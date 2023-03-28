Wrestling: WDC youth heading to state wrestling tournament

WADENA – Three Wadena-Deer Creek youth wrestlers have qualified for the Northland Youth Wrestling Association state tournament from March 30 through April 2 in Rochester, Minnesota.

Fifth grader Aaron Januszewski will be competing in the fifth and sixth grade 70-pound weight class. Second grader Jackson Hunke will be competing in the first and second grade 50-pound weight class. And first grader Owen Hamman will be competing in the first and second grade 57-pound weight class.

All three wrestlers earned their trip to state by first wrestling in district and regional qualifying tournaments held earlier in March. To qualify for the NYWA state tournament, a wrestler must earn a top-two finish at a district qualifier, and then a top-three finish from the regional qualifier. District tournaments were held March 10-12 and March 17-19. The regionals were held March 24-25.

Second grader Jackson Hunke competes at 50 lbs in the first and second grade class. Contributed / Paul Hunke

In the tournament, wrestlers will compete against opponents in the same grade level, with divisions for preschool and kindergarten wrestlers, first and second grade wrestlers, third and fourth grade wrestlers, fifth and sixth graders and seventh and eighth graders.

The mission of the NYWA is “to elevate the standard of youth folk style wrestling” through its tournaments, according to its website. “These tournaments, including a state wrestling event similar to the Minnesota State High School League, provide opportunities for wrestlers to showcase their skills and improve their level of competition,” the website states.

