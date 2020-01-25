Jan. 26

Above All 45-27, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 43-29, MN Valley Irrigation 42-30, Arvig 41.5-30.5, 5 Pinners 41-31, Sundby Trailer Sales 37.5-34.5, The Fun Team 37.5-34.5, Hunkes Trailer Sales 34-38, Gene's Team 24-48, Star Bank 14.5-57.5.

High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation 2755. High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation 974. High Individual Men's Series: Joey Price 675, Bryce Looker 622, Scott Petersen 612. High Individual Women's Games: Char Sweere 235, Addi Crocker 224, Kaitlin Sweere 224. High Individual Men's Games: Ricky Price 248, Joey Price 236, Gene Captain 235.

Monday Early Birds

Jan. 27

Wadena Asphalt 4-0, MN Valley Irrigation 4-0, Keith Waln Heating & Air 3-1, Wadena VFW 2-2, Wadena State Bank 2-2, Lugert Angus 1-3, Star Bank 0-4.

High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation 1786. High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation 613. High Individual Series: Char Sweere 595, Kaitlin Sweere 210, Wanda Fultz 189

Monday Ten Pin Keglers

Jan. 27

KWAD 3-1, Greimans 3-1, RK Plumbing 3-1, Wadena State Bank 1-3, Star Bank 1-3, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 1-3.

High Team Series: RK Plumbing 2221. High Team Game: RK Plumbing/KWAD 779. High Individual Series: Heidi Hansen 597, Char Sweere 206, Judy Johnston 203.

Tuesday Twilite

Jan. 28

BBQ Smokehouse 23-1, Wadena VFW 21.5-2.5, Super One Foods 21-3, Whiskey Corner Saloon 18-6, Bulldog Pro Shop 16.5-7.5, Woodland Dental 7.5-16.5, RK Plumbing & Heating 6-18, Schmitty Music & Vending 3-21, Certified Auto Repair 2.5-21.5 American Family Insurance 1-23.

High Team Series: BBQ Smokehouse 2249, High Team Game: BBQ Smokehouse 776. High Individual Series: Jeff Umland 692, Duane Asfeld 666, Troy Thorson 660. High Individual Games: Duane Asfeld 257, Jeff Umland 257, Troy Thorson 243.

Thursday Twilight

Jan. 30

Staples Vet Clinic 3-1, Ted & Gen's 3-1, Mason Brothers 1-3, Lefty's 1-3.

High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic 1459. High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic 534. High Individual Series: Tia Freitag 538, Ruth Lugert 529, Marge Harrison 521. High Individual Games: Tia Freitag 207, Ruth Lugert 191, Marge Harrison 189.

Thursday City

Jan. 30

MN Valley Irrigation 132.5-77.5, Napa 131-79, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 122-88, Above All 120-90, Ottertail Aggregate 109-101, Central MN Quality 109-101, RK Plumbing 103-107, Insurance Advisers 101.5-108.5, Wadena Lanes 101-109, Brasel Construction 99.5-110.5, Arvig 86.5-123.5, Olson Lawn Service 45-165.

High Team Series: Above All 3580. High Team Game: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 1210. High Individual Games: Josh Olson 744, Terry Brasel 703, Tia Freitag 693. High Individual Games: Josh Olson 267, Terry Brasel 267, Char Sweere 267.

Friday Dutch Treaters

Jan. 31

Team Trouble 14-10, K Team 12.5-11.5, B&B Pinheads 12-12, Timberlake Hotel 9.5-14.5.

High Team Series: Team Trouble 2316. High Team Game: K Team 832. High Individual Men's Series: Gordy Sharp 611, Dan Hathaway 606, Clay Snyder 549. High Individual Women's Series: Tia Freitag 601, Kristen Betts 528, Tina Riendeau 471.



