Wrestling: Wolverines, Eagles fall in loaded Section 6A tournament

BARETT – The New York Mills and Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling teams competed in the Section 6A tournament on Friday and Saturday.

New York Mills defeated Osakis 43-26 before taking on West Central-Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville in the semifinals. The Eagles fell 54-15. WCA-A-B-E was later crowned the section champions.

Carlyle Tumberg (106) secured a 5-1 decision victory over Osakis’ Blake Fisher and a 2-0 decision win over WCA’s Evan Dingwall. Creed Mursu wrestled at 126 against Osakis and won by fall (1:45) over Osakis’ Zachary Harlow. He wrestled at 120 against WCA’s Tucker McGee and won by fall (1:09).

Simon Synder (160) and Jon Rinerson (170) both captured wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

The Wolverines took on the second-seeded Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie in its quarterfinal matchup. The eventual Section 6A runner-up defeated WDC 57-15.

Brandon Wheeler (195) was the Wolverines' first victory of the matchup. Kobe Enders (220) joined in on the fun with a decision win (8-2) over Braden Shamp. Matthew Wegsheid (285) finished the matchup with a win by fall (1:59) over Zach Bosman.

The individual section tournament begins on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at WDC High School. Finals will begin at roughly 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.vancoevents.com/BSFN . Tickets will also be sold at the door.

NEW YORK MILLS 43, OSAKIS 26

106 – Carlyle Tumberg (NYM) def. Blake Fischer by dec. (5-1)

113 – Simon Jacobson (Osakis) def. Finn Wallgren by MD (12-0)

120 – Reggie George (Osakis) def. Isaac Geiser by fall (0:50)

126 – Creed Mursu (NYM) def. Zachary Harlow by fall (1:45)

132 – Jacob Taplin (Osakis) def. Austin Geiser by MD (12-4)

138 – Christian Nathe (Osakis) def. Elijah Geiser by fall (2:45)

145 – Brant Malone (NYM) def. Tucker Hagen by MD (14-6)

152 – Kale Drevlow (Osakis) def. Jay Mindermann by fall (2:22)

160 – Simon Snyder (NYM) def. Brennen Gustafson by fall (1:32)

170 – Jon Rinerson (NYM) def. Gaven Cimbura by dec. (9-4)

182 – Blake Unger (NYM) def. Mazin Al-Ameri by fall (0:59)

195 – Mason Unger (NYM) def. Andrew Ziesmer by fall (2:16)

220 – Grady Roberts (NYM) def. Conner Koep by dec (8-5)

285 – Bode Roberts (NYM) def. Zachary Winkle by fall (1:06)

WEST CENTRAL AREA/ASHBY/BRANDON-EVANSVILLE 54, NEW YORK MILLS 15

106 – Carlyle Tumberg (NYM) def. Evan Dingwall by dec. (2-0)

113 – Owen Gruchow (WCA) def. Finn Wallgren by fall (0:32)

120 – Creed Mursu (NYM) def. Tucker McGee by fall (1:09)

126 – Carter Lohse (WCA) def. Isaac Geiser by fall (0:26)

132 – Sam Olson (WCA) def. Austin Geiser by dec (7-4)

138 – Adam Lohse (WCA) def. Elijah Geiser by fall (1:06)

145 – Solomon Wales (WCA) def. Brant Malone by tech fall (17-1)

152 – Hunter Gruchow (WCA) def. Joe Mann by fall (0:16)

160 – Simon Snyder (NYM) def. Ezekiel Sieckert by dec (8-2)

170 – Jon Rinerson (NYM) def. Jeremy Blascyk by dec (7-2)

182 – Anthony Sykora (WCA) def. Blake Unger by fall (1:27)

195 – Beau Robinson (WCA) def. Mason Unger by fall (0:58)

220 – Will Rustan (WCA) def. Grady Roberts by MD (8-0)

285 – Justin Blascyk (WCA) win by forfeit

BERTHA-HEWITT-VERNDALE-PARKERS PRAIRIE 57, WADENA-DEER CREEK 15

106 – Hudson Truax (BHV) def. Gage Mallak by fall (0:52)

113 – Orran Hart (BHV) def. Hudson Schultz by fall (1:29)

120 – Justin Olson (BHV) def. Logan Seelhammer by tech fall (18-1)

126 – Preston Captain (BHV) def. Dayton Putnam by fall (1:59)

132 – Bennet Arceneau (BHV) def. Gideon Pinnella by fall (0:20)

138 – Deagen Captain (BHV) def. Jaydyn Kenney by fall (0:18)

145 – Tanner Schulke (BHV) def. Kylan Benning by dec (16-9)

152 – David Revering (BHV) def. Eli Benning by MD (8-0)

160 – Blake Sumstad (BHV) def. Ettore Pinnella by fall (5:26)

170 – Cayden Kimber (BHV) def. Seth Stroeing by dec (8-3)

182 – Justin Koehn (BHV) def. Grant Seelhammer by fall (4:43)

195 – Brandon Wheeler (WDC) def. Carson Sanford by fall (0:14)

220 – Koby Endres (WDC) def. Braden Shamp by dec (8-2)

285 – Matthew Wegscheid (WDC) def. Zach Bosman by fall (1:59)