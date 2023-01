Wrestling: Wolverines drop both in home triangular

WADENA – The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team hosted a triangular against Staples-Motley and New York Mills on Thursday night.

The Wolverines dropped both matches. After a 51-19 loss against the Cardinals, the Eagles pulled out a 45-30 win to cap off the night.

Three Wolverines earned two wins on Thursday. Koby Endres picked up two fall victories at 195 pounds. He pinned Stapes-Motley’s Kevin Miller (1:49) and New York Mills’ Waylon Fudge (0:45).

Brandon Wheeler (182) picked up a pair of decision wins. He edged out Staples-Motley’s Jacob Becker 11-3 for a major victory. He also beat Mason Unger 9-7. Mason Brauch pinned Staples-Motley’s Caden Dobson in 1:13 and won by forfeit in the second match.

Hudson Schultz (113), Eli Benning (152) and Matthew Wegscheid all won their respective matchups against New York Mills.

STAPLES-MOTLEY 51, WADENA-DEER CREEK 19

106: Gage Bjerga (SM) over Gage Mallak (WDC) (Fall 0:29); 113: Eli Greenwaldt (SM) over Hudson Schultz (WDC) (Fall 1:53); 120: Turner Beachy (SM) over James Seelhammer (WDC) (TF 18-0 0:00); 126: Mason Brauch (WDC) over Caden Dobson (SM) (Fall 1:13); 132: Jason Trantina (SM) over Faith Koning (WDC) (Fall 0:19); 138: Colbe Tappe (SM) over Jaydyn Kenney (WDC) (Fall 0:22); 145: Jackson Schouviller (SM) (Won by Forfeit); 152: Owen Winter (SM) over Eli Benning (WDC) (MD 9-1); 160: Blake Neelan (SM) over Grant Seelhammer (WDC) (Dec 12-8); 170: Ettore Pinnella (WDC) over Dustin Converse (SM) (Dec 2-0)' 182: Brandon Wheeler (WDC) over Jacob Becker (SM) (MD 11-3); 195: Koby Endres (WDC) over Kevin Miller (SM) (Fall 1:49); 220: Adrian Gomez (SM) over Brett Reinke (WDC) (Dec 13-11); 285: Steven Petrich (SM) over Matthew Wegscheid (WDC) (Fall 2:00)

NEW YORK MILLS 45, WADENA-DEER CREEK 30

106: Carlyle Tumberg (NYM) over Gage Mallak (WDC) (Fall 3:46); 113: Hudson Schultz (WDC) over Even Doll (NYM) (Dec 7-5); 120: Creed Mursu (NYM) over James Seelhammer (WDC) (Fall 5:48); 126: Mason Brauch (WDC) (Won by Forfeit); 132: Austin Geiser (NYM) over Faith Koning (WDC) (Fall 0:34); 138: Elijah Geiser (NYM) over Jaydyn Kenney (WDC) (Fall 2:00); 145: Jay Mindermann (NYM) (Won by Forfeit); 152: Eli Benning (WDC) over Joe Mann (NYM) (Fall 2:50); 160: Simon Snyder (NYM) (Won by Forfeit); 170: Blake Unger (NYM) over Ettore Pinnella (WDC) (Dec 10-3); 182: Brandon Wheeler (WDC) over Mason Unger (NYM) (Dec 9-7) 195: Koby Endres (WDC) over Waylon Fudge (NYM) (Fall 0:45) 220: Grady Roberts (NYM) over Brett Reinke (WDC) (Fall 0:47); 285: Matthew Wegscheid (WDC) over Grady Roberts (NYM) (Fall 6:19)

Wadena-Deer Creek's Hudson Schultz wrestles at 113 pounds against Staples-Motley on Jan. 5, 2023 at Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal