The forecast for next Tuesday is partly sunny, with a high of 84 degrees and a very good chance of showers from Wadena's new splash pad.

If you've been waiting anxiously to wet your feet in the cool waters of Wadena’s splash pad, you’re not alone. The pad was anticipated to open last fall but final plumbing connections were completed this spring and all that is keeping you from entering the refreshing showers is a Minnesota Department of Health inspection, according to Wadena Public Works Director Dan Kovar. Kovar said inspections were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but have recently resumed.

With that completion expected early next week, the water should start flying Tuesday. Kovar expects there will be a short ribbon cutting to celebrate the momentous occasion. A time of opening has not yet been shared.

The pad design and purchase were approved last May at a cost of $108,000. It includes 15 spray features and is handicap accessible. A splash pad is essentially a large concrete pad with numerous water features spraying water, which all drains into the center of the pad. There should be little, if any, standing water.

The splash pad was paid for with about half coming from donations and grants and half from city funds.

The feature is part of Fink's Park located on Seventh Street SW. The park also has a wading pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, baseball diamond, picnic shelter and features a Memorial garden area in remembrance of the devastation of the 2010 tornado that struck that very spot..