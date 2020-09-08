While they had hopes of a ribbon cutting or grand opening earlier in the year, COVID-19 put a stop to their large gathering plans. But the virus has not put a stop to crowds of kids coming out to bask in the showers of the multiple sprinkling systems.

The group was pleased with the results of this project after many years of work to make it happen. They were also appreciative to all those that donated to make the project possible. The project cost was about $108,000, paid for with about half coming from donations and grants and half from the city.

After the pad was opened, others still decided to donate to the project to provide added seating around the pad. During the most recent park board meeting, further conversations were had about the desire for some sort of added covering for caregivers to sit under while keeping an eye on the kids at play.

Wadena Public Works director Dan Kovar said a bonus of this system is they can swap out or add features at any time. So, any donors out there that want to contribute to see something else added should feel free to send a check.

The wading pool and splash pad, located within Fink Park typically stay open through mid-September, weather dependent. Inclement weather may cause an earlier closure. The water features need all water removed in order to avoid damage from freeze-up.

Other talk during the board meeting involved plans to replace or restore the wooden play structure in Tapley Park. The play structure was donated to the city after the 2010 tornado, park board member Sara Ross said. The structure is deteriorating to the point it's likely the main posts of the playground are the only things worth saving, according to Kovar.

The board is looking at options to replace the structure, hopefully with donations of money and volunteer labor to install them. The replacement project was a part of the 2021 budget in early talks but was removed due to the high cost. More research into costs and types of structures was ongoing.

The park board plans to meet again at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 5 at Tapley Park.