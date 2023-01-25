Wrestling: Wolverines split triangular against Rangers, Panthers

PARK RAPIDS- The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team visited Park Rapids to compete against Park Rapids Area and Crosby-Ironton in a triangular on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines defeated Crosby-Ironton 52-26 in their first leg and lost to Park Rapids 40-36 in the second.

The Rangers grabbed two wins to start the matchup up. WDC’s James Seelhammer (120) got things going for the Wolverines with a pin at 1:17 over Aeden Fisher. WDC’s Jaydyn Kenney (138) pinned Jason Anderson at 4:47 to help grab the Wolverines the lead at 18-14. WDC’s Ettore Pinnella (160) won by an 8-0 major decision over Weston McKay, and WDC’s Grant Seelhammer pinned Kyle Gutzman. The matchup ended with four straight forfeits by Crosby-Ironton to secure the win for the Wolverines.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Ettore Pinnella (160) holds Crosby-Ironton's Weston McKay arm back on his way to a win by pin (3:29) in the Wolverines 52-26 victory over the Rangers at the Park Rapids Triangular on Jan. 24, 2023. Vance Carlson / Forum News Service

Park Rapids won the first three matchups before WDC’s James Seelhammer (126) pinned Castle London at 2:25 to give the Wolverines their first six points of the matchup. The Panthers won the next four matches, three pins and one forfeit, to increase their lead to 40-6. A Pinnella (160) pin of Park Rapids’ Andrew Johnanning helped get the ball rolling for the Wolverines, who won the next five matches, but came up only four points short of winning the matchup.

WADENA-DEER CREEK 52, CROSBY IRONTON 26

106: Ezra Jacobson (CRIR) def. Gage Mallak by fall (3:29)

113: Brill Sarah (CRIR) def. Hudson Schultz by dec. 8-1

120: James Seelhammer (WDC) def. Aedan Fisher by fall (1:17)

126: Michael Anderson (CRIR) def. Dayton Putnam by fall 93:49)

132: Gideon Pinnella (WDC) win by forfeit

138: Jaydyn Kenney (WDC) def. Jason Anderson by fall (4:47)

145: Gabe Ridlon (CRIR) def. Kylan Benning by fall (5:35)

152: John Paul Fitzpatrick (CRIR) def. Mitchell Schmitz by fall (1:34)

160: Ettore Pinnella (WDC) def. Weston McKay by MD 8-0

170: Grant Seelhammer (WDC) def. Kyle Gutzman by fall (2:44)

182: Brandon Wheeler (WDC) win by forfeit

195: Koby Endres (WDC) win by forfeit

220: Brett Reinke (WDC) win by forfeit

285: Matthew Wegscheid win by forfeit

PARK RAPIDS AREA 40, WADENA-DEER CREEK 36

106: Robby Sherk (PRA) def. Gage Mallak by fall (1:11)

113: Aiden Maanum (PRA) def. Hudson Schultz by MD 9-1

120: Wrigley Clark (PRA) win by forfeit

126: James Seelhammer (WDC) def. Castle London by fall (2:25)

132: Jarrett Galzki (PRA) def. Gideon Pinnella by fall (2:44)

138: Corbin Schiller (PRA) def. Jaydyn Kenney by fall (1:16)

145: Henry Thorson (PRA) def. Kylan Benning by fall (2:33)

152: Lucas Kritzeck (PRA) win by forfeit

160: Ettore Pinnella (WDC) def. Andrew Johanning by fall (3:41)

170: Grant Seelhammer (WDC) win by forfeit

182: Brandon Wheeler (WDC) def. Cooper Darchuk by dec. 7-3

195: Dinico Polan (WDC) win by forfeit

220: Koby Endres (WDC) win by forfeit

285: Matthew Wegscheid (WDC) def. Dandre Johnson by dec. 6-2