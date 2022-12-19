SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: Wolverines take third at Bemidji's girls-only tournament

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls wrestlers took third place as a team at Bemidji's girls-only tournament.

WDC Girls Wrestlers.jpg
Wadena-Deer Creek girls wrestlers competed in Bemidji's girls-only tournament on Dec. 17, 2022 at Bemidji High School.
Contributed / Facebook / Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
December 18, 2022 08:07 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls wrestlers competed in the Bemidji Blue Ox Girls Tournament on Saturday.

Out of the 17 teams competing, WDC secured a third-place finish with a team score of 73.

The Wolverines' top finisher was Kaylee Endres (114), who took second place after falling to Bemdiji's Kiera Hagman-Nyagaka in her division's title match.

Isabella Lehmkuhl (114) and Faith Koning (132) both finished in third place in their respective divisions. Lehmkuhl beat Mora's Molly Holmgren by major decision (16-6), while Koning beat Moorhead's Alayna Jake by fall (3:38).

Caddie Leesberg won a fifth-place match against Mille Lacs Raiders' Nevada Graves for the final WDC top-six finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji took the gold with 199 team points. Mora finished in second place with 108.

BEMIDJI BLUE OX GIRLS TOURNAMENT TEAM SCORES

1. Bemidji 199, 2. Mora 108, 3. Wadena-Deer Creek 73, 4. Sauk Center-Melrose 67, 5. Park Rapids 66, 6. Moorhead 52, 7. Pierz 31, 8. Mille Lacs 29, 9. Nashwauk-Keewatin 28, 10. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 25, 11. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis 24, 12. Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena 22, 13. Bertha-Hewitt-Parkers Prairie-Verndale 18, 14. Hibbing 15, 15. Roseau 7, 15. United North Central 7, 17. Brainerd 5

WADENA-DEER CREEK TOP SIX FINISHERS

114- Kaylee Endres 2nd, Isabella Lehmkuhl 3rd; 120- Cadie Leesberg 5th; 132- Faith Koning 3rd

Related Topics: WADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINESPREP SPORTSWRESTLING
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What to read next
WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Steer, Hawley knock off Wadena-Deer Creek behind big second half
The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team struggled to find an answer for Hawley's Isabel Steer in the second half in a 62-50 loss.
December 21, 2022 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
_22I5300 - Copy (1).jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Perham handles Wadena-Deer Creek on the road
The Perham boys basketball team handled Wadena-Deer Creek to the tune of a 72-35 win on Tuesday night.
December 21, 2022 10:39 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
AslesensVikingsGame.jpeg
Local
Local, die-hard Vikings fans witness NFL history
“The second half was insane. It got so loud, my wife had to plug her ears. I’ve been to a number of Vikings games, but that was by far the loudest game I’ve gone to.” ~ Tanner Rasche, Park Rapids
December 20, 2022 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Wolverines overcome shooting woes to beat Bertha-Hewitt
The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team overcame a tough shooting night to earn a 10-point win over Bertha-Hewitt.
December 17, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli