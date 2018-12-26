The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites anyone with an interest in recreational trail systems and motorized use in the Huntersville and Lyons state forests in Wadena County to attend a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, to review proposals that include changes to trail systems in the state forests. The meeting will be held at the Menahga Public School building, 216 Aspen Ave. SE, Menahga. Proposed changes include adding 14.3 miles of off-highway motorcycle, .9 miles of all-terrain vehicle/off-highway motorcycle and 4.3 miles of horse trail, as well as undesignating 5.1 miles of unsustainable trail. The draft proposals reflect feedback gathered during an open house in October 2017. The forests are classified as "limited" with respect to motor vehicle use. That means that OHVs may only use forest roads and trails that are posted open. The DNR does not propose changing the "limited" classification. At the meeting the DNR invites the public to review maps of existing and proposed trails, discuss the DNR proposals, submit comments and suggest changes to the recommendations. The DNR will also accept written comments through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13. Comments received at the meeting and during the public comment period will be used to develop a final recommendation that will be submitted to the DNR commissioner for approval. Changes to state forest trail designations must be made by a commissioner's order and published in the State Register. Written comments may be submitted: By fax to: 651-297-1157. By email to: foresttrailplanning.dnr@state.mn.us. By U.S. mail to: Joe Unger, DNR Parks and Trails, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4039. For more information, call the DNR Parks and Trails Division central office, 651-259-5279, or the DNR Division of Parks and Trails regional office, 218-308-2372. Information is also available online at mndnr.gov.