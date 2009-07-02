Sunday Sunset
March 1
Above All 121.5-70.5, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 109.5-82.5, 5 Pinners 107-85, Fun Team 103-89, Arvig 98.5-93.5, MN Valley Irrigation 97.5-94.5, Sundby Trailer Sales 95-97, Hunke's Transfer 83-109, Star Bank 75-117, Gene's Team 70-122.
High Team Series: Arvig 2791. High Team Game: Arvig 968. High Individual Men's Series: Bill Poppe 685, Darin Deckert 677, Dan Hathaway 668. High Individual Women's Series: Addie Crocker 659, Kaitlin Sweere 592, Ruth Lugert 578. High Individual Men's Games: Dan Hathaway 258, Bill Poppe 255, Darin Deckert 245. High Individual Women's Games: Addie Crocker 248, Kaitlin Sweere 215, Ruth Lugert 214.
Monday Early Birds
March 2
Wadena Asphalt 16-8, Keith Waln Heating & Air 16-8, Lugert Angus 13-11, MN Valley Irrigation 13-11, Wadena State Bank 11-13, Star Bank 8-16.
High Team Series: Lugert Angus 1698. High Team Game: Lugert Angus 611. High Individual Series: Kaitlin Sweere 660, Melissa Anderson 546, Tia Freitag 525. High Individual Games: Kaitlin Sweere 233, Ruth Ramsay 201, Melissa Anderson 190.
Monday Ten Pin Keglers
March 2
Bootleggers Bar & Grill 16-8, Greimans 13.5-10.5, RK Plumbing 13-11, Star Bank 12-12, Wadena State Bank 9-15, KWAD 8.5-15.5.
High Team Series: Wadena State Bank 2341. High Team Game: Wadena State Bank 847. High Individual Series: Kaitlin Sweere 582, Ashley Tuttle 575, Char Sweere 551. High Individual Games: Kaitlin Sweere 217, Char Sweere 213, Kendra Burger 200.
Tuesday Twilite
March 3
Whiskey Corner Saloon 98.5-45.5, BBQ Smokehouse 89-55, Wadena VFW 87.5-56.5, RK Plumbing 82-62, Woodland Dental 73.5-70.5, Super One Foods 72.5-71.5, Bulldog Pro Shop 67-77, Schmitty Music & Vending 64-80, Certified Auto Repair 46.5-97.5, American Family Insurance 39.5-140.5
High Team Series: Woodland Dental 2095. High Team Game: Woodland Dental 758. High Individual Series: Duane Asfeld 673, Jared Evans 660, Jeff Moen 658. High Individual Games: Dan Hathaway 248, Jeff Moen 243, Duane Asfeld 236.
Thursday Twilight
March 5
Staples Vet Clinic 20-4, Lefty's 13-11, Ted & Gen's 9-15, Mason Brothers 5-19.
High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic 1145. High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic 507. High Individual Series: Betty Klingaman 508, Ruth Lugert 503, Marge Harrison 470. High Individual Games: Ruth Lugert 194, Betty Klingaman 181, Robin Kramer 178.
Thursday City
March 5
Napa 220-140, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 208.5-151.5, Above All 196-164, MN Valley Irrigation 192-168, Central MN Quality 192-168, Ottertail Aggregate 188-172, Insurance Advisors 180.5-179.5, RK Plumbing 176-184, Arvig 172.5-187.5, Brasel Construction 159.5-200.5, Wadena Lanes 152.5-207.5, Olson Lawn Service 122.5-237.5.
High Team Series: Insurance Advisers 3463. High Team Game: Insurance Advisers 1245. High Individual Series: Troy Thorson 666, Rod Thalmann 643, Steve Caughey 628. High Individual Games: Darin Aagard 275, Darren Horton 269, Chuck Matthes 267.
Friday Dutch Treaters
March 6
B&B Pinheads 27-17, Team Trouble 24-20, K Team 20.5-23.5, Timberlake Hotel 16.5-27.5.
High Team Series: Team Trouble 2333. High Team Game: Team Trouble 825. High Individual Men's Series: Dustin Tigges 721, Gordy Sharp 664, Dennis Brusewitz 566. High Individual Women's Series: Tia Freitag 701, Sherye Clancy 522, Sheri Tuttle 520.