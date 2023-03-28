99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Wrestling: WDC youth heading to state wrestling tournament

Three youth wrestlers earned their spot to compete against the best youth wrestlers in Minnesota.

Aaron Januszewski 5th Grader competing @ 5th & 6th Grade 70 lbs.jpeg
Fifth grader Aaron Januszewski (2nd place) competing at 70lbs in the fifth and sixth grade class
Contributed / Paul Hunke
Devlyn Brooks
By Devlyn Brooks
Today at 10:40 AM

WADENA – Three Wadena-Deer Creek youth wrestlers have qualified for the Northland Youth Wrestling Association state tournament from March 30 through April 2 in Rochester, Minnesota.

Fifth grader Aaron Januszewski will be competing in the fifth and sixth grade 70-pound weight class. Second grader Jackson Hunke will be competing in the first and second grade 50-pound weight class. And first grader Owen Hamman will be competing in the first and second grade 57-pound weight class.

All three wrestlers earned their trip to state by first wrestling in district and regional qualifying tournaments held earlier in March. To qualify for the NYWA state tournament, a wrestler must earn a top-two finish at a district qualifier, and then a top-three finish from the regional qualifier. District tournaments were held March 10-12 and March 17-19. The regionals were held March 24-25.

Jackson Hunke 2nd Grader competing @ 1st & 2nd Grade 50 lbs.jpeg
Second grader Jackson Hunke competes at 50 lbs in the first and second grade class.
Contributed / Paul Hunke

In the tournament, wrestlers will compete against opponents in the same grade level, with divisions for preschool and kindergarten wrestlers, first and second grade wrestlers, third and fourth grade wrestlers, fifth and sixth graders and seventh and eighth graders.

The mission of the NYWA is “to elevate the standard of youth folk style wrestling” through its tournaments, according to its website. “These tournaments, including a state wrestling event similar to the Minnesota State High School League, provide opportunities for wrestlers to showcase their skills and improve their level of competition,” the website states.

Owen Hamman 1st Grader competing @ 1st & 2nd Grade 57 lbs.jpeg
First grader Owen Hamman competing at 57-pounds in the first and second grade class.
Contributed / Paul Hunke

Devlyn Brooks is an ordained pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, and serves Faith Lutheran Church in Wolverton, Minn. He also works for Forum Communications Co. He can be reached at devlyn.brooks@forumcomm.com for comments and story ideas.
