Wrestling: Wolverines take third at Bemidji's girls-only tournament
The Wadena-Deer Creek girls wrestlers took third place as a team at Bemidji's girls-only tournament.
BEMIDJI – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls wrestlers competed in the Bemidji Blue Ox Girls Tournament on Saturday.
Out of the 17 teams competing, WDC secured a third-place finish with a team score of 73.
The Wolverines' top finisher was Kaylee Endres (114), who took second place after falling to Bemdiji's Kiera Hagman-Nyagaka in her division's title match.
Isabella Lehmkuhl (114) and Faith Koning (132) both finished in third place in their respective divisions. Lehmkuhl beat Mora's Molly Holmgren by major decision (16-6), while Koning beat Moorhead's Alayna Jake by fall (3:38).
Caddie Leesberg won a fifth-place match against Mille Lacs Raiders' Nevada Graves for the final WDC top-six finish.
Bemidji took the gold with 199 team points. Mora finished in second place with 108.