isaac Schmitz 727, Scott Sweere 641, Ben Diehl 640. High Individual Games: Isaac Schmitz 266, Jeff Umland 247, Ben Diehl 242.
Thursday City
Oct. 1
Team Standings
Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 21-9, Wadena Lanes 19-11, Central MN Quality 19-11, MN Valley Irrigation 18-12, Arvig 18-12, Kimber Kuston 16-14, Ottertail Aggregate 14-16, Brasel Construction 12-18, Alley Gators 12-18, Napa 11-19, Olson Lawn Service 11-19, Sundby Trailer Sales 9-21.
High Team Series: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 3350. High Team Game: Sundby Trailer Sales 1201. High Individual Series: Josh Sweere 688, Mark Rolloff 666, Kaleb Thalmann 646. High Individual Games: Josh Sweere 255, Dan Hathaway 255, Kaleb Thalman 247.
Friday Dutch Treaters
Oct. 2
Team Standings
XS Energy 13-3, B & B Pinheads 10-6, Timberlake Hotel 5-11, Team Trouble 4-12.
High Team Series: XS Energy 2267. High Team Game: XS Energy 812. High Individual Men's Series: Dustin Tigges 627, Dan Hathaway 544, Dennis Brusewitz 536. High Individual Women's Series: Kristen Betts 514, Anna Almer 471, Sherye Turek 452.