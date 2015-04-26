Feb. 20

Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 188.5-111.5, MN Valley Irrigation 178.5-121.5, Napa 174.5-125.5, Ottertail Aggregate 164-136, Central MN Quality 163-137, Above All 156-144, Arvig 150.5-149.5, Insurance Advisers 144.5-155.5, Brasel Construction 137.5-162.5, Wadena Lanes 130.5-169.5, RK Plumbing 130-170, Olson Lawn Service 82.5-217.5.

High Team Series: Arvig 3333. High Team Game: Arvig 1195. High Individual Series: Rod Thalmann 672, Jason Wehry 668, Kylie Uselman 659. High Individual Games: Kylie Uselman 290, Kaleb Thalmann 279, Jared Reinitz 246.

Friday Dutch Treaters

Feb. 21

Team Trouble 20-16, B & B Pinheads 20-15, K Team 19.5-16.5, Timberlake Hotel 12.5-23.5.

High Team Series: K Team 2288. High Team Game: K Team 782. High Individual Men's Series: Dustin Tigges 629, Dan Hathaway 575. Jared Reinitz 544. High Individual Women's Series: Tia Freitag 545, Sheri Tuttle 537, Ashley Tuttle 528.

Sunday Sunset

Feb. 23

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 104.5-63.5, Above All 102.5-65.5, The 5 Pinners 97-71, MN Valley Irrigation 90.5-77.5, The Fun Team 89-79, Arvig 81.5-86.5, Sundby Trailer Sales 80.5-87.5, Hunke's Transfer 73.5-94.5, Gene's Team 62-106, Star Bank 59-109.

High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill 2810. High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill 1003. High Individual Men's Series: Scott Petersen 683, Bill Poppe 648, Darin Deckert 645. High Individual Women's Series: Kaitlin Sweere 669, Lisa Rudolph 618, Kylie Uselman 579. High Individual Men's Games: Scott Petersen 248, Ethan Korfe 248, Dan Hathaway 238. High Individual Women's Games: Ashley Tuttle 232, Kaitlin Sweere 231, Lisa Rudolph 225.

Monday Early Birds

Feb. 24

Wadena Asphalt 16-4, MN Valley Irrigation 13-7, Keith Waln Heating & Air 12-8, Lugert Angus 9-11, Star Bank 8-12, Wadena State Bank 8-12, Wadena VFW 7-13, Ghost 7-13.

High Team Series: Wadena Asphalt 1775. High Team Game: Wadena Asphalt 656. High Individual Series: Melissa Anderson 585, Kylie Uselman 574, Char Sweere 543. High Individual Games: Kylie Uselman 217, Melissa Anderson 204, Ruth Ramsay 196.

Monday Ten Pin Keglers

Feb. 24

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 13-7, RK Plumbing 12-8, Star Bank 11-9, Greimans 10.5-9.5, KWAD 7.5-12.5, Wadena State Bank 6-14. High Team Series: Star Bank 2275. High Team Game: Star Bank 772. High Individual Series: Heidi Hansen 576, Melissa Anderson 569, Ashley Tuttle 557. High Individual Games: Lisa Rudolph 215, Heidi Hansen 213, Ashley Tuttle 211, Dawn Wirth 211.

Thursday Twilight

Feb. 27

Staples Vet Clinc 16-4, Lefty's 10-10, Ted & Gen's 9-11, Mason Brothers 4-16.

High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic 1612. High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic 540. High Individual Series: Tia Freitag 575, Betty Klingaman 528, Marge Harrison 524. High Individual Games: Tia Freitag 198, Marge Harrison 198, Betty Klingaman 193.

Thursday City

Feb. 27

Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 202.5-127.5, Napa 196-134, MN Valley Irrigation 187-143, Ottertail Aggregate 180-115, Above All 174-156, Central MN Quality 172-158, Arvig 162.5-167.5, Insurance Advisers 160.5-169.5, RK Plumbing 151-179, Brasel Construction 149.5-180.5, Wadena Lanes 144.5-185.5, Olson Lawn Service 100.5-229.5.

High Team Series: Ottertail Aggregate 3399. High Team Game: Above All 1209. High Individual Series: Josh Olson 673, Lyle Bethel 669, Kaleb Thalmann 667. High Individual Games: Terry Brasel 259, Lyle Bethel 248, Steve Caughey 248.

Friday Dutch Treaters

Feb. 28

B&B Pinheads 24-16, Team Trouble 21-19, K Team 19.5-20.5, Timberlake Hotel 15.5-24.5.

High Team Series: B & B Pinheads 2465. High Team Game: B & B Pinheads 851. High Individual Men's Series: Dustin Tigges 715, Joe Heltemes 642, Dan Hathaway 588. High Individual Women's Series: Tia Freitag 541, Kristen Betts 532, Tina Riendeau 506.