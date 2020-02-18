Feb. 9

Above All 80-40, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 79-41, MN Valley Irrigation 65.5-54.5, Arvig 64.5-55.5, 5 Pinners 63.5-56.5, Hunke's Transfer 57.5, 62.5, Sundby Trailer Sales 56.5-63.5, Gene's Team 53-67, The Fun Team 52.5-67.5.

High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation 2644. High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation 935. High Individual Men's Series: Joey Price 632, Dan Hathaway 632, Scott Petersen 629. High Individual Women's Series: Char Sweere 674, Lisa Rudolph 566, Sheri Tuttle 565.

Monday Early Birds

Feb. 10

Wadena Asphalt 12-0, MN Valley Irrigation 9-3, Keith Waln Heating & Air 6-6, Wadena State Bank 6-6, Lugert Angus 4-8, Wadena VFW 3-9, Star Bank 1-11, Ghost 7-5.

High Team Series: Wadena Asphalt 1834. High Team Game: Lugert Angus 633. High Individual Series: Kaitlin Sweere 693, Char Sweere 638, Kylie Uselman 564. High Individual Games: Kaitlin Sweere 246, Char Sweere 244, Kylie Uselman 210.

Monday Ten Pin Keglers

Feb. 10

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 7-5, RK Plumbing 7 -5, Wadena State Bank 6-6, Star Bank 6-6, Greimans 5.5-6.5, KWAD 4.5-7.5.

High Team Series: RK Plumbing 2410. High Team Game: RK Plumbing 843. High Individual Series: Char Sweere 691. Tia Freitag 627, Lisa Rudolph 608. High Individual Games: Char Sweere 246, Lisa Rudolph 227, Tia Freitag 223.

Thursday Twilight

Feb. 13

Staples Vet Clinic 10-2, Lefty's 6-6, Ted & Gen's 5-7, Mason Brothers 3-9.

High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic 1700. High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic 551. High Individual Series: Tia Freitag 582, Marge Harrison 523, Ruth Lugert 499. High Individual Games: Tia Freitag 245, Ruth Lugert 189, Betty Klingaman 182.

Thursday City

Feb. 13

Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 167.5-102.5, MN Valley Irrigation 165.5-104.5, Napa 161.5-108.5, Central MN Quality 153-117, Ottertail Aggregate 144-126, Above All 139-131, Arvig 133.5-136.5, Brasel Construction 126.5-143.5, Insurance Advisers 125.5-144.5, Wadena Lanes 121.5-148.5, RK Plumbing 119-151, Olson Lawn Service 63.5-206.5.

High Individual Series: Rod Thalmann 785, Darin Deckert 675, Joey Price 660. High Individual Games: Rod Thalmann 278, Isaac Schmitz 259, Scott Gaudette 248.

Friday Dutch Treaters

Feb. 14

B & B Pinheads 19-13, Team Trouble 17-15, K Team 16.5-15.5, Timber Lake Hotel 11.5-20.5.

High Team Series: K Team 2526. High Team Game: K Team 857. High Individual Men's Series: Dustin Tigges 700, Dennis Brusewitz 592, Gordy Sharp 574. High Individual Women's Series: Kristen Betts 563, Brenda Johnson 556, Sheri Tuttle 537.