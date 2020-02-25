Feb. 16

Above All 97-47, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 87-57, 5 Pinners 80-64, Sundby Trailer Sales 74-70, Arvig 72.5-71.5, MN Valley Irrigation 72-72, The Fun Team 68-76, Hunke's Transfer 66.5-77.5, Gene's Team 60-84, Star Bank 43-101

High Team Series: Sundby Trailer Sales 2719. High Team Game: The Fun Team 985. High Individual Women's Series: Lisa Rudolph 610, Char Sweere 587, Kaitlin Sweere 585. High Individual Men's Series: Ricky Price 651, Isaac Schmitz 633, Duane Korfe 619.

Monday Early Birds

Feb. 17

Wadena Asphalt 13-3, MN Valley Irrigation 12-4, Keith Waln Heating & Air 9-7, Lugert Angus 8-8, Wadena State Bank 7-9, Wadena VFW 4-12, Star Bank 4-12, Ghost 7-9.

High Team Series: Keith Waln Heating & Air 1716. High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation 603. High Individual Series: Kaitlin Sweere 569, Tia Freitag 555, Melissa Anderson 552. High Individual Games: Ruth Lugert 223, Kaitlin Sweere 212, Diane Davis 205.

Monday Ten Pin Keglers

Feb. 17

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 10-6, RK Plumbing 10-6, Greimans 9.5-6.5, Star Bank 7-9, Wadena State Bank 6-10, KWAD 5.5-10.5. High Team Series: RK Plumbing 2243. High Team Game: RK Plumbing 829. High Individual Series: Kaitlin Sweere 643, Char Sweere 612, Ashley Tuttle 577. High Individual Games: Char Sweere 227, Ann Getchell 225, Lisa Rudolph 224.

Tuesday Twilite

Feb. 18

BBQ Smokehouse 67-29, Wadena VFW 63.5-32.5, Super One Foods 58.5-37.5, Whiskey Corner Saloon 55.5-40.5, Bulldog Pro Shop 45.5-50.5, Schmitty's Music & Vending 45-51, Certified Auto Repair 42.5-53.5, RK Plumbing 42-54, Woodland Dental 33.5-62.5, American Family Insurance 27-69.

High Team Series: BBQ Smokehouse 2103. High Team Game: BBQ Smokehouse 750. High Individual Series: Isaac Schmitz 702, Dave Lemke 650, Dick Houtkooper 650.

Thursday Twilight

Feb. 20

Staples Vet Clinic 13-3, Ted & Gen's 9-7, Lefty's 7-9, Mason Brothers 3-13.

High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic 1350. High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic 488. High Individual Series: Marge Harrison 489, Ruth Lugert 481, Sadie Benson 460. High Individual Games: Sadie Benson 191, Ruth Lugert 187, Betty Klingaman 183.