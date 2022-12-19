Wrestling: Wolverines take third at Bemidji's girls-only tournament

BEMIDJI – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls wrestlers competed in the Bemidji Blue Ox Girls Tournament on Saturday.

Out of the 17 teams competing, WDC secured a third-place finish with a team score of 73.

The Wolverines' top finisher was Kaylee Endres (114), who took second place after falling to Bemdiji's Kiera Hagman-Nyagaka in her division's title match.

Isabella Lehmkuhl (114) and Faith Koning (132) both finished in third place in their respective divisions. Lehmkuhl beat Mora's Molly Holmgren by major decision (16-6), while Koning beat Moorhead's Alayna Jake by fall (3:38).

Caddie Leesberg won a fifth-place match against Mille Lacs Raiders' Nevada Graves for the final WDC top-six finish.

Bemidji took the gold with 199 team points. Mora finished in second place with 108.

BEMIDJI BLUE OX GIRLS TOURNAMENT TEAM SCORES

1. Bemidji 199, 2. Mora 108, 3. Wadena-Deer Creek 73, 4. Sauk Center-Melrose 67, 5. Park Rapids 66, 6. Moorhead 52, 7. Pierz 31, 8. Mille Lacs 29, 9. Nashwauk-Keewatin 28, 10. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 25, 11. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis 24, 12. Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena 22, 13. Bertha-Hewitt-Parkers Prairie-Verndale 18, 14. Hibbing 15, 15. Roseau 7, 15. United North Central 7, 17. Brainerd 5

WADENA-DEER CREEK TOP SIX FINISHERS