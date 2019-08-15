Jan. 19

The 5 Pinners 35-13, Arvig 33-15, Hunkes Transfer 28-20, Above All 27-21, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 26-22, MN Valley Irrigation 24-24, Sundby Trailer Sales 22-26, The Fun Team 20-28, Gene's Team 17-31, Star Bank 8-40.

High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill 2751. High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill 954. High Individual Men's Series: Scott Petersen 674, Darin Deckert 651, Bill Poppe 629. High Individual Women's Series: Kaitlin Sweere 654, Char Sweere 582, Lisa Rudolph 577.

Monday Early Birds

Jan. 20

Wadena Asphalt 32-8, Wadena State Bank 26-14, Keith Waln Heating & Air 24-16, Wadena VFW 20-20, MN Valley Irrigation 20-20, Lugert Angus 19-21, Star Bank 17-23.

High Team Series: Lugert Angus 1765. High Team Game: Wadena VFW 627. High Individual Series: Kaitlin Sweere 608, Tia Freitag 599, Anna Almer 525. High Individual Games: Tia Freitag 218, Kaitlin Sweere 208, Ruth Ramsay 202.

Monday Ten Pin Keglers

Jan. 20

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 31-9, RK Plumbing 25.5-14.5, KWAD 21-19, Star Bank 15.5-24.5, Wadena State Bank 15-25, Greimans 14-26.

High Team Series: RK Plumbing 2242. High Team Game: RK Plumbing 803. High Individual Series: Kaitlin Sweere 614, Lisa Rudolph 565, Tia Freitag 552. High Individual Games: Kaitlin Sweere 245, Melissa Anderson 212, Wanda Fultz 212.

Tuesday Twilite

Jan. 21

American Family Insurance 164-76, Bulldog Pro Shop 139.5-100.5, Schmitty Music & Vending 131.5-108.5, BBQ Smokehouse 124-116, Certified Auto Repair 123.5-116.5, RK Plumbing 114.5-125.5, Whiskey Corner Saloon 114-126, Wadena VFW 112.5-127.5, Super One Foods 102.5-137.5, Woodland Dental 74-166.

High Team Series: Super One Foods 2036. High Team Game: BBQ Smokehouse 734. High Individual Series: Joe Heltemes 645, Mike Mahlen 634, Ron Koskiniemi 621. High Individual Games: Joe Heltemes 254, Dave Lemke 225, Mike Mahlen 222, Bruce Wignall 222.

Thursday Twilight

Jan. 23

Staples Vet Clinic 21-15, Mason Brothers 21-15, Lefty's 17-19, Ted & Gen's 13-23

High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic 1472. High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic 526. High Individual Series: Marge Harrison 602, Ruth Lugert 506, Tia Freitag 503. High Individual Games: Marge Harrison 266, Ruth Lugert 194, Betty Klingaman 169.

Thursday City

Jan. 23

MN Valley Irrigation 112-68, Napa 111-69, Central MN Quality 99.5-80.5, Ottertail Aggregate 99-81, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 98.5-81.5, Insurance Advisers 95-85, Above All 93-87, Brasel Construction 88.5-91.5, RK Plumbing 84-96, Wadena Lanes 80-100, Arvig 77.5-102.5, Olson Lawn Service 42-138.

High Team Series: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 3658. High Team Game: Ottertail Aggregate 1276. High Individual Series: Joe Forys 697, Joe Heltemes 692, Rod Thalmann 687. High Individual Games: Rod Thalmann 290, Mike Almer 289, Troy Thorson 279.

Friday Dutch Treaters

Jan. 24

B&B Pinheads 11-9, Team Trouble 11-9, K Team 11-9, Timberlake Hotel 7-13.

High Team Series: B&B Pinheads 2287. High Team Game: Timberlake Hotel 780. High Individual Men's Series: Dustin Tigges 601. Gordy Sharp 568, Dennis Brusewitz 25. High Individual Women's Series: Tia Freitag 544, Sheri Tuttle 478, Sherye CLancy 468.



