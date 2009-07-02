Feb. 2

Above All 65-31, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 61-35, The 5 Pinners 60.5-35.5, Hunke's Transfer 55-41, Gene's Team 46-50, MN Valley Irrigation 45-51, Arvig 43.5-52.5, The Fun Team 43.5-52.5, Sundby Trailer Sales 41.5-54.5, Star Bank 19-77.

High Team Series: Gene's Team 2783. High Team Game: Gene's Team 932. High Individual Men's Series: Scott Gaudette 699, Darin Deckert 660, Scott Petersen 629. High Individual Women's Series: Lisa Rudolph 611, Kaitlin Sweere 546, Dawn Captain 537.

Monday Early Birds

Feb. 3

Wadena Asphalt 8-0, Keith Waln Heating & Air 6-2, MN Valley Irrigation 5-3, Wadena State Bank 5-3, Wadena VFW 3-5, Lugert Angus 1-7, Star Bank 1-7.

High Team Series: Wadena Asphalt 1746. High Team Game: Keith Waln Heating & Air 633. High Individual Series: Char Sweere 653, Melissa Anderson 569, Kaitlin Sweere 537. High Individual Games: Char Sweere 235, Melissa Anderson 227, Wanda Fultz 211.

Tuesday, Twilite

Feb. 4

BBQ Smokehouse 45-3, Wadena VFW 43.5-4.5, Super One Foods 30-18, RK Plumbing 24-24, Bulldog Pro Shop 22.5-25.5, Schmitty's Music & Vending 21-27, Whiskey Corner Saloon 20-28, Certified Auto Repair 17.5-30.5, Woodland Dental 9.5-38.5, American Family Insurance 7-41.

High Team Series: Wadena VFW 2150, High Team Game: Bulldog Pro Shop 762. High Individual Series: Mack Olson 678, Isaac Schmitz 639, Jeff Umland 627. High Individual Games: Mack Olson 279, Jeff Umland 229, Dave Lemke 226.

Thursday Twilight

Feb. 6

Staples Vet Clinic 6-2, Ted & Gen's 5-3, Lefty's 3-5, Mason Brothers 2-6.

High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic 1374, High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic 492. High Individual Series: Tia Freitag 545, Marge Harrison 495, Betty Klingaman 453. High Individual Games: Tia Freitag 201, Marge Harrison 198, Cheri Bodeen 170.

Thursday City

Feb. 6

Napa 156.5-83.5, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 148.5-91.5, MN Valley Irrigation 142.5-97.5, Above All 131-109, Central MN Quality 128-112, Insurance Advisers 120.5-119.5, Brasel Construction 119.5-120.5, Ottertail Aggregate 119-121, Arvig 111.5-128.5, RK Plumbing 108-132, Wadena Lanes 105.5-134.5, Olson Lawn Service 49.5-190.5.

Friday Dutch Treaters

Feb. 7

Team Trouble 17-11, B&B Pinheads 16-12, K Team 12.5-15.5, Timber Lake Hotel 10.5-17.5

High Team Series: B&B Pinheads 2344. High Team Game: Team Trouble 804. High Individual Men's Series: Dustin Tigges 576. Dan Hathaway 567, Gordy Sharp 551. High Individual Women's Series: Tia Freitag 551. Sheri Tuttle 529, Tina Rieneau 520.



