Youth hockey roundup: Squirts and PeeWees compete in tournament action

WADENA – Wadena youth hockey teams competed in tournament action over the last week.

Wadena Squirt B1

Wadena played in the I-94 Classic Tournament in Sauk Center over the weekend. The Wolverines went 3-1 on the weekend to take second place. They started the weekend beating Sauk Center Maroon 14-0 before beating Marshall Orange 8-2 and Moose Lake Red 13-1 to get to the championship game against Little Falls.

Wadena played a nailbiter, losing 4-3 in overtime Players on the Wadena Squirt B1 team are Aspen Tucker, Austin Goddard, Ella Rinio, Gavin McManigle, Jackson Witthuhn, Kale Dahlheimer, Leo Licari, Marshall Hathaway, Parker Worden, Riley Jost and Taylor Merickel. Their next home game is on Jan. 20 against Fergus Falls at 6 p.m.

Wadena PeeWee B2

Wadena played in the Big Cat Classic in Thief River Falls over the weekend. The Wolverines went 2-2-1 on the weekend, finishing in third place. They started the weekend with a 1-1 tie against Bismark, ND, on Friday. On Saturday, they beat Minot, ND, 5-0 before losing to the Rebels from Winnipeg, MB, Canada, 6-2.

The shutout against Minot gave them the edge to get into the semifinal matchup against Elk River. The Elks scored three goals in the last five minutes to win 4-1, which included an empty-net goal. After losing to Elk River, Wadena won the third-place game against Little Falls 6-1. Wadena PeeWee B2 players include Addison Fink, Aurora Jabas, Brayden Lenk, Brayden Martinson, Collin Rudrud, Dalanie Nelson, Grady Schmid, Grady Sworski, Grayson Meyer, Hudson Hathaway, Lex Tucker and Owen Weiher. They will also take on Fergus Falls at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

